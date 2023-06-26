DreamWorks Animation has come a long way since its first feature film, Antz, hit theaters. It has cemented itself as one of the biggest giants in the American animation industry, releasing numerous of the medium's most iconic works of art. They've had their highs and lows, but when those highs come, they help prove that animation is as strong a storytelling medium as any other.

Since the studio's oldest outings, music has been an important part of their voice and style, having even released a few musicals (their very best movie belonging to this genre). Needle drops are something you'll often find in DreamWorks films, helping their stories stand out from others like them.

10 'Shrek 2' (2004) — "Changes" by David Bowie & Butterfly Boucher

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

There is arguably no DreamWorks Animation franchise where music plays a bigger part than the Shrek franchise. In Shrek 2, widely considered the best in the series, Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) travel to see the princess's parents. However, upon their arrival, they discover they aren't as welcome as they had thought.

Shrek 2 is a beautiful continuation of its predecessor's message, where Shrek finally learns to love himself. Before this can happen, however, he takes a potion to make himself human, hoping to have a more normal life with Fiona. The incredibly catchy "Changes" is pitch-perfect to accompany the upbeat and optimistic tone of the scene.

9 'Shark Tale' (2004) — "Car Wash (Shark Tale Mix)" by Christina Aguilera feat. Missy Elliott

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

You won't find Shark Tale in many people's lists of favorite DreamWorks Animation movies, seeing as it's one of the most universally panned films the studio has put out. A poor attempt at a mob movie for children, the film proves that the studio doesn't have the best track record with genre pastiches. One thing that you can't take away from it, though, is the killer soundtrack.

Unlike many mob movies, Shark Tale at least has a happy ending. All the conflicts are resolved, and protagonist Oscar (Will Smith) becomes the co-owner of the whale wash where his father worked. The cover of "Car Wash" that plays in this scene, a cheery hip-hop take on the disco-funk classic, is bound to put a smile on your face if you've managed to make it that far.

8 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' (2012) — "Non, je ne regrette rien" by Frances McDormand

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Who would have thought that a sadistic animal control officer with ironically animalistic features would be one of DreamWorks Animation's best villains? The fact is that Frances McDormand nailed this hilarious role in Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, making Chantel DuBois as intimidating as she's funny.

In what's one of the most hilarious sequences of the whole Madagascar franchise, DuBois belts out an epic rendition of the legendary French song "Non, je ne regrette rien" to infuse her bedridden henchmen with enough strength to power their way through their wounds and follow her in their chase for the zoo friends.

7 'Shrek' (2001) — "I'm A Believer" by Smash Mouth & Eddie Murphy

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The original Shrek was the movie that won the first-ever Best Animated Feature Oscar and for good reason. Its satirical take on traditional fairytale stories and movies has aged like fine wine, and the use of popular songs (in stark contrast to the genre's typical conventions) is crucial in that parody.

The impact of Smash Mouth on the Shrek franchise cannot be overstated. The ending of Shrek is simply perfect, with Shrek and Fiona getting married and riding off into the sunset. Of course, the party doesn't stop, as Eddie Murphy's Donkey joins in on "I'm a Believer," which perfectly captures the movie's plot and message.

6 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' (2012) — "Firework" by Katy Perry

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Everyone always loves when DreamWorks puts out a complex and emotional film with profound themes, but sometimes, it's just as delightful to get a movie as simple and purely fun as Madagascar 3, where the animal pals have to join a traveling circus in their escape from ruthless animal control officer Chantel DuBois.

The colorful circus act scene near the third act of Madagascar 3 is undoubtedly one of the most eye-popping, visually stunning sequences the studio has ever made, and "Firework" makes it feel all the more surreal. In moments, it makes you feel like you're really there, floating in the air with the animals.

5 'Flushed Away' (2006) — "Dancing with Myself" by Billy Idol

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Flushed Away may have been a tragic failure at the box office (the cause for the end of DreamWorks and Aardman's partnership), but it's also one of the studio's most tragically underrated movies. It has a fantastic voice cast, an entertaining story full of hilarious British humor, and an incredibly catchy soundtrack.

The movie has one of the best intros of DreamWorks's filmography, with Roddy (Hugh Jackman) showing off his massively luxurious but poignantly lonely lifestyle. "Dancing With Myself" makes the sequence's juxtaposition of Roddy's fun routine but overbearing isolation really effective, packing a hell of a punch.

4 'Madagascar' (2005) — "I Like to Move It" by Sacha Baron Cohen

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The simplicity of Madagascar is precisely what makes it so fun. It's the story of a group of animal friends from the Central Park Zoo in NYC who escape to explore the world and accidentally end up on an adventure far greater and farther from home than they had anticipated.

The friends end up stranded in the jungle of Madagascar and come across a society of lemurs under the rule of King Julien (Sacha Baron Cohen). The biggest shocker here is how good of a music taste these lemurs have, as they're first seen singing along to Julien's rendition of the classic hip house song "I Like to Move It."

3 'Megamind' (2010) — "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Though it wasn't appreciated enough in its time, Megamind has garnered a bit of a cult following in recent years. A parody of superhero movies way ahead of its time, it's an action comedy that is as funny as it is moving. It's about a bumbling supervillain (Will Ferrell) who faces an existential crisis after finally defeating his nemesis.

Megamind sports one of the best soundtracks of any animated movie, featuring a long list of iconic rock tracks that give the film as much personality as its colorful characters. Many of its needle drops stand out, but none are as grand and exciting as when "Welcome to the Jungle" starts playing when Megamind comes to the rescue in the final battle.

2 'Shrek 2' (2004) — "Holding Out for a Hero" by Jennifer Saunders

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

It was never going to be an easy task to top an animated classic as beloved as Shrek, but its first sequel somehow achieved the feat — and then some. There are many reasons why, and the soundtrack is definitely one of them. It's just as great as that of the original but even catchier and more meaningful.

The film's third act needs no introduction, as it's one of the most iconic scenes in any modern animated movie. It has moments both thrilling and emotional, enough jokes to make anyone laugh, and a legendary performance of "Holding Out for a Hero" as the exquisite cherry on top.

1 'Shrek' (2001) — "All Star" by Smash Mouth

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The status that Shrek has obtained within pop culture is unparalleled, but all jokes and memes aside, its artistic value as a story about the nature of fairy tales and learning to open up to others cannot go unnoticed. The opening scene is amazing, setting the tone for this subversive film, the likes of which audiences hadn't seen before 2001.

Before Shrek, fairy tale movies proudly stuck to their tropes. They didn't have ugly ogres as protagonists, they didn't have potty humor, they didn't make fun of themselves, and they certainly didn't have "All Star" playing in the background. This film changed the game for good, and its first needle drop is a testament to just how brilliant and amusing its sense of humor is.

