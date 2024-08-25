Dramedies have no easy task as they attempt to balance serious stories with comedy. At its best, the genre can appeal to a wider audience and captivate movie lovers who appreciate both dramas and comedies. The most effective dramedies showcase the best of both genres and allow the story to capture the nuances of dramatic and comedic stories. Dramedies make space for complex storytelling and dynamic characters.

Some dramedies, like About a Boy, focus on romantic and interpersonal relationships and how these relationships are so often filled with moments of humor and drama. Others, like Captain Fantastic, showcase family dynamics and how humor so often coexists with grief and tragedy. The best dramedies center on the human experience and how it contains so many nuanced moments of laughter and tears. Excellent performances by talented actors are what bring these nuances to life.

10 'About a Boy' (2002)

Directed by Paul and Chris Weitz

About a Boy stars Hugh Grant as Will Freeman, a man living off of the royalties of his father's successful Christmas song. He meets Fiona (Toni Collette) under dubious circumstances and develops a relationship with her that is ultimately built on a lie. He also meets Rachel (Rachel Weisz), who he finds himself falling in love with over time. Will realizes that Rachel is the first woman who he is genuinely interested in, even though Rachel does not reciprocate these feelings at first.

While Hugh Grant plays a typical version of himself as this character, the standout performances are those of Collette and Weisz. Both portray complex women who face challenges in their respective lives. These women are contrasted in how they relate to Will, and how they either connect with him or find themselves pushing him away. About a Boy is ultimately the story of a deeply unlikable character finding a way to make something of himself, with oftentimes comedic and sometimes heartfelt results.

9 'A Serious Man' (2009)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Directors Joel and Ethan Coen may be known for their crime-centric movies. However, they have demonstrated that they are versatile filmmakers and can tackle many genres. A Serious Man follows Larry Gopnik (Michael Stuhlbarg), a man struggling with his faith, identity, and his place in the world. As Larry's life unravels, he turns to his Jewish identity for answers, and is ultimately left with far more questions than solutions.

Michael Stuhlbarg delivers an incredible performance as a nuanced character who is easy to sympathize with even at his most unlikable. This performance is a mature one, and one that allows viewers to ask their own questions without being presented with easy answers. This character, like A Serious Man as a whole, is a reflection on part of the American Jewish experience and how identity shapes the human experience.

8 'Captain Fantastic' (2016)

Directed by Matt Ross

Captain Fantastic stars Viggo Mortensen as dysfunctional family patriarch Ben Cash. Ben and his late wife, Leslie, had been raising their children off the grid and in the Washington wilderness. After Leslie's death, Ben finds himself struggling to raise his children on his own. He has to reconnect with his own family as well as Leslie's to figure out the next steps. He also struggles with his sense of self in the face of his new reality and must work through his grief.

Mortensen's performance alone makes this dramedy deeply charming. In addition to Mortensen, however, this movie features an incredible ensemble that captures the fact that family relationships can be complicated. Captain Fantastic's ensemble perfectly blends together to showcase a family facing a crushing grief. Watching each of these characters process this grief in their own respective ways highlights how unique the grief journey is for everyone.

7 'In Bruges' (2008)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

In Bruges follows two Irish hitmen, Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) as they hide in Bruges. After Ray accidentally kills a child while targeting a priest, the duo's boss Harry (Ralph Fiennes) orders Ray killed as he believes that killing a child, even unintentionally, is unforgivable. The two continue their hideout in Bruges, and ultimately feel very differently about the city the more time that they spend in the city.

Farrell and Gleeson make a lovable duo, and it is easy to cheer for them regardless of their criminal ways. Their performances bring this story together. The focus on this unlikely friendship ensures that In Bruges is able to exist in multiple genres. Farrell and Gleeson are able to balance the comedy with the story's more dramatic moments. They are both able to bring the movie's darker tone to life while maintaining its accessibility.

6 'Tully' (2018)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Tully is the story of a mother who is at the end of her rope. As she befriends her night nanny, she is able to acknowledge just how overwhelmed she has become as a mother. She is able to process her chaotic life as her friendship with the nanny deepens. Ultimately, Tully is a story of family and friendship, and is a reflection on how important support is to new mothers as they navigate their new realities and identities.

Charlize Theron carries this movie from beginning to end. Her performance is nuanced and compassionate. She humanizes Marlo without taking away her agency. Within this story, Theron creates a character who is easy to empathize with. While Theron has a natural comedic timing that comes through in Tully, she uses this comedy to highlight the gravity of the story she is telling through this character. The complexity of this character serves Tully well.

5 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Jojo Rabbit is a political and historical satire by director Taika Waititi. The movie follows Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a German child during World War II. His imaginary friend is a Jewish-Indigenous version of Hitler, who he speaks to regularly to process the world around him. His mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is active in the German resistance movement during the war, and does her best to guide her son through this turbulent time.

Jojo Rabbit is filled with comedic moments, mostly involving this hilarious and ridiculous portrait of a dictator. This comedy, however, underlines the gravity of the story as it unfolds. It is particularly effective to show this story from the perspective of a child. Davis effectively highlights this point of view. Jojo illustrates just how perceptive children are and how they develop their sense of morality in light of their environment.

4 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Little Miss Sunshine is the story of a family on the road. It follows a large family as they travel the country in their large bright yellow van. The ensemble is comprised of such stars as Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Paul Dano, and Abigail Breslin. On their journey, each family member must navigate issues such as lost dreams, feeling like an outcast, and ultimately, grief and loss. For all of their dysfunction, this family shows time and again how much they love each other.

Little Miss Sunshine is another example of a strong ensemble that can navigate comedy paired with a story of profound grief. Each member of the ensemble demonstrates the fact that they understand how much comedy and tragedy go together. These actors come together in a compelling way to be a kind of "every family" with all of their quirks and faults. Ultimately, the performances in Little Miss Sunshine are engaging because they are so authentic.

3 'American Fiction' (2023)

Directed by Cord Jefferson

American Fiction is based on the novel "Erasure" by Percival Everett. Jeffrey Wright stars as Dr. Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, an American writer frustrated with the literary landscape. When he reconnects with his siblings, Dr. Lisa Ellison (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dr. Clifford "Cliff" Ellison (Sterling K. Brown), it is clear that they have a lot to work through and a lot of trauma to address as they reflect on their respective lives.

American Fiction is filled with magnetic performances from all three of the main leads. These three illustrate just how challenging and rewarding sibling relationships can be as adults. Their performances in American Fiction add a depth to a story that already serves as a societal commentary. Wright, Ross, and Brown effectively combine their talents to showcase a relatable family navigating relatable struggles.

2 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird is a coming-of-age story by director Greta Gerwig. Saoirse Ronan stars as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, a high school student on the cusp of high school graduation. She has a contentious relationship with her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf). While the two evidently love each other very much, they have to navigate the fact that Lady Bird is getting ready to enter a new phase in life, and desperately wants her independence.

Saoirse Ronan delivers a heartfelt performance as the movie's protagonist. What makes her performance so magnetic is how accurately she portrays a character at this particular stage of life. The conflict within herself is what shines through, as she searches for her own identity and independence. Additionally, Ronan and Metcalf are breathtakingly effective at showing how heartbreaking conflict between parents and children can be.

1 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Directed by Wes Anderson

The Royal Tenenbaums is a quintessential Wes Anderson movie, that follows the Tenenbaum family and all their quirks. In this hilarious and poignant story, the Tenenbaum family finds themselves reconnecting as their family family patriarch faces a terminal illness. Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, and Luke and Owen Wilson all star in this sweetly chaotic family dramedy.

The ensemble in The Royal Tenenbaums make this story shine in a unique way. Together, their characters reflect on legacy and how different people process anticipatory grief. The performances are sweet, snappy, and emotionally resonate in a way that makes the movie that much more accessible. The Royal Tenenbaums is made more grounded because of its performances, each of which speak to the human condition.

