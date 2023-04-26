Everyone could use a little drama in their lives, and HBO Max is the perfect place to get your fix. HBO practically pioneered the model for high-quality, character-driven premier television series, so it’s no surprise they’ve got the best picks. Whether it be crime dramas, sci-fi serials, or a comedic show with a heaping helping of heart, they’ve got what you need. Here are the best drama shows on HBO Max.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on HBO Max.

RELATED: The Best Drama Shows on Netflix

16 OZ (1997-2003)

Oz-HBO
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

15 All Rise (2019-present)

Lola Carmichael - ‘All Rise’ (2019 - ) (1)

Watch on HBO Max

14 Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

Charlie Cox as Owen Sleater in 'Boardwalk Empire'
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

13 Chernobyl (2019)

Stellan Skarsgard (left) Jared Harris (right)

Watch on HBO Max

12 Doom Patrol (2019-2023)

doom-patrol-season-4-diane-guerrero-1
Image via HBO Max

Watch on HBO Max

11 Succession (2018-2023)

Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin in Succession Season 3
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

10 I May Destroy You (2020)

i-may-destroy-you-michaela-coel-hbo
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

9 The Last of Us (2023-present)

Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, look menacingly down at Marlene, played by Merle Dandridge, on the floor in Season 1 finale of The Last of Us.
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

8 Fringe (2008-2013)

The main cast of Fringe (Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, and Jasika Nicole) in their laboratory headquarters.
Image via Fox

Watch on HBO Max

7 Lovecraft Country (2020)

lovecraft-country-social
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

6 Peacemaker (2022-present)

Peacemaker0

Watch on HBO Max

5 Superman & Lois (2021-present)

Clark Kent, played by Tyler Hoechlin, looking over lovingly at Lois, played by Bitsie Tulloch, in Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5
Image via The CW

Watch on HBO Max

4 The Sopranos (1999-2007)

James Gandolfini and Edie Falco sitting next to each other watching a performance in The Sopranos
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

3 The Wire (2002-2008)

James Roday in The Wire
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max

2 Watchmen (2019)

Watchmen IMDb
Image via IMDb

Watch on HBO Max

1 The Leftovers (2014-2017)

Nora and Kevin standing side by side in The Leftovers
Image via HBO

Watch on HBO Max