Read update With an ongoing TV series (DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms) based on one of their most successful animated movies, more fans are discovering the best DreamWorks movies (including the classics). The enduring debates and discussions comparing the animated masterpieces to popular Disney films unsurprisingly continue. Thankfully, there's no shortage of DreamWorks animated movies that are better than several Disney films, with almost all of them still worth watching again today.

When we consider mainstream animated filmmaking, it would be practically foolish to imagine that any other entity besides Disney stands at the very top of the game. And there is no shortage of reasons as to why that is. Nearly a century now of musicals, fairy tales, and the occasional offbeat story have secured the Mickey Mouse Company's reputation as a cinematic powerhouse, specifically in the realm of animation.

However, in the 90s, an up-and-coming studio called DreamWorks arrived to give the Mouse a run for his money. It seems unlikely that anyone could ever overtake Disney in the Hollywood cartoon business, even if they had another 100 years. But DreamWorks movies have certainly provided some healthy competition, with a few specific titles in the company's filmography arguably outshining most of Disney's usual fare.

'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

One of the few truly great contemporary Biblical film epics, The Prince of Egypt retells the story of Moses, from his early life as a member of the Egyptian royal family to his encounter with God in the desert to his return to Egypt to free the Israelites from slavery. The conflict between Moses and the Pharaoh is framed as one between surrogate brothers, while other events are presented with shocking and mature faithfulness to the original narrative.

This under-appreciated animated DreamWorks movie has a breathtaking sense of scope and the visual flair required to effectively capture that scope, like Lawrence of Arabia (1962). But it is not just a feast for the eyes, as viewers' ears and hearts are also overwhelmed by appropriately grand musical numbers and uncommon emotional depth.

'Shrek' (2001)

Once upon a time, a misanthropic ogre named Shrek agreed to retrieve an imprisoned princess for a dastardly lord in exchange for the removal of numerous fairy tale creatures from his land. After rescuing said damsel with the aid of a motor-mouthed talking donkey though, Shrek falls in love with her.

Despite the admittedly typical romance plot, Shrek remains a cheeky satire on classic fantasy fable conventions and characters that delivers an honest message about prejudice and self-acceptance without being preachy, qualities that undoubtedly helped net it the first-ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

'Shrek 2' (2004)

Shrek and Fiona have defeated Lord Farquaad, confessed their feelings, and tied the knot. But now, they, along with the ever-loyal Donkey and their newest ally Puss in Boots, have to fight to protect their happily ever after from Fiona's belligerent father, a devious fairy godmother, and perhaps even some trouble in paradise.

If there is one thing that DreamWorks has a better track record with than Disney, it is making sequels. The first Shrek established a solid foundation for Shrek 2 to improve upon in virtually every respect. The love story, the comedy, the villain, and the risks taken are all heightened and surpass those of the original film.

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

In an ancient China populated by anthropomorphic animals, a clumsy and martial arts-obsessed panda named Po is chosen, seemingly by accident, to be the mythical "Dragon Warrior", a kung fu master destined to possess unimaginable power and repel the return of a vengeful villain.

For a Western film, Kung Fu Panda shows a surprising level of understanding of the Eastern culture, works, and philosophies that serve as clear influences. It does not get everything down, but its insightful screenplay, wonderful animation, and thrilling action make for a positively marvelous watch nonetheless.

'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

The Viking village of Berk has been plagued by hostile dragons for years. Young Hiccup, the awkward black sheep of his tribe and the chieftain's son, gets the chance to prove his worth when he captures a rare breed of dragon. But he cannot bring himself to slay the beast and instead forms a bond with it, which he hides from his people.

The strange thing about this movie is that it should not work as well as it does. The story relies on too many clichés such as the societal outcast who befriends an otherworldly creature, the disapproving parent, and the "liar reveal" narrative. Whether through sincere conviction, intelligent writing, or both, How to Train Your Dragon makes the familiar feel fresh and throws in a winning DreamWorks movie score and stunning sequences of a boy and his dragon soaring through the air for good measure.

'Megamind' (2010)

When notorious supervillain Megamind finally vanquishes his nemesis Metro Man, he quickly realizes that his victory has cost him his purpose in life. So, in Megamind, he tries to create a new rival to battle, a plan which goes horribly awry.

Megamind's satirical take on superhero tropes is brilliant and hilarious, not to mention grossly overlooked considering how relevant they still are today. Even when it naturally progresses into being a traditional superhero story, it still manages to pull off one or two more surprises.

'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

The eponymous "Kung Fu Panda", Po, has achieved his dream of becoming a respected martial arts warrior, defending his home alongside his heroes, the Furious Five. However, a shadow from his forgotten past resurfaces to menace China with a deadly weapon. And Po suddenly finds himself struggling with either moving forward in his present life or chasing the memories of an old one in order to make sense of who he is.

It is one thing to turn an odd concept into a praiseworthy product. It is another to produce a sequel to said idea that many consider superior to its predecessor Kung Fu Panda. Kung Fu Panda 2 not only does justice to what made the first film so great, it elevates itself by including a stronger antagonist and darker themes.

'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' (2012)

After previous misadventures that took them from Manhattan to Madagascar to Africa, the group of displaced Central Park Zoo animals comprised of Alex, Marty, Gloria, Melman, and the Penguins make one last effort to return home by joining a failing traveling circus. Reaching their destination depends on the gang successfully inspiring their new compatriots out of their funk and also evading a deranged Animal Control officer.

How many third entries in animated film franchises can say that they are the best of the series? Madagascar 3 is able to do so by wholeheartedly embracing the absurdities of its world and characters, employing a remarkably vibrant visual style, and integrating a quiet yet profound moment of reflection in its final act that honors the primary protagonists' growth since the beginning installment.

'Rise of The Guardians' (2012)

The Guardians of Childhood, consisting of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman, must contend with the re-emergence of their ancient adversary the Boogeyman, who threatens the hopes, dreams, and joy of children. To defeat him, they will need to recruit a new member: The mischievous Jack Frost.

It is a shame that Rise of the Guardians never received any follow-ups because as you watch it, there is a gorgeous piece of art design or wondrous detail of fantasy worldbuilding waiting around almost every corner that you want to see more of. Additionally, the movie's ensemble of colorful personalities is brought to life by a first-rate voice cast, with an unrecognizable Alec Baldwin as Santa Claus being a stand-out.

'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' (2017)

Adapted from Dav Pilkey's children's book series, troublemakers George and Harold inadvertently brainwash their mean school principal into believing that he is a real superhero called Captain Underpants, whose help they might need when the evil genius Professor Poopypants appears to destroy everyone's laughter.

Before you disregard Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie for its ridiculous title and premise, know that it possesses a surrealist edge and canny sense of humor that more animated works should try to emulate.

'Antz' (1998)

Perhaps the film that's emblematic of the DreamWorks vs Disney battle is 1998's Antz, which came out on the same year as Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life. Stemming from the dramatic exit of DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, who left the company while on bad terms with then-Walt Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Antz and A Bug's Life are among the results of this very public feud.

The animated movie itself premiered to critical acclaim, with Z's inspiring story about being a lowly worker ant saving his entire colony being surprisingly mature and engaging for audiences of all ages. While there's no definitive winner to the Antz vs A Bug's Life debate, fans would agree that they both brought something unique and rewatchable to the market.

'Chicken Run' (2000)

Often considered among the best DreamWorks animated movies, Chicken Run is a beloved classic centered on a group of British anthropomorphic chickens about to be turned into meat pies. When American rooster Rocky Rhodes enters their lives, the group recognizes him as their only escape plan.

The critically-acclaimed stop-motion animated comedy film became a massive commercial success, thanks to its wholly original story, wacky premise, and funny yet endearing characters. Fans of this beloved classic will be glad to know there's a Netflix sequel in the works called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, set to premiere in 2023.NEXT: Must Watch Animated Musical Movies Not Made By Disney