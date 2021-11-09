In an era where recurring franchises and established brands have taken the place of movie stars, Dwayne Johnson is perhaps the most consistent box office draw of his generation. There are few actors who can generate buzz and sell a film based on their name alone, but Johnson is generally able to bring in an audience. Few would consider Johnson someone who might win an Academy Award in the near future, but when it comes to pure charisma his signature wink is hard to top.

Johnson is unique in that he’s both a viable comedy star and action hero, but his filmography is mostly limited to mainstream fare. With contract stipulations that limit how vulnerable he can be onscreen, Johnson rarely attempts experimental projects that highlight his range. It's unfortunate because his wild roles in Richard Kelly’s dystopian satire Southland Tales and Michael Bay’s dark comedy Pain & Gain are among his most interesting. However, they’re clearly outliers; Johnson’s latest star vehicle Red Notice falls fairly within the studio confines of a generic leading man. John Hartley is a slick law enforcement officer who can read a room and deliver the studio’s mandated amount of one-liners.

However, in a prior collaboration with director Rawson Marshall Thurber, Johnson managed to show surprisingly eccentric vulnerability within a mainstream crowd-pleaser. Initially, his Central Intelligence character Bob Stone doesn’t sound much different from the various secret agents and supersoldiers he’s played over the years--he’s a brilliant CIA operative. He’s also obsessive, childlike, and completely self-delusional. Johnson subverted the expectations of his own movie star persona, and as a result, Central Intelligence is one of his best performances ever.

Image via Warner Bros.

Bob’s tragic backstory is unveiled within the film’s opening moments that flashback to a traumatic high school memory. Morbidly obese and anti-social, Robbie Weirdicht is perpetually bullied and humiliated during a school assembly. The only kindness he sees is that of the school’s star athlete Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), renowned as “The Golden Jet.” Calvin doesn’t do anything inordinate other than offer him a brief helping hand, but the memory is forever ingrained in Weirdicht’s mind.

When the film picks up decades later, an older Calvin has long forgotten about the occurrence; he’d rather forget high school altogether, as the promise of “The Golden Jet” has all but disappeared amidst his dull job as an accountant. He’s confused by an invitation by a mysterious man named “Bob Stone,” and even more surprised it's the pseudonym that Weirdicht now goes by. Bob can’t wait to catch up on old times with the now diminutive “Golden Jet,” as in his mind they were always best friends.

While seeing Johnson dismiss his dramatic transformation and the other strange occurrences gives their initial reencounter its running gags, it speaks to a tragic fundamental misunderstanding on Bob’s part. Calvin doesn’t remember him, but Bob has convinced himself of a deep connection between the two because of the brief moment of kindness. It makes Hart’s standard flustered performance more interesting and gives both characters an interesting arc; they’re both suppressing the experiences that shaped them.

Image via Warner Bros.

Johnson isn’t delivering his standard one-liners, as Bob isn’t trying to impress anyone other than Calvin. While his performances in other Thurber collaborations Skyscraper and Red Notice were bland because he constantly winking at the camera, Johnson is much more effective playing a sincere goofball. It's not a coincidence that outside of the pre-existing The Fast and the Furious universe, Johnson’s most successful franchise has been the rebooted Jumanji series, which similarly sees him stepping into the role of a kid in an adult’s body.

Not only is Johnson denying his inherent physical prowess to the audience, but also to Calvin. This helps Central Intelligence set up its mystery. Bob tells Calvin he’s pursuing a dangerous criminal known only as “The Black Badger,” but Calvin is informed by CIA agents that Bob is the real killer and killed his previous partner Phil Stanton (Aaron Paul). Calvin’s suspicions are heightened when Bob begins using his accounting firm access to research illegal arms operations overseas.

The eventual twist is predictable from the beginning; obviously, Stanton is really alive and is the real Black Badger. However, the momentary evidence is enough to convince Calvin that Bob may have a dark side as a result of his traumatic youth. Calvin’s paranoia should feel like a lazy plot contrivance where the audience is waiting for him to make the same realization they were aware of from the beginning, but Johnson is convincing enough that Calvin’s confusion feels justified.

Stanton’s eventual reemergence reveals another tragic facade for Bob. Despite obvious signs of his criminal activity that should’ve been clear to any top field operative, Stanton managed to elude Bob’s suspicions by convincing him they were friends. It’s another case of Johnson saving a lazy plot point, as his shock at Stanton’s betrayal is riddled with heartbreak. It would be one thing just to relive the same bullying he did as a child, but it’s even more disheartening for him to see someone he thought he could rely on reveal their sinister intentions. It gives Calvin a reason to live up to Bob’s memory.

The genuine vulnerability Johnson shows as he processes the revelation makes the standard action finale more compelling. Thurber is certainly not an innovator when it comes to plot or style, but as studio hired guns go, he hits the right notes and can routinely deliver fun action antics. Bob gets to return to his home campus, torment an old bully, and earns the Prom King title that once belonged to Calvin.

Hopefully there’s a day when Johnson decides to work with an auteur again, but unless Claire Denis takes the reins on Hobbs and Shaw 2 it's likely not going to happen anytime soon. That doesn’t mean he can’t still be interesting; Central Intelligence is an impressive achievement because the film clearly wouldn’t hold together without a convincingly weird performance at its center. Johnson’s self-awareness is rarely in doubt, and considering his significant built-in audience, there’s room for diversification amidst mainstream fare.

