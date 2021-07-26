Dysfunctional families and horror have always gone hand in hand, showcasing how evil is often a product of one's environment and upbringing. We have seen many loving, yet toxic familial relationships in the genre from a child killing for their parent to a parent enabling their child’s murderous habits--sometimes even killing for them. Many disturbed families in horror cinema have left their mark and become household names. We all know Norma and Norman Bates, Pamela and Jason Voorhees, and the Torrances--among newer additions such as Rob Zombie's murderous Firefly family. However, there are many captivating and noteworthy, lesser-known films in the sub-genre worth highlighting that examine the tantalizing psychology and nature of home-bred horror.

Baby Blues (2008)

Photo via Horrors Hidden Gems

Baby Blues is a chilling and discomforting horror film that explores the type of ‘real life’ horrors you hear about happening all too often- a parent harming the child they swore to always care for. A loving mother (Colleen Pool), suffering from postpartum depression, snaps one day to find herself consumed with a ferocious need to destroy the source of her stress- her children. The mother abandons her nurturing role and becomes an utter monster to her children, hunting them down one by one. Her oldest child, Jimmy (Ridge Cannipe), is forced to become the protector of his remaining brothers and sisters against the woman he has always loved.

This independent gem slipped under the cracks even around the time of its release. It involves a heavy subject matter that may be particularly difficult for parents to watch. Both Pool and Cannipe give incredible performances. Their emotion and inner struggle are a huge part of what makes the film so heartbreaking and captivating. While the film is hard to watch at times, there is limited gore. The horror is in the drama and suspense of this horrible situation. Baby Blues is a stand-out and deserving of a wider audience for being an honest examination of the unspeakable violence we see in the world even from the one meant to protect us.

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Photo via IMDB

The People Under the Stairs is easily one of Wes Craven's most underrated films. It focuses on a demented, abusive and blood thirsty family who kidnaps, enslaves, and torments their new children. These children are subjected to a horrible existence, verbally and physically abused until the head of house tires of them, essentially living like pigs for slaughter. After a robbery gone wrong, a young boy, Fool (Brandon Quinton Adams), finds himself desperately fighting for his life and grasping for a way to free the tormented captives of the house.

Fool stands out as one of the stronger, yet under-appreciated protagonists in horror cinema. He is just a kid who finds himself in a treacherous labyrinth, trying to help his own family, his community at large, and these horribly abused and tortured victims. Fool is afraid, but he holds his own incredibly well, never hesitating to fight back for himself and others. To many, the inhabitants would be viewed as monsters, but his empathy and intuition allow him to see that the real monsters are the ones condemning them to this torturous existence. In this, he represents the strength in compassion and understanding. Together the victims of the house face off against their wicked foes in a thrilling fight to the death.

The film tackles the ugliness humanity and society as a whole is capable of, offering a strong metaphor for the destruction greed, indifference, and power can bring. The twisted brother and sister, who often read more like a married couple, become viler and more inhumane the richer they become. The film has a disturbing and entrapping tone, sadistic villains you want to see fall, immensely likeable “monsters”, and an incredibly strong and sympathetic hero you eagerly go on this dreadful journey with.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

The Woman (2011)

Photo via IMDB

Based on the final entry in Jack Ketchum’s Dead River trilogy, The Woman is an incredibly disturbing yet satisfying film. It offers a strong exploration of the darkness and depravity man is capable of. A middle-aged family man, Chris (Sean Bridgers), is ecstatic when he finds a feral cannibal woman (Pollyanna McIntosh) in the woods and manages to catch her. Now the predator is his to prey on. Chris takes her back to his home, tying her up in his shed. In time, he shares her with his family, justifying her presence under the guise of doing her a service by slowly civilizing her. It is clear even to his family that this ferocious and formidable woman is just something else for Chris to control and abuse. The woman and the oldest daughter, Peggy (Lauren Ashley Carter), both victims of Chris’ inhuman ways, form a bond fueled by compassion, understanding, and a need to break free.

You feel for all the women in the film immensely- both the animalistic title character and the women in this family as the layers of abuse, fear, and domination are exposed. Even worse, Chris is grooming his young son in his image, fueling his perverted, degrading, power hungry nature, and ensuring that this damaging behavior won’t end with him. Pollyanna McIntosh is radiant as the woman, beautifully bringing alive the caged monster who shouldn’t be underestimated. At its core, The Woman is an incredibly satisfying revenge tale of the victimized rising up. It has an important message on toxic family relationships: family is more than blood. If the one you are born into only seeks to control and abuse you it’s time to find a new family.

Frontier(s) (2007)

Photo via IMDB

Frontier(s) is a powerful New Wave French Extremity film. Like others of the sub-genre it’s extremely gritty and gory, fueled with immense layers and meaning, and exposes the evils in the world around us. The film is very much a reminder and a warning of what blind hatred, extremist politics, and holding a low value of human rights can lead to.

Yasmine (Karina Testa) finds herself in a fight for her life when she is captured by a sadistic ‘family’ of cannibals led by a former Nazi officer, still very much committed to inflicting pain on any who don’t follow his will or serve his white supremacist needs. Cruelty, fear, and degradation run rampant throughout this cult-like family. Some are even kept there as a desperate attempt to be with their children, thus motherhood being another form of their families’ control. The father’s eye is now on Yasmin to become the child bearer for the family and live out the rest of her days among their vile torment.

Yasmin is an awe-inspiring final girl, becoming the living embodiment of what the human body and spirit can endure. She refuses to be a puppet whose strings they can pull. She still has her dignity and worth as a human no matter how desperately her captors try to take that away from her. Even among such devastation, the film leaves you with overwhelming admiration for Yasmin, allowing you to take a little bit of that unbreakable spirit with you. Frontier(s) is a powerful, layered, politically infused horror film, warning of the hell the ghosts of the past can wreck if allowed to rise.

The Loved Ones (2009)

Photo via FlixList

The Loved Ones is an Australian revenge film that is equal parts brutal and hellacious fun. The film features a dysfunctional family gleefully exacting their twisted vengeance together. Brent (Xavier Samuels) is trying to come to terms with the loss and tragedy of losing his father when he’s kidnapped and brutally tormented. His offence? Turning down a girl when asked to prom. With the help of her father, “Princess” (Robin McCleavy), forces Brent to play along in her prom fantasies, gleefully torturing him for her own pleasure. Her father is there every step of the way, letting her take the lead, but eager to show her how to drill through flesh and bone if she needs it.

While this torture session is about Princess’ revenge, her father more than indulges her. The father gives his precious little princess her every bratty whim- her whims just happen to be murderous. There is more dysfunctional in this family beyond the killing. Princess clearly resents her mother, resulting in her taunting and abusing her. There is undeniable lust, jealousy, and dependency issues between the disturbed father and daughter duo that makes for disquieting tension among an already perverse night of slaughter.

Mum and Dad (2008)

Photo via Steven Sheil

Mum and Dad is an intense, macabre look at a couple who kidnaps, tortures, and entraps their adopted children, conforming them to their sadistic idea of family. Lena (Olga Fedori) finds herself in a grim existence with little hope of escape when she is befriended at the airport, leading to her kidnap and enslavement. She is under total mercy to her new mum and dad’s strict ideals. Her survival depends on her playing their games and finding a way to endure the delusion and torment that fuels them. The film has ample gore, torture, and sexual depravity, making it difficult to watch at times. The audience is put in Lena’s shoes, making you feel for her deeply and thus making the mental and physical torture all the harder to bare. Mum and Dad offer wonderfully intriguing villains as their motives and mindset are revealed more intimately. The film is the perfect combination of making the audience cheer for the horribly victimized heroine and fueling them with morbid fascination of the parent’s sick psychology. For the horror fan craving a truly twisted family affair, Mum and Dad doesn’t disappoint.

We Are What We Are (2010)

Photo via Carnival of Horrors

This Mexican slow-burn horror film centers on a family of cannibals in crisis, struggling to find a way to go on when their father and provider is found dead. Someone must step up to find a sacrifice for a ritual that they believe is their family’s only hope for prosperity. Power struggles, high expectations, and desperation fuel much of the film as the oldest son, Alfredo (Francisco Barriero), must find a way to become a killer and take care of his family in the only way he’s been taught how.

We Are What We Are gives us a different kind of family dysfunction among a grisly backdrop, one not focused on abuse but still showing a family falling apart. The mother is reeling from loss and shutting down, largely leaving their fate up to her children. She still manages to scold and belittle their abilities while putting immense pressure on them. The damage of growing up with the isolation and violence that has shaped their lives is evident in all of them. While they fully believe continuing the dark sacrificial and cannibalistic ways that are embedded in their family is essential, they are also self-aware. At one point they even admit they are monsters. This realization doesn’t change anything as it’s the only way they know to be.

The film is less disturbing and intense in tone than many dysfunctional family horror films. We don’t see any bloodshed until the last act of the film, but when it arrives it feels even more like a point of no return as the characters give themselves over to the darkness expected of them. This film is less about the torture or killing itself and more about loss, responsibility, superstition, and a cruel and demanding coming of age transformation. We Are What We Are is a compelling and often disheartening look at family pressures and the harm of not questioning if there is a better way.

KEEP READING: The Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Why Are Straight People Always Hogging the Spotlight of Queer Stories? As seen in Mark Wahlberg's 'Joe Bell', so many queer stories are shoved to the background to make way for straight protagonists.

Read Next