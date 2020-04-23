Nobody wants drama in their life, but boy, do we love it in our TV. From classic television to the giants of the new Golden Age and the latest streaming essentials, dramatic storytelling has long been the crux of prestige TV and the home base for some of the best series in history. Fortunately, Prime Video's library is absolutely packed with classics and new hits alike, and the service's best streaming options include everything from crime dramas, action thrillers, sci-fi dramas, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

'The Boys' (2019 - Present)

Developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural), The Boys is a satirical superhero drama series based on the eponymous comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Set in a world with corporate-sponsored “superheroes” who abuse their powers with impunity, the show follows a team of vigilantes who seek to bring violent justice to these corrupt superhumans. The series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and many more. With four completed seasons and a fifth in the pipeline, The Boys is one of Prime Video’s most successful shows to date. Acclaimed by critics and fans for its hyper-violent, darkly comedic narrative, the series has spawned a shared universe that includes a spin-off web series, Seven on 7; an animated anthology called Diabolical; and a live-action show, Gen V, which premiered in 2023. The show has also received numerous accolades, including eight Emmy nominations. Though characterized by its gratuitous violence, The Boys deals with heavy themes through fascinating, layered characters, which elevate the show from superhero pulp to intriguing drama.

Watch on Prime Video

'Reacher' (2022 - Present)

A show that proves the Lee Child character is in good hands with Alan Ritchson taking on the role, Reacher is a brisk and brutal adaptation of the pulpy novels that is a must-see for anyone who has ever picked one up. It isn't just that Ritchson more closely aligns with the physical stature of Jack Reacher though that is a big plus. His performance goes beyond mere physical impersonation to become all about the manner in which he carries himself. He has a deadly serious demeanor combined with a mixture of classic one-liners that makes him a multifaceted character who is overflowing with charisma. As he takes on the troubles that have befallen the otherwise sleepy small town of Margrave, the show flits between well-constructed action sequences with a strong sense of pacing that makes all the episodes just fly by. By the time you reach its end, you'll only be sad there isn't more than its single season as Ritchson creates the definitive depiction of the character to date. — Chase Hutchinson

'Wilderness' (2023)

Wilderness Release Date September 15, 2023 Creator Marnie Dickens Cast Jenna Coleman , Oliver Jackson-Cohen

A thriller series that certainly lives up to its genre, Wilderness follows Jenna Coleman's Liv, who, after finding incriminating messages on her partner Will's (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) phone revealing a secret affair, seeks revenge on her cheating boyfriend. Marnie Dicken's twisting narrative provides bombshell revelations aplenty, with the gripping plot keeping viewers hooked from minute one. Based on the novel of the same name by B. E. Jones, Wilderness is a thrilling drama that never stops delivering on its riveting premise, with Coleman and Jackson-Cohen leading the charge with their captivating performances. - Jake Hodges

'Swarm' (2023)

Swarm Release Date March 17, 2023 Creator Donald Glover, Janine Nabers Cast Dominique Fishback , Chloe Bailey , Nirine S. Brown , Karen Rodriguez

From the minds of Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Janine Nabers (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce) comes a surreal dark comedy about an obsessive fan who will do anything for her favorite Beyoncé-inspired musical artist — including murder. Dominique Fishback (The Hate U Give) kills it as the lead and carries so much of the series on her back, completely transforming her character throughout as she travels across the country, taking on new personas. And these shifts are only augmented by the cinematography and aesthetic design of the series that uses the unreliable narrator to dip into multiple genres along the journey. Grab your honey, chill on the couch, and we promise you'll get absolutely addicted to this show.

'Dead Ringers' (2023)

Dead Ringers Twin gynecologists take full advantage of the fact that nobody can tell them apart, until their relationship begins to deteriorate over a woman. Release Date April 21, 2023 Creator Alice Birch Cast Rachel Weisz , Emily Meade , Britne Oldford , Kitty Hawthorne

Rachel Weisz effortlessly pulls double duty in Dead Ringers, a thrilling update to the late 1980s David Cronenberg film starring Jeremy Irons. Dead Ringers meticulously unfolds over six psychologically suspenseful episodes, allowing Weisz's performance as twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle to be equally impressive and terrifying. Co-starring Emily Meade, Jennifer Ehle, and Michael Chernus, Dead Ringers is a fascinatingly clever ethical debate that captivates viewers through aesthetically stunning visuals, highlighted by rich, vivid colors. Dead Ringers lightly crosses the line into horror, as the clever premise is eerily draped in shadows. – Yael Tygiel

'Daisy Jones & The Six' (2023)

This 10-episode miniseries based on the best-selling book written by Taylor Jenkins Reid shares the story of a rising band in the 1970s who skyrocket to stardom. Daisy Jones & The Six has a documentary-style structure for the narrative but maintains a polished look and editing style, creating a nice balance between a grounded feel and an evenly-paced walk through each of the big moments. Leads Riley Keough (The Terminal List) and Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders) lend their vocals to a slate of original songs composed just for the series, also released as an album called Aurora. For anyone who loves a chaotic tale about a band's meteoric rise and fall, this series will weave a melody in your heart and become an instant classic. – Tauri Miller

'The Consultant' (2023)

The Consultant An enigmatic consultant is hired to revive a failing company, bringing with him a series of unorthodox strategies that quickly shake up the corporate environment. As his influence grows, employees begin to question his true intentions and the drastic measures he employs. Release Date February 24, 2023 Cast Christoph Waltz , Nat Wolff , Brittany O'Grady , Aimee Carrero

The Consultant comes from the twisted mind of Tony Basgallop (Servant) and stars Christoph Waltz (No Time To Die) as an efficiency expert named Regus Patoff, who is hired to improve business at a gaming company. The Consultant delicately dances between thrilling drama and dark comedy with Waltz leading the way, supported by Nat Wolff (Joe vs. Carole), Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus), and Aimee Carrero (The Menu). Over the course of eight haunting episodes, The Consultant explores office dynamics and employee ambitions through tense — and potentially life-threatening — scenarios, ideally resulting in improvement for the employees of CompWare. – Yael Tygiel

'Hunters' (2020 - 2023)

Logan Lerman stars in David Weil's Hunters, an action-packed fantasy drama with two exciting seasons. Set in the 1970s, Hunters sees Lerman as Jonah, a young Jewish man whose world is disrupted when he learns his beloved grandmother was not only a Nazi hunter but was horrifically murdered. Blending wish fulfillment with action, Wel infuses horrific historical revelations and a dash of conspiracy theories, rounding out the world of Hunters. The series features a stellar cast, including Jerrika Hinton (Servant), Carol Kane, and Josh Radnor. Al Pacino also appears in Hunters, playing an uncomfortably stereotypical depiction of a Holocaust survivor in New York, which thankfully is explained by the end of season one. – Yael Tygiel

'The Fall' (2013 - 2016)

The Fall Release Date May 13, 2013 Creator Allan Cubitt Cast Gillian Anderson , Jamie Dornan

A dark and gripping series, The Fall stars Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) as a methodical serial killer being hunted himself by the incredible detective determined to catch him. Starring opposite Dornan is Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) as the passionate officer who goes head-to-head with him. The Fall illuminates these two tremendous dramatic actors, revealing the complexities of these characters, as well as the deliberate details of the scenarios, through the spellbinding scripts from creator Allan Cubitt. An authentically frightening psychological thriller, The Fall is an unforgettably haunting viewing experience. – Yael Tygiel

'As We See It' (2022)

As We See It Release Date January 21, 2022 Cast Rick Glassman , Sosie Bacon , Chris Pang , Joe Mantegna Developer Jason Katims

Created by Jason Katims, As We See It is a dramedy about adults on the autism spectrum who attempt to cohabitate. Starring the hilarious Rick Glassman, along with Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, As We See It follows these roommates, emphasizing the realities and differences among people who are labeled as autistic. Providing an authentic perspective, As We See It reveals the universal experiences of growing up and chasing passions. Although disappointingly cut short, the first and only season of As We See It is an ambitious show with heart, humor, and relatable scenarios for people of all ages. – Yael Tygiel

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022 - Present)

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power expands J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved world, allowing the audience to dive even deeper into its rich mythology. Chock-full of drama and adventure – and featuring some truly breathtaking visuals – The Rings of Power is a stunning cinematic journey. The fantastic performances by Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, and Peter Mullan ground it all, making each character and relationship shine. This is one of the most buzzed-about shows of the year, and it's not hard to see why. – Taylor Gates

'A Very British Scandal' (2021)

A Very British Scandal Release Date December 26, 2021 Creator Sarah Phelps Cast Claire Foy , Paul Bettany , Julia Davis

A three-part historical limited series featuring the extremely talented Claire Foy (The Crown) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision), A Very British Scandal dramatizes the relationship between Duchess Margaret and Duke Ian Campbell – and the media frenzy that surrounded their divorce. The series focuses on, well, scandals, including adultery, theft, and drug use, touching on the political climate – especially the attitude towards women – in 1960s Britain. The show has been praised for its casting, performances, and raw depiction of the polarizing Margaret. – Taylor Gates

'Leverage: Redemption' (2021 - Present)

Leverage: Redemption Release Date July 9, 2021 Cast Noah Wyle , Gina Bellman , Beth Riesgraf , Christian Kane

Set eight years after the end of the original TNT series, Leverage: Redemption reunites a beloved team of grifters and thieves, allowing the actors who play them to rekindle their on-screen magic as well. Aldis Hodge (Black Adam), Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, and Christian Kane (Almost Paradise) slip into their original characters to continue on their mission of helping people in need of their services. Joining the team this time around is former corporate fixer Harry Wilson, played perfectly by Noah Wyle (Falling Skies), and Hardison's precocious little sister Briana, played by the enigmatic Aleyse Shannon. – Yael Tygiel

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2022 - Present)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Release Date July 17, 2022 Creator Jenny Han Cast Lola Tung , Christopher Briney , Jackie Chung , Rachel Blanchard

Jenny Han brings her popular book series to the screen in Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty, which follows soon-to-be 16-year-old Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she returns to Cousins Beach, the place she has spent practically all of her childhood summers. But this time is different, as Belly has done quite a bit of growing up over the last year. Now viewed as a young woman, the love triangle between her and the Fisher boys — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) — heats up. Meanwhile, the kids' mothers Laurel (Jackie Chung) and Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) are faced with their own changes as Laurel continues recovering from her divorce and Susannah's future is left up in the air. This is must-watch TV, full of emotion, incredible storytelling, and beautiful love of all kinds. - Jay Snow

'Outer Range' (2022 - Present)

Outer Range A rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski

One of the most intriguing new series about the cosmic forces that threaten to decimate a small Wyoming family, Outer Range has a story that expands outwards into the universe as much as it looks inwards into its characters. It stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a troubled patriarch who is trying to keep his family safe following a crisis. He also is hiding the fact that a giant black hole has opened up on his land, one of many secrets he is trying to keep from the rest of his family. When Imogen Poots' drifter Autumn suddenly appears on their land and starts asking questions, the fragile existence Royal has carved out may soon fall apart. Both Poots and Brolin are outstanding, shifting from being adversarial to understanding in such a fashion that you are constantly kept on your toes. It is a show that withholds a lot, though this only makes it all the more impactful when all the pieces come together. A blend of science fiction and western iconography, it is a unique experience worth jumping into. - Chase Hutchinson

'Hanna' (2019 - 2021)

Based on the 2011 film of the same name starring Eric Bana and Saoirse Ronan, Hanna is initially about a girl who has been raised in the brutal wilderness by her father. As we learn, her training in martial arts and survival isn't all just for fun but because her father Erik (Joel Kinnaman) was once a part of the CIA and the UTRAX program that experimented on children to make them super soldiers. Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) was a child of the program. Hunting them is Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), who was once a part of the original experiment on the children. Although the concept might seem a little wacky, there is a lot of love when it comes to Prime Video's take on this story. Creed-Miles is the perfect Hanna, withdrawn, curious, and strong. The show explores more than just her experience in the wilderness but dives into the program itself and her relationship with the other young women who are subjects of the program. Enos and Kinnaman deliver strong performances as Hanna's parental figures in an unexpected for The Killing fans. — Therese Lacson

'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

One of the most fascinating and dynamic shows to come out of recent memory, Mr. Robot is defined by creator Sam Esmail's vision as well as a dynamite performance by Rami Malek. Malek plays Elliot, a reclusive hacker who is trying to make his corrupt world a better place while dealing with his own mental illness that stems from past trauma. It quickly becomes not just one of television's best character studies but one of its most inventive. Esmail plays with both genre and our expectations, ensuring each episode becomes a distinct experience whose visual flair is only surpassed by its endless intrigue. Once you finish it, you'll be in awe of just how well-crafted the show's story was. It is a series that takes huge swings and knocks them out of the park, drawing you in deeper with each remarkable episode. Bleak yet beautiful, it is one of the best shows you'll ever be fortunate enough to experience. There hasn't been anything like it since and may never be, it's that wonderfully unique. — Chase Hutchinson

'The Wilds' (2020 - 2022)

The Wilds Release Date 2020-00-00 Creator Sarah Streicher Cast Sarah Pidgeon , Sophia Ali , Shannon Berry , Jenna Clause , Erana James

If you like Yellowjackets or Lost or just really good TV, I highly recommend giving The Wilds a watch. This drama sees a group of high school girls on their way to a leadership conference marooned on an island after a plane crash. They have to go from being strangers to learning how to trust each other and survive together in an instant. However, it's revealed early on that, unbeknownst to them, a mysterious organization staged the crash and is watching the girls' progress on the island. The Wilds uses a nonlinear structure to maintain the mystery, despite having such a big reveal early on. We see the story in flashbacks to the girls' lives before the crash, their time on the island, and fast forwards to their time right after being rescued – showing the characters' growth and why they were chosen for such a harsh experiment. The majority female creative team truly helps these characters feel fully realized, despite only getting to know them in bits and pieces throughout the first season. Between the acting, writing, and directing, it isn't hard to get hooked on The Wilds from the first episode. — Brynna Arens

'Modern Love' (2019 - 2021)

The anthology series Modern Love takes real stories inspired by a recurring segment of profiles from The New York Times and turns it into a heartfelt dramedy about the humor and heartbreak within 21st Century relationships. The series was created by John Carney, best known for his work on Sing Street and Once, who showed once again that he can capture genuine emotions with a heartwarming crowd-pleaser. Modern Love is a delight for romantic comedy fans that enjoy bite-sized adventures, but make sure to check out the final episode of each season to see how all of these tangential stories intertwine. — Liam Gaughan

'The Night Manager' (2016)

The Night Manager was a John le Carré novel turned into a miniseries by way of a Vogue spread, or so it seemed thanks to Susanne Bier's direction. A dashingly handsome cast, obscenely beautiful locations, and one blazingly unforgettable demonstration of sound and fury in the desert that reminded us — in case we forgot — that Richard Ropert (Laurie) is the most dangerous arms dealer in the