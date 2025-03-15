While watching TV in the hopes of a good laugh, there's nothing like a great sitcom, from Community, to Abbott Elementary, to St. Denis Medical. When you're looking to be on the edge of your seat, an intense drama series is an excellent choice, with options like The Leftovers, Severance, and Interview with the Vampire. When looking for a show that will make you laugh and cry, sometimes even at the same time, a dramedy is the perfect choice.

Dramedies can look like dramas with comedic elements, dark comedy shows, or quieter shows that focus on the funny and sad elements of every-day life. These series tend to have strong and compelling characters, sharp dialogue, and the occasional episode that feels like a true punch in the gut. These are the 13 best dramedy TV shows of the last 25 years, ranked.

13 'The White Lotus'

2021-

Image via HBO Max

Now in its third season, The White Lotus is an anthology series that takes place at a different White Lotus resort each season. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, Season 2 brought its guests to Italy, and Season 3, currently releasing weekly, takes place in Thailand. Each season starts with a flash-forward to a dangerous event (typically a murder, although that hasn't been confirmed for Season 3 yet), and then brings viewers back in time to when this round of guests first checked into the resort.

The White Lotus uses awkward, unpleasant, and uncomfortable moments to slowly build tension throughout each season, so that the ultimate breaking point feels inevitable every single time. It is very funny, with sharp dialogue and timely social satire, but it also instills a sense of dread in its viewers early on into each season, so that even the most low-key scenes feel as if they have incredibly high stakes.