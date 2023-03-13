Since it was founded in 1994, DreamWorks Animation has produced some of the most beloved children's films of all time. The massively successful animation studio is home to famous franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar and many other stories which continue to play a sentimental role in countless childhoods.

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' proved to be a huge box office success after it was released in December 2022. Since it's received critical acclaim and high praise from fans online. However, this is not the first time the studio has demonstrated they know how to produce an excellent sequel. Here are ten DreamWorks films that were just as great--if not better--than their treasured originals, according to Redditors.

7 'Shrek 2' (2004)

Image via DreamWorks

Shrek 2 picks up soon after newlyweds Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) return from their honeymoon. They learn that they've been invited by Fiona's parents to visit their home and celebrate the marriage. Shrek reluctantly agrees to the trip, which takes a turn for the worse when the in-laws are repulsed by the couple's ogre-forms. Meanwhile, the snobbish Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) and the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) are enraged when they learn that the prince is no longer able to marry Fiona.

Many Redditors are in agreement when considering Shrek 2 as even better than the original and to be one of the best DreamWorks sequels of all time. User questioner-asks enthusiastically expressed their adoration for the film in a statement that speaks for itself: "easily the best comedic writing in any DreamWorks movie, easily the best world-building in a sequel, easily the best DreamWorks sequel...easily does this movie get a 10/10." Many have also applauded the film for its brilliant development of the titular character and the intriguing villainous role of the Fairy Godmother.

6 'How To Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Image via DreamWorks

Taking place years after the Vikings and dragons made peace in the first film of the franchise, How To Train Your Dragon 2 thrusts protagonist Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) back into conflict when he discovers a cave full of hundreds of dragons. Hiccup and Toothless, alongside Hiccup's friends and long-lost mother, must work together to stop a power-hungry dragon trapper from enslaving all the dragons.

How To Train Your Dragon 2's mind-blowing visuals have been thoroughly praised, alongside its quick pacing and touching storyline. Reddit user moviephil4315 stated that the film "expands on the original's story and characters in new different ways" and "The world building is amazing as is the animation." Following such a well-regarded original can give fans high expectations, but viewers have found How To Train Your Dragon 2 to be an easily rewatchable film because of how it built on the already cherished characters.

5 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Image via DreamWorks

Kung Fu Panda 2 follows Po (Jack Black) in yet another action-packed battle against the Valley of Peace's new enemy, Lord Shen (Gary Oldmen), who threatens the world with his secret weapon. The conflict unexpectedly forces Po to confront his past and examine the disappearance of his birth parents. It is only with his newfound peace with his childhood that he is able to find the strength to save his country.

Reddit user lacourseauxetoiles considers Kung Fu Panda 2 to be an incredible sequel, but also to be DreamWorks' best-ever film. Like many other Redditors, they fondly compare Kung Fu Panda 2 with the How To Train Your Dragon films, saying that they both have excellent music, but that the former's "plot has a stronger emotional punch than anything else." Redditors loved seeing the return of the goofy Po, but even more than that, they felt connected to his journey of finding inner peace and understanding of his parents.

4 'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Image via DreamWorks

Eleven years after the release of the first Puss in Boots, fans were excited when the sequel hit theaters in time for Christmas. Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he's used eight of his nine cat lives and is immediately anxious over his vulnerability. Puss reunites with ex-lover Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and embarks on a dangerous journey in hopes of restoring his lives.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has been a box office hit and nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature Film category, but it's also been a fan favorite on the internet. Though the film was marketed towards children, even adults have been able to connect to the film's exploration of love, character building, and contentment within life. Reddit user HOLY-MOLY-HOLY-COWW gushed over the film in a post, stating that "The movie talked about how you should value your life and that’s such an amazing lesson for a movie." The sequel proves that children's films can be enjoyable to all ages if there's enough attention put into the writing.

3 'The Croods: A New Age' (2020)

Image via DreamWorks

While looking for a place to settle down, family patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage) unknowingly leads the Croods to the Bettermans family. The Bettermans immediately reveal themselves to be more technologically advanced and evolved. Tension quickly forms between the two families, but they must put it to the side when the land is attacked by Punch Monkeys. The Croods, the Bettermans and the Punch Monkeys eventually learn to coexist and live a better, freer life alongside each other.

The Croods: A New Age was one of the best-animated releases of 2020. Fans have spoken out online about appreciating the message the film sends about communities uniting together despite their differences. Filmmakers' attention to developing a moral of the story helps viewers to thematically connect the film to their own lives, which tends to make a movie more gratifying. Besides this, Redditors have commended The Croods: A New Age for its humor. U/moviephil4315 mentioned that the film is "really funny, like honestly one of DreamWorks' funniest movies." Once again, movie reviewers are proving that films are even more enjoyable when they bring a smile to your face.

2 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

Image via DreamWorks

To many's delight, Dragon Warrior Po returned to the big screen in early 2016. In Kung Fu Panda 3, Po learns of a spirit warrior who's been stealing the chi of the deceased kung fu masters in the spirit realm. Po must figure out how to protect the Valley of Peace while simultaneously dealing with the visit of his long-lost biological father and his new responsibility to cover Master Shifu's previous responsibilities.

Fans have deemed the Kung Fu Panda franchise to be one of the highest-quality series in all of DreamWorks. Once again, the sequel features themes that give even adult viewers something to connect with. Most people struggle with family relationships at some point in their life, and Reddit user underthemoonlight08 stated that "It's a wonderful exploration of father-son dynamics, which aren't often portrayed to be healthy and vulnerable." The seldom showcased dynamic sets the film apart from other DreamWorks sequels by representing the importance of the father-son relationship in a touching manner.

1 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' (2012)

Image via DreamWorks

In the third installment of the series, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted features Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer) and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) when they make an unexpected detour in Europe on their way back to New York City. In an attempt to get around unnoticed, the animals join a traveling circus. However, their trip does not go down smoothly, as they're relentlessly hunted down by murderous and amusing animal-control officer Captain DuBois.

Despite movie sequels generally having a negative reputation to get worse and worse as they come out, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted managed to score an impressive 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, a grade higher than the franchise's first and second films. Reddit user KnightFuryProduction's comment expressed agreement in the Rotten Tomato scores. When questioned about what their overall favorite DreamWorks sequel is, the Redditor confidently stated "Madagascar 3, it's easily the best in the Madagascar franchise."

