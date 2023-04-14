Actress and '90s icon Drew Barrymore became a box office sensation with memorable movies like Ever After: A Cinderella Story, The Wedding Singer and Never Been Kissed. Barrymore was born into the prominent Barrymore acting family who found originally found fame on the stage before they were solidified as Hollywood royalty by siblings Lionel, Ethel, and Barrymore's grandfather, John.

She got her first major break appearing in Steven Spielberg's film, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, and by the 1990s had taken on dozens of minor roles in popular movies like Batman Forever and Scream. Out of Barrymore's decades-long career, movie fans rank most of her work as some of the most memorable movies of the 1990s and 2000s, including Charlie's Angels, Riding in Cars with Boys, and Donnie Darko.

12 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story' (1998)

Appeared as Danielle de Barbarac

Danielle (Barrymore) lives as a servant in her own home waiting on her heartless stepmother (Anjelica Huston) and stepsisters, Jacqueline (Melanie Lynskey) and Marguerite (Megan Dodds) but when she disguises herself as a lady of the royal court, she catches the eye of Prince Henry (Dougary Scott) who persistently pursues her. As Danielle and Henry start to fall in love, Danielle realizes that her wicked stepmother has gone to great lengths for Marguerite to marry the prince and will never let them live happily ever after.

Ever After is one of the best modern adaptions of the Brothers Grimm's famous fairytale. The movie successfully conveys the magic and wonder of the original story through colorful characters and extravagant costumes, including Barrymore's signature ball gown. Barrymore brings a stubborn charm to the classic character conveying a slightly assertive tone and adding a realistic quality that doesn't exist in most Cinderella adaptions.

11 'Never Been Kissed' (1999)

Appeared as Josie Geller

Junior copywriter and late bloomer Josie (Barrymore) is assigned to write about teenage culture and goes undercover as a student at her old high school. Unfortunately, Josie wasn't exactly prom queen back in the day, but with the help of her brother (David Arquette), she infiltrates the popular group's inner circle, but her assignment takes a slight turn when she starts to fall for her charming English teacher (Michael Vartan).

Never Been Kissed was Barrymore's first film produced under her production company, Flower Films, and while it wasn't a major box office success, the movie has since become a cult classic. In 2019, Barrymore posted on her Instagram for the film's 20th anniversary sharing how she wanted to make a movie that was "raw and ridiculous" and explored what almost everyone experiences one way or another while growing up.

10 'The Wedding Singer' (1998)

Appeared as Julia Sullivan

Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler) is a great wedding singer who loves his job, but his entire world falls apart when his fiancé leaves him at the altar. After meeting a young woman, Julia (Barrymore), Robbie reluctantly agrees to help her plan her upcoming wedding. As the two start spending time together, Robbie realizes he's falling in love with her and must stop her from tying the knot.

Barrymore and Sandler have worked on three movies, but before working together, Barrymore told him they were "cinematic soulmates." The actress was onto something, as they had undeniable chemistry in their first movie together, The Wedding Singer, which led to a longtime friendship between the stars. Before filming, Barrymore didn't read or hear any of the songs, making her reactions more spontaneous. Most of the scenes of Barrymore laughing are genuine, as Sandler often made her laugh out of context.

9 'Riding in Cars with Boys' (2001)

Appeared as Beverly "Bev" Donofrio

In the 1960s, Bev is a typical teen who lives in a small Connecticut town and dreams of becoming a famous writer, but when she's 15 years old, an unexpected event changes her life, forcing her to put all her hopes and dreams for the future on hold. As Beverly grows into a young woman and mother, she embarks on a difficult but unique journey, bound and determined to do something meaningful with her life.

Riding in Cars with Boys is an underrated coming-of-age movie based on the 1992 memoir by Beverly Donofrio and the last movie directed by Penny Marshall. Barrymore admitted taking on the unsympathetic character of Donofrio was one of the scariest things she's ever done, but despite the critics' mixed reviews of her performance, the role proved to audiences that Hollywood's favorite child star was all grown-up and more than capable of playing complex and dramatic roles.

8 'Everyone Says I Love You' (1996)

Appeared as Skylar Dandridge

Everyone Says I Love You is an R-rated musical film directed by Woody Allen. In the movie, a writer is figuring out how to control his feelings towards a woman he meets in Venice. Meanwhile, his ex-wife and their daughters also try to navigate love and family in New York City. Barrymore plays Skylar Dandridge, one of the writer’s daughters in Everyone Says I Love You.

Barrymore’s undeniable chemistry with Edward Norton’s Holden is charming, cute, and sweet — ultimately elevating the film’s romantic aspect. The movie also showcased Barrymore’s singing and dancing abilities, which further makes her character likable. For fans of Barrymore who want to see her musical side, they should definitely check out Everyone Says I Love You, which has been praised by critics for its strong script and incredible powerhouse cast.

7 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2003)

Appeared as Penny Pacino

George Clooney made his directorial debut in the movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The movie is based on the autobiography of Chuck Barris and sees a producer create popular game shows while living a double life as a CIA assassin. However, the truth catches up to him, and he eventually has to deal with the consequences of the crimes that he’s done.

Barrymore plays a supporting role in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind as Penny, who is the girlfriend of the film’s protagonist played by Sam Rockwell. Penny as a character is delightful and memorable, as she shows Chuck immense support through the challenges he faces. While there’s a lot to be desired with the film’s pacing and dialogue, viewers will love its original plot and superb acting performances.

Appeared as Lucy Whitmore

Image via Sony

Ladies man and veterinarian Henry Roth (Sandler) lives in Hawaii and is perfectly content with his bachelor lifestyle, but when he meets Lucy, he starts to rethink a committed relationship. As Henry tries to woo Lucy, he discovers that she suffers from short-term memory loss, and despite her family and friends' disapproval, Henry tries to prove to them that he's really in it for love and not looking for an easy one-night stand.

After Barrymore read the script for Sandler's 50 First Dates, she was sold and quickly wrote Sandler a letter telling him that she found their next movie. Even though the movie wasn't a solid hit with critics, the effortless connection between Barrymore and Sandler in this ridiculous but endearing love story makes it worth watching. Out of all their films, Barrymore and Sandler consider 50 First Dates to be both of their favorite collaborations together.

5 'Whip It' (2009)

