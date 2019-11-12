The Best Dramas on Disney+ Right Now

0

The vast array of Star Wars and Marvel content may be Disney+’s biggest selling point, but that’s not all the conglomerate is bringing into your homes this fall. All the animated classics are available, as well as the Pixar films and series for younger audiences, not to mention National Geographic documentaries and thirty seasons worth of The Simpsons, in case you happened to miss a few hundred episodes.

But if space cowboys or superhumans or dancing kids don’t do it for you, there’s an abundance of heartrending material whose stories will affect you deep down.

These are the best dramas on Disney Plus right now. For even more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on Disney+.