Whether they specialize in biology, geology, chemistry, or physics, fans love to see that excited look when a scientist makes a breakthrough. But these discoveries aren't always as cheery as Doc Brown inventing the flux capacitor. Some discoveries have dire consequences.

RELATED:

First 'Oppenheimer' Trailer Reveals Christopher Nolan's New Movie

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is officially releasing July 21, 2023, and tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer as he aids in the invention of the atomic bomb. If you're in need of some scientific cinema to freshen up those brain cells, then look no further.

'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Not for the faint of heart, The Imitation Game is a British drama set during World War II and boasts a magical performance by Benedict Cumberbatch as puzzle-genius Alan Turing. This Academy Award-winning film depicts WWII from the intelligence perspective and tells how MI6 (the British Secret Intelligence Service) deciphered the infamous Nazi codes.

Cumberbatch's portrayal of Turing is beautiful yet tragic as we see this character struggle with the pressures of genius and fight inner and outer demons within a homophobic 1939 England. If you like watching characters spend all night mulling over equations and puzzles, then The Imitation Game is the perfect Oppenheimer primer.

'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Image via 20th Century Fox

An essential viewing for any history buff, Hidden Figures is the film that brought three unsung American heroines back into the spotlight. Taking place in 1962, this film revolves around NASA's John Glenn orbital launch, and, more prominently, the three African American female mathematicians whose calculations and intelligence helped accomplish the mission.

Less so a scientific breakthrough than a social one, this is a story worth admiring, and sparks excitement as fans watch Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) make history. We suspect Oppenheimer will be a less celebratory affair, but Hidden Figures is still a perfect addition to any scientist's film collection.

'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

Image via Working Title Films

The story of one of the world's most influential people, The Theory of Everything illustrates the early life of famed physicist Stephen Hawking. Performed by Eddie Redmayne, viewers see Hawking revel in scientific revelations but also come to terms with his diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Although not an accurate depiction of true events, the film still excels in portraying a man fighting against the clock, himself, and love. Like J. Robert Oppenheimer, Stephen Hawking changed the way we perceive science and the limitations (or lack thereof) of physics as a whole.

'Interstellar '(2014)

A space adventure flick and distant relative to the upcoming Oppenheimer, Interstellar is one of Nolan's best films. No, it isn't a biopic, nor is it nonfiction, but this movie is riddled with scientific breakthroughs that reflect real-life theories, not to mention having vast character arcs.

RELATED: All 11 Of Christopher Nolan's Films, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Following astronauts Cooper and Brand (performed by Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway respectively), this movie portrays a scientific endeavor to find a new home for humans among the stars. What ensues can only be described as heartbreaking and mind-bending as viewers watch Cooper travel through worm-holes and grapple with the personal consequences of pursuing scientific discovery, a theme we will undoubtedly see in next year's Oppenheimer.

'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Image via Universal Pictures

This Russell Crowe vehicle blew audiences away during the turn of the century, displaying the emotional life of mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. A gripping story, Nash earned his Nobel Prize award in economics while at the same time learning to live with schizophrenia.

A Beautiful Mind focuses more on Nash's mental health than the details surrounding his work, but his story is worth watching if only to gain awareness of this diagnosis. The film shows the pressure of success, but also how self-discovery is just as important as a scientific one.

'The Man Who Knew Infinity' (2015)

Dev Patel - known for his work in Lion, Slumdog Millionaire, and The Green Knight - boasts an iconic performance as real-life mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Originally a lower-class citizen from India, Ramanujan emigrated to England to attend Cambridge University and subsequently made breakthroughs in mathematical theory.

RELATED: 10 Overlooked Movies From 2021 That Deserve More Love

The film takes place during World War I and unravels Ramanujan's fight against racial prejudice at Cambridge and tuberculosis. It's a classic tale akin to The Theory of Everything that's bound to put viewers in the mood for Oppenheimer.

'Radioactive' (2019)

Image via TIFF

A story directly portraying the deadly consequences of scientific discovery, Radioactive is about the life of Marie Curie and the release of polonium and radium upon the world. Substances not fully understood at the time, Marie promoted the usage of radium without knowing its radioactivity was poisoning its users.

The film is quite a parallel to what fans can expect from Oppenheimer; a misunderstood scientific discovery directly causing the deaths of countless individuals. Starring Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie, Radioactive is one of the best period dramas in recent memory as viewers watch Marie realize the horrors she's released into the world.

'Arrival' (2016)

Starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, this sci-fi drama depicts the arrival of alien spacecraft all across the globe and how humans attempt to communicate with them. Directed by Denis Villeneuve - who also directed Dune (2021) and Prisoners (2013) - the film approaches the situation with realism similar to that of Interstellar.

RELATED: From 'Blade Runner 2049' to 'Arrival': 10 Great Sci-Fi Movies That Are Actually Mysteries

What unfurls are a series of life-altering revelations for Louise Banks (Adams), who leads the communication team, as she begins to achieve a dialogue with the mysterious visitors. Despite leaning into fiction rather than not, Arrival is an entrancing film that makes viewers feel as if they're making discoveries right alongside Adams, and performs on a grand scale fans can expect from the upcoming Oppenheimer.

'Tesla' (2020)

Not a film about the world's most popular electric car company, Tesla is a biopic about famed inventor Nikola Tesla finding his purpose. Like Thomas Edison, Tesla invented many forms of electrical motors and machines, of which very few ever made international acclaim in his lifetime.

Starring Ethan Hawke, this film is essential for history lovers and fans of Nolan's The Prestige(2006). It may not be the highest-reviewed film on this list, but it's perfect for getting your science gears spinning just in time for Oppenheimer next year.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

How does a sci-fi film from 1968 prime you for one in 2023? Well, 2001: A Space Odyssey, one of Stanley Kubrick's best films, revolves around themes of evolution, scientific advancement, and the consequences of hubris on a mass scale.

More specifically, the film tightens with suspense when HAL, an A.I., begins antagonizing his creators, and the deep-space mystery the astronauts hope to solve may come at the price of their own lives. Perhaps scientific discovery can lead to dangers as well as salvation, right, Oppenheimer?

NEXT: Oppenheimer Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Christopher Nolan's Historical Epic