Dream sequences are hard to pull off. How can one recreate the uniquely surreal experience of dreaming? If handled poorly, they can rob the narrative of tension without adding anything to the story. Done right, however, they can shed new light on a character or help to bring out the movie's themes.

Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently came together to discuss which movies have the best dream sequences. They came up with some interesting picks, including experimental films, cult comedies, horror, and an early Hitchcock thriller.

10 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Two Redditors mentioned The Big Lebowski, and for good reason — the Coen brothers' classic features one of the most memorable dream sequences of the last three decades. The film centers on The Dude (Jeff Bridges), a laid-back slacker played by Jeff Bridges, who becomes entangled in a complex web of mistaken identity, kidnapping, extortion, and bowling.

The dream sequence is a psychedelic journey through The Dude's subconscious. The scene is filled with bizarre imagery and references to The Dude's personal history, including elaborate choreography and surprisingly good special effects. Only the Coens could pull off something so wacky yet so stunning.

9 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Dumb and Dumber features a dream scene that's less surreal than just silly. Lloyd (Jim Carrey) falls asleep at the wheel and fantasizes about his ideal life. "Lloyd, while driving, dreams of Mary and beats up the chef and puts his heart in a doggie bag. Also lights his farts with ski friends," said user callmemacready.

The dream is somewhat touching in that it shows how simple Lloyd's aspirations are. He wants love, friendship, and martial arts skills. However, he gets a rude awakening from the headlights of an oncoming truck.

8 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

This isn't a movie, but the dream scenes in The Sopranos are too good and too cinematic not to mention. They are heavy with symbolism and thoughtfully explore Tony's (James Gandolfini) psyche. The most famous example is perhaps the Season 5 episode "The Test Dream" in which Tony has a series of bizarre dreams that foreshadow events that will take place later in the series.

"The Sopranos has dream sequences throughout that are realistically portrayed," said Redditor AMJ_004. "'The Test Dream' was one of my favorite episodes. I think the episode perfectly tied together the themes of the various storylines and relationships that Tony was a part of," another user said.

7 'Spellbound' (1945)

Spellbound is a psychological thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock, starring Ingrid Bergman as Dr. Constance Petersen, who becomes romantically involved with her patient, John Ballantyne (Gregory Peck). However, she soon discovers that John is an impostor with a dark past.

The movie features a dream sequence designed by surrealist artist Salvador Dali. It begins with scissors cutting through a curtain and then transitioning into a dreamlike world where objects morph into other objects and the laws of physics are bent. "Hard to outdo a dream sequence directed by Alfred Hitchcock and designed by Salvador Dali," said Redditor AmeliaMangan.

6 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Mike Flanagan's sequel to The Shining is underrated, possibly because it differs from the iconic film. It's less of a straight-up horror movie and more of an adventure story. It sees the adult Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) trying to protect a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) from a cult called the True Knot.

It's all about dreams and the unconscious mind, and multiple characters have the ability to get inside people's heads. This results in several well-crafted dreamlike sequences. In particular, user Plenty_Marzipan_447 praised the "astral fights."

5 'Prince of Darkness' (1987)

This John Carpenter horror centers on a group of scientists who investigate a mysterious cylinder containing a swirling green liquid. It belonged to an ancient order of monks called the Brotherhood of Sleep. Soon after, the scientists begin to experience dreams that seem to contain a message.

"I love the dream sequences in Prince of Darkness. Really creepy," said user y0b0. One of the most memorable sequences is when one of the scientist's dreams of a figure in a hooded cloak chasing her through a dark alley.

4 'Meshes of the Afternoon' (1943)

"Maya Deren's famous experimental 1943 surreal film Meshes of the Afternoon really feels like a dream, and it influenced David Lynch's Dream Language," said Redditor ZorroMeansFox. They're referring to a short film about a woman who wanders through an eerie landscape, encountering a number of mysterious objects along the way.

The symbolism is rich and striking, including several unsettling images. One of the most iconic is a scene in which the protagonist sees a hooded figure with a mirror for a face.

3 'The Night House' (2020)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Visions and sleepwalking are a big part of this psychological horror directed by David Bruckner. Rebecca Hall plays Beth, a recently widowed woman who starts to uncover dark secrets about her late husband's past. At the heart of the mystery is a shadowy house across the lake.

While not particularly groundbreaking, The Night House is a solid creepshow. Bruckner is adept at using music and atmosphere to ratchet up the tension. "The Night House had an excellent [dream sequence] with a fantastic jump scare," said user CircusOfBlood.

2 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

This seminal comedy-horror by John Landis follows two American college students who are attacked by a werewolf while hiking in England. One of them is killed, while the other, David (David Naughton), survives but is bitten by the werewolf. Throughout the film, David is plagued by horrific dreams and visions of transforming into a rabid beast.

The dreams are really well done and make for some of the scariest moments in the movie. "The nightmare in a nightmare totally freaked me out," said Redditor CodyTaco.

1 'Heathers' (1988)

Image via New World Pictures

Winona Ryder stars in this black comedy as Veronica, a high school student who joins a clique of three girls, all named Heather. The Heathers are awful, and Veronica soon finds herself tangled up in a murderous plot cooked up by new student J.D. (Christian Slater). Heathers stands out among '80s high school movies because it's unusually dark and misanthropic. Although a box office bomb on release, the film has since become a cult classic.

"Veronica's dream about the death and funeral of Heather Duke, who has ascended to the Queen Bee role at Westerburg, she gets a visit from Heather Chandler. We're reminded that even in death, Chandler is still #1," said user Reasonable-HB678.

