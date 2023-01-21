Whilst the release of dramatic biopic series often results in controversy, given their accuracy and glorification of true events perhaps best left off the silver screen, Hulu's latest addition to the genre, Welcome to Chippendales, does its job in depicting a terrific underdog story, without all the offscreen drama.

Welcometo Chippendales is the story of Indian immigrant, Somen "Steve" Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani) who becomes the unlikely founder of the famous male-stripping empire, stopping at nothing to achieve success. And although many series have tackled the career journeys of the rich and famous before, some shows certainly did it best.

1 Feud (2017-)

Ryan Murphy is no stranger to anthology series, but Feud is certainly one of his best. Feud's first, and currently only, season showcases the rivalry between Bette Davis (played by Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (played by Jessica Lange) during and after their time filming Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

The show received an astonishing 18 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for both Lange and Sarandon, and supporting nominations for Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis and Jackie Hoffman, alongside wins for Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling. And despite the first season having aired over 5 years ago, a second season is on the way, with the source material for the show's next feud said to be Laurence Leamer's book "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era."

2 American Crime Story (2016-)

With 3 seasons already having taken the world by storm, the FX anthology series American Crime Story is some of the best in television, even beyond the dramatic biopic genre. Already, the show has been groundbreaking in its portrayals of the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, Gianni Versace's assassination and the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, bringing in Emmy Award wins for Darren Criss, Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown, alongside numerous other wins and nominations.

The only downfall about this show is the fact that the fourth season is still not out. However, fans of the series, or those looking to join the American Crime Story fan club (knowing they too will become obsessed) can rest assured, with season 4 of the series, which is set to focus on the rise and fall of the Studio 54 owners, currently in development.

3 Fosse/Verdon (2019)

FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon delves into the romantic and creative relationship between choreographer and director, Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell), and celebrated Broadway star, Gwen Verdon (played by Michelle Williams).

The series received an incredible seventeen Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series and acting nominations for Rockwell and Margaret Qualley,and a win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Williams. Williams also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film, as well as taking home the lead acting award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, alongside Rockwell. So, if this series doesn't make every viewer realize that Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are pure magic and should be cast in everything ever made, nothing will.

4 The Great (2020-)

Where some dramatic biopics have been criticized for being unfaithful to true events, Hulu's Emmy Award-winning series The Great relishes in its inaccuracy, referring to itself as an "An Occasionally True Story" and later as "An Almost Entirely Untrue Story."

As a satirical black comedy-drama, The Great is not one which devotes itself to the facts of the Russian monarchy but rather one which strives to have a bit of fun. And the Emmy Award-nonimated performances from Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult more than achieve this, delivering some of the best chemistry on television right now.

5 Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (2020)

Self Made is a Netflix miniseries which tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker (played by Octavia Spencer) who became America's first female self-made millionaire after founding her black haircare brand.

Based on the biography On Her Own Ground by Walker's daughter A'Lelia Bundles, the show has been criticized by Bundles and other viewers for the show's inaccuracies. However, the show went on to receive positive reviews and praise for Spencer's Emmy Award-nominated performance, proving once again that if Octavia Spencer is going to do one thing, it's act her heart out.

6 Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022-)

In an age of series with exceptional ensemble casts, Winning Time is certainly one to watch. John C. Reilly leads the cast in his role as former owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jerry Buss, and is accompanied by other household names Jason Segel, Adrien Brody and Jason Clarke.

Whilst this show has nabbed some criticism of its own for inaccurately portraying the professional and personal lives of those involved with the Lakers in the 1980s, viewers have certainly come to expect a certain level of dramatization in their viewing of dramatic biopics, making this one no exception. But with a second season on the way and episodes directed by Adam McKay and Jonah Hill, it is definitely worth the watch.

7 Halston (2021)

The Netflix miniseries Halston, based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines, follows the life of fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick (played by Ewan McGregor), known for dressing celebrities such as Liza Minnelli, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jackie O, and as a celebrity in his own right.

The series saw McGregor win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of the fashion mogul's experience with fame and depiction of Halston's personal battles, making it essential viewing for fans of Welcome to Chippendales looking for more series exploring the price of fame.

8 Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022-)

Super Pumped, based on the Mike Isaac's non-fiction book of the same name, tells the story of Uber's beginnings from the perspective of CEO, Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Whilst the show only received a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, the cast makes it impossible not to be intrigued, with Gordon-Levitt working brilliantly alongside Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman to tell the story of the groundbreaking corporation.

And this season is only the first in what could well be a series devoted to the stories of companies that have revolutionized modern life, with the series already renewed for a second season dedicated to Facebook.

9 The Offer (2022)

Paramout+ series The Offer, created by Micheal Tolkin, explores the development and production of Francis Ford Coppola's highly acclaimed and beloved 1972 film The Godfather. Miles Teller loses the 'Rooster' stache fans have come to know and love to portray the film's Oscar Award-winning producer, Albert S. Ruddy, as the series focuses on his experience producing the film for Paramount Pictures.

Teller stars alongside Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Juno Temple, proving once again that this is the golden age for ensemble casts, and the series received a nomination for Best Limited Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

10 Pistol (2022)

Starring Maisie Williams, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Louis Partridge, FX miniseries Pistol tells the story of the Sex Pistol's rise to fame through the band's guitarist, Steve Jones (played by Toby Wallace).

Although Pistol isn't a series that is going to revolutionize television storytelling or win big during award season, for fans of dramatic biopics centered on the grimy rise of rock music icons, this show is a must. And weighing in at only six episodes, there is really no reason not to watch (followed by some obsessive Sex Pistols listening immediately afterwards, of course).

