Everyone loves a good hero, especially in family-friendly animated movies. Along with entertaining audiences, heroes can act as a source of inspiration by showing all that is good and virtuous in the world. One company that has consistently given great heroes is DreamWorks, founded in 1994 to challenge Disney's monopoly on animation.

Several of DreamWork's films feature heroes that are unconventional in one way or another, be it due to their species, their personalities, or their professions. With their newest film, Ruby Gilman: Teenage Kraken, continuing this trend, it's as good a time as any to look over some of their most unlikely and unconventional heroes.

10 'Megamind' - (2010)

Metro City is protected by the Superhero, Metro Man (Brad Pitt), from the villainous Megamind (Will Farrel). However, one day Megamind kills Metroman and rules the city uncontested. He quickly gets bored with this and decides to create a new hero to fight while also secretly befriending reporter Roxanne Ritchi (Tina Fey).

Megamindplays with the classic Superman tropes to tell a story about nature vs nurture. Megamind became a villain due to circumstance, but at his core, he has the capacity to be good. This sets him apart from his created hero, Titan (Jonah Hill), who chooses to be selfish with his gift, while Megamind chooses to defend others.

9 'Monsters vs Aliens' - (2009)

On the day of her wedding, Susan (Reese Witherspoon) is hit by a meteor and transforms into a 50ft woman impervious to most weapons. She is captured by the military and housed in a facility with other monsters: the Missing Link (Will Arnett), Dr. Cockroach Ph.D. (Hugh Laurie), Insectosaurus, and a living blob named B.O.B (Seth Rogen). When an alien probe arrives at Earth looking for the meteor, Susan and the other monsters are given a chance at freedom if they destroy it.

Susan is an average woman who has something extraordinary happen to her. She rejects her new powers at first but eventually comes to embrace them as she discovers parts of herself she didn't know existed. This leads to a very tender moment where she is able to help her friends realize how amazing they truly are.

8 'Rise of the Guardians' - (2012)

Jack Frost (Chris Pines) is a spirit of ice and snow who is invisible to people and cannot remember his past. When the boogeyman Pitch Black (Jude Law) escapes from his prison, Jack is recruited by Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher) and the Sandman to stop him. Along the way, Jack hopes to learn more about his missing memories and what his purpose is.

Jack starts off the film as a carefree and playful youth more concerned with goofing off than fulfilling a grand purpose. Through interacting with the guardians, he sees that his gifts can be used to enrich the lives of others. This also puts him in contrast with the villain, who selfishly wants to terrify others to make himself stronger.

7 'The Prince of Egypt' - (1998)

To save her infant son from death at the hands of the Pharaoh's soldiers, a Hebrew woman sends him down the Nile River. He is found by Pharaoh's wife, who adopts him and names him Moses (Val Kilmer). He grows up alongside his adoptive brother, Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes), but when he learns the truth, strives to save his people.

The Prince of Egypt is one of DreamWorks' most underrated films. It tells its story in a very mature way and isn't afraid to shy away from the darker elements of the mythology. Kilmer in particular is amazing as Moses, especially when he is forced to confront his brother over the fate of his people, which often leaves him distraught as he is torn between family and duty.

6 'Kung Fu Panda' - (2008)

When Master Oogway (Randal Duk Kim) has a vision that Tai Lung (Ian McShane) will break out of his prison, it is decided to choose the Dragon Warrior to stop him. Everyone assumes it will be one of Master Shifu's (Dustin Hoffman) five pupils, but Oogway chooses a panda named Po (Jack Black). Though he is not anyone's first choice for a kung fu master, Po is eager to learn and save his home.

Kung Fu Panda is a traditional hero's journey told with stellar animation and hilarious comedy. Beneath it is a strong emotional core about accepting that you are special for the unique things you bring to the table. When trying to train Po traditionally, Shifu fails, but when he embraces Po's love of food, they create a fighting style completely unique to him.

5 'The Bad Guys' - (2022)

In a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist, the most notorious criminals are The Bad Guys: Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Snake (Marc Maron), Tarantula (Awkwafina), Shark (Craig Robinson), and Piranha (Anthony Ramos). During their biggest heist, Wolf botches the job after doing the first good deed in his life. They are spared jail time by guinea pig Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), who offers to reform The Bad Guys instead.

This is a fun story exploring themes of redemption and judgment. The Bad Guys all turned to crime due to the negative reputation of their species and are hesitant to be good because they don't think the world will accept them. However, the more they try to be good, the more rewarding it feels.

4 'Shrek' - (2001)

An ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) wants to live peacefully in his swamp but is disturbed when a host of fairytale creatures gets displaced on his doorstep. With a talking Donkey (Eddie Murphy) as his guide, he goes to the kingdom of Duloc to petition Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) to remove them. He agrees, but only if Shrek will rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from a dragon-guarded castle.

Shrek is all about getting to know others before passing judgment. Shrek cultivates the myth of being a bloodthirsty monster because it's easier to live alone than to put up with others judging him. Despite this, he proves that he is just as heroic as any knight and cares for Fiona as a person rather than a prize.

3 'Antz' - (1998)

A neurotic ant named Z (Woody Allen) is having trouble finding his place in the colony. One night at the bar, he overhears a story about a paradise called Inectopia and becomes smitten with Princess Bala (Sharon Stone). He swaps places with his soldier friend to see her again, which gets him roped into a plan that threatens to destroy the colony.

This was a strong first film for DreamWorks to release. It tells a strong story about finding individuality and purpose in our lives. Z is a good character to explore this since an ant's job is to serve the colony first and self never, making his struggle to find himself very relatable.

2 'Chicken Run' - (2000)

In Tweedy's Farm, a chicken named Ginger (Julia Sawalha) is constantly trying to find a way for her and her fellow chickens to escape their oppressive life. She finds the answer in a rooster named Rocky (Mel Gibson) who flew and crashed into the barn. As Rocky heals, Ginger convinces him to teach the other chickens how to fly before the Tweedy couple assembles a machine to turn the chickens into pies.

Chicken Run is the first collaboration between DreamWorks and Aardman Animation, and it's a beauty. Ginger tries to act as the chicken's leader, but her many failed attempts at escape have caused a division regarding her capabilities. Fortunately, she has an unbreakable spirit and continues to think of outside-the-box ideas until all of her friends are safe.

1 'How to Train Your Dragon' - (2010)

During a raid on the Viking village of Berk, the son of the village's chief, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), brings down the most dangerous of dragons: a Night Fury. He's unable to finish it off and instead lets it go, though the dragon is too injured to fly. Through studying his behavior, Hiccup learns non-violent ways to face dragons and develops a bond with the Night Fury, who he calls Toothless.

Hiccup's story is that of the underdog looked down upon by everyone due to his small size. While he might not be able to swing an axe, he has strong attention to detail and is an accomplished inventor. His empathy allows him to bridge these two warring peoples and create an inclusive community that grows bigger and better with each sequel.

