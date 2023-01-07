If you’re a lover of all things dystopian then you must’ve ventured into the anime genre once or twice. The genre is riddled with tales of tragic governmental uprise, cyberpunk cities, and mecha-babes. In these modern times, tales of cryptic tech, technology turned rogue, and killer robots are only becoming more popular.

Stories of near-future (arguably, now-present in some cases) dystopian tragedies have found a home in the anime genre. The 1980s and 1990s produced some of the most profound, gripping animated series to date, ranging in commentary from government oppression to galactic colonization. Whilst the genre has produced some incredible cyberpunk films, it’s about time to give some love to the best series.

'AD Police Files' (1990) - 6.7/10

AD Police Files is a Japanese animation series, also known as an OAV (Original Animation Video). The three-part series was released in 1990 and works as a prequel to another notable dystopian series of the 80s & 90s, Bubblegum Crisis. Although it is the lowest entry on the list, AD Police Files is by no means bad. In fact, this 90s series is much harder-hitting than its predecessor, opting for more bloodshed and violence, if that's your kind of thing.

Set a couple of years prior to the events of Bubblegum Crisis, A.D Police Files consists of three separate stories. The first episode, titled "The Phantom Woman" follows the plot line of sex worker robots gone rogue. The second episode, titled ‘The Ripper’, focuses on a city newcomer, Iris, and their first impressions of the deeply corrupt city of MegaTokyo. The final episode, titled ‘The Man Who Bites His Tongue’ centers on a badly injured soldier who gives up his organic body to become more machine than man.

'Dominion Tank Police' (1988-89) - 6.8/10

Arguably one of the most underrated animes of the 1980s, Dominion Tank Police is a television miniseries. It consists of only four episodes. Expect lots of guns, violence, tanks, and a sprinkle of slapstick humor in this intense action story. The series is based on the manga of the same name written by Masamune Shirow. He is best known for writing the Manga Ghost in the Shell, among others.

Set in 2010, the Earth has been polluted and destroyed, causing violence and chaos to unleash. Naturally, there’s only one answer to this problem. In the fictional city of New Port, under government orders, a special unit called the Tank Police is formed. Specially trained police officers with tanks, of course!

Goku Midnight Eye (1989) - 6.8/10

Directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Goku Midnight Eye is a fast-paced series that doesn’t hold back on the insanity the anime genre is known to produce. Kawajiri is also known for his other works Ninja Scroll and Wicked City.

As dark and mysterious as the name suggests, Goku Midnight Eyecenters on an ex-police officer turned private detective. With the help of his bionic eye, he possesses the ability to hack any and all computer systems. Add in some ridiculous plot lines and a murder-suicide investigation case, and you’ve got yourself one intense, unforgettable viewing experience.

Bubblegum Crisis (1987-1991) - 7.3/10

Following years after the events of A.D Police Files, Bubblegum Crisis centers on four young women and their quest of defending MegaTokyo. These babes pack more than just a punch, as each member of the all-female mercenaries squad has their own powerful exoskeleton suit. The series is written by Toshimichi Suzuki, who also wrote the prequel A.D Police Files. The series aired from February 1987 until January 1991 and consists of 8 episodes.

Now, this series has been endlessly adored by fans for a number of reasons. The music gained special attention over the years as well as the character development. Despite its age, Bubblegum Crisis holds up to this day as one of the best OVAs of all time. A must-watch for any cyberpunk fan.

Dirty Pair (1985) - 7.3/10

Based on a series of sci-fi novels by Haruka Takchiho, Dirty Pair is a well-known 80s anime. Praised for more than just its chaotic, fun characters, the series has something that will appeal to most anime fans, not just fans of the cyberpunk sub-genre.

The series follows Kei and Yuri, two teenage girls known as ‘The Lovely Angels’ aka ‘The Dirty Pair’. They spend their days fighting crime across the universe, bringing justice to every bad guy that crosses them. With a reputation for leaving destruction and death anywhere they go, the pair get themselves into more than enough trouble, hence their nickname. Dirty Pair has 26 episodes in total. The first episode originally aired in July 1985, and the final episode aired in April 1988.

Cyber City Oedo 808 (1990-1991) - 7.5/10

Another entry directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri, this anime series presents a different perspective. Unlike Goku Midnight Eye which follows a police officer turned private investigator, Cyber City Oedo 808 tells the tale of three criminals who enlist as crime fighters to reduce their sentences. One of the criminals is described as an anti-social maverick called Sengoku. Another, named Benten, is an androgynous fighter, and the final criminal, called Gogul, is a hacker with a massive mohawk.

Tasked with combating the big crime wave hitting the futuristic metropolis of Odeo, the three untrustworthy comrades must work together, being manipulated by higher powers to do their questionable deeds. The series consists of only three episodes, so is a short yet oh-so-captivating watch for any fan.

Appleseed (1988) - 7.5/10

Appleseed is another OVA, this time adapted from the Manga of the same name created by Masamune Shirow. Although the anime largely moves away from plot-lines established in the Manga, adapting only certain elements like the setting and characters. Set in a futuristic city founded on the debris of worlds forgotten, the plot focuses on a police officer and her cyborg partner.

The pair are tasked with fighting terrorism, a classic dystopian setup. Officer Deunan Knute and cyborg Briaros Hecatonchires set out to prevent any bad guys from gaining control of a supercomputer that just so happens to control the city of Olympus.Appleseed has a total run time of 1 hour and 11 minutes, with only one episode.

Patlabor: The Mobile Police (1989-1990) - 7.7/10

As one of the highest-ranking cyberpunk anime series on IMDb, Patlabor: The Mobile Police is a must-see for every anime fan. A mixture of action, comedy, and good old-fashioned police drama, this anime series is well known for its originality. It is a product of the much larger Patlabor franchise which includes a Manga series, two OVA series, and three feature-length films, among others.

The plot line focuses on the SV2 - the Second Special Vehicles Division, a subgroup of policemen who investigate crimes. Unlike the other Patlabor OVA films, the television series follows an alternate timeline with a different origin story. In total, the series consists of 47 episodes. The first episode aired in October 1989, and the final episode aired in September 1990.

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996) - 8.5/10

Image via GKIDS

It should come as no surprise the top entry on this list is Neon Genesis Evangelion. This anime series is easily one of the most well-known anime series of all time. Originally aired in 1995, the series consists of 26 episodes. Directed by Hideaki Anno, the series follows a teenage boy whose father recruits him as a member of an elite pilot team. Set in (the once considered the future) 2015, fifteen years after a worldwide cataclysm known as 'The Second Impact', a teenage boy is summoned by his father to fight.

Exploring a range of complex themes from religion to psychological treatment, Neon Genesis Evangelionbirthed an entire franchise, from multiple films to Manga and book series. It’s hard to not know the name of this anime, and after watching it, fans won't struggle to see why it’s considered one of the best.

