In 1983, Marvel Productions and TSR partnered with Toei Animation to create a cartoon based on Dungeons & Dragons. It followed six children named Hank (Willie Aames), Eric (Don Most), Sheila (Katie Leigh), Diane (Tonia Gayle Smith), Bobby (Ted Field III), and Presto (Adam Rich), who fall through a portal at an amusement park to another world. Their only way home is to listen to Dungeon Master (Sidney Miller), a powerful being caught in a feud with the evil Venger (Peter Cullen).

With the release of Dungeons & Dragons, Honor Among Thieves, which features cameos of the six young adventurers, now is as good a time as any to check out the cartoon. Though it has many pitfalls of '80s cartoons, its writing is charming and inventive, and many of its episodes have strong messages.

10 "Servants of Evil" — S01 EP08

IMDb score: 7.8/10

Bobby's birthday celebration gets interrupted by the minions of Venger. The other five are stripped of their magic weapons and taken to Venger's prison of agony: a volcanic fortress from which no one has escaped. To save his friends, Bobby will need a magic amulet from Dungeon Master and the help of a giant named Karrox.

"Servants of Evil" is one of the best episodes for Bobby's character. Little kids are very easy to write as either annoying or useless, but thankfully the writers portray Bobby with a good mix of wisdom without making him too wise for his age. The volcanic setting also allows for some interesting visuals and fun action set-pieces.

9 "The Girl Who Dreamed Tomorrow" — S02 EP01

IMDb score: 7.9/10

The kids rescue a young girl named Terri, who fell into the Realms through the same ride they did. Each night, she has visions of the future that always come true. The kids try to use her power to lead them to a nearby portal home but have to contend with Venger, who wants to harness her powers for himself.

This is another episode that gives development for Bobby. He and Terri develop a cute friendship due to their closeness in age, so when she inevitably gets sent back home, you feel bad for both. Still, it ends on an uplifting note regarding the future, and the animation during the climax is some of the best in the entire series.

8 "The Valley of the Unicorns" — S01 EP04

IMDb score: 7.9/10

While lost in the woods, the kids rescue a unicorn named Silvermane from a pack of wolves sent by the wizard Kelek. Unfortunately, he kidnaps Bobby's pet unicorn, Uni (Frank Welker). The kids learn that he plans to harness the horns of every unicorn in the Realms to obtain their power of teleportation.

Kelek is the real star of this episode and a great one-off villain. His methods are effective and to the point, and he cuts an intimidating figure as he rides alongside his wolves. His plan is also appropriately perverse, as he is robbing the world of unicorns, creatures of beauty, for his selfish gain.

7 "Beauty and the Bogbeast" — S01 EP06

IMDb score: 7.9/10

The latest clue home from Dungeons Master sends the kids looking for a river that flows upside-down. For one minute, it will flow upwards and can transport the kids home. During the journey, Eric is transformed into a bogbeast by a magic flower, and if the spell isn't broken soon, it will be made permanent.

Though a few of the jokes at Eric's expense can be a little much, this is another fun episode. It's a classic story about overcoming an inconvenient curse that includes a good message about overcoming one's flaws. The action scenes have the children facing off against gigantic enemies, allowing the animators to play around with scale, further emphasizing the themes.

6 "Day of the Dungeon Master" — S02 EP05

IMDb score: 8.1/10

When Dungeon Master gives the kids another riddle, Eric calls him out for it. He boasts that he can handle Dungeon Master's powers better than he could, and Dungeon Master decides to give him his powers. Now Eric must lead his friends to their next destination while making sense of his new knowledge and god-like abilities.

"Day of the Dungeon Master" gives an interesting look at the responsibility that comes with power and authority. Emphasis is placed on there being consequences of Eric using his powers: every action must have a reaction.He soon subconsciously falls into Dungeon Master's riddle routine to help guide his friends.

5 "The Box" — S01 EP11

IMDb score: 8.1/10

After an earthquake, the kids discover a magic box. Dungeon Master tells them it belongs to Zandora and that if they can rescue her from its depths, she can use it to take them home. When Venger learns of the box, he plans to use it to expand his conquest to the entire multiverse.

The titular box is an amazing magic item with how it works. Specific placement results in the box opening to different locations in the multiverse, which allows the kids to use it to creatively solve several dangerous encounters. The ending also sees the kids come the closest to getting home, which makes it more tragic when they decide to stay for the betterment of both worlds.

4 "Prison Without Walls" — S01 EP07

IMDb score: 8.1/10

The kids arrive in a valley inhabited by gnomes. They have been enslaved by Venger and are forced to mine for magic gemstones. To free them, the kids must travel into the Swamp of Sorrows and free their wizard, Lukion, from a prison without walls.

This episode feels very close to a typical D&D adventure: traveling into a dangerous location to find a person or object and solve puzzles along the way. It gets pretty dark in some places, including the specifics of Lukion's prison, a house overrun with zombies, and how defeated the gnomes are. The kids even attempt to free one before looking for Lukion, and all he can do is sadly return to Venger for punishment.

3 "City at the Edge of Midnight" — S02 EP03

IMDb score: 8.2/10

Following Dungeon Master's directions, the kids get lost in the desert and are attacked at an oasis. They are saved by a friendly traveler named Ramoud, who welcomes them at his came. That night, Bobby is kidnaped by the Nightwalker, and the kids and Ramoud must reach the City at the Edge of Midnight to rescue him.

What elevates this episode to one of the best are its one-off hero and villain. Ramoud is such a likable ally, and his loving attitude is enough to bring some of these emotionally scared children to tears. The Nightwalker, meanwhile, has a great design, and his city and powers are evocative of the boogeyman, the perfect monster for children to overcome.

2 "Quest of the Skeleton Warrior" — S01 EP09

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

The kids meet Dekkion, an undead knight who requests their help retrieving a Circle of Power. Unfortunately, he secretly works for Venger, and the kids find themselves trapped within a magic tower. To escape, they will need to confront their worst fears.

Of all the memorable one-off characters to appear in the series, Dekkion is among the best. His arc is one of guilt and redemption, and Welker's performance helps sell him as someone seeking atonement. The interior of the tower is also some of the most memorable animation, as the kid's fears range from isolation to aging.

1 "The Dragon's Graveyard" — S02 EP07

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

After Venger destroys yet another portal that could take them home, the kids decide that enough and enough. They go against Dungeon Master's advice and decide to make an alliance with the dragon Tiamat. This leads them to the Dragon's Graveyard, an ancient battlefield where the kids prepare to end Venger once and for all.

This episode plays up the emotional drama of the show to great effect. While it's heartbreaking to see the kids upset to the point of tears at not going home, the fact that they all commit to their vengeance is terrifying, given their age. This results in a strong story about the dangers of single-minded revenge, capped off with a demonstration of the importance of restraint.

