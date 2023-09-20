Dystopian stories, especially in movies, present a striking glimpse into dark and uncertain futures, challenging audiences' understanding of society, power, and human resilience. There have been movies that have painted vivid pictures of worlds that have crumbled in ways few could have imagined.

Reddit users in this thread shared some of the best dystopian movies that impacted them. From stories of oppressive governments to various catastrophes, these films sparked reflection in their audiences and kept them glued to the screen.

10 'Divergent' (2014)

Based on the novels by Veronica Roth, Divergent takes place in a post-apocalyptic Chicago where society is divided into factions based on human virtues. The main character, Tris (Shailene Woodley), discovers she's a "Divergent:" who doesn't fit in any faction. This film effectively portrays dystopia by highlighting the rigid social structure that explores the consequences of absolute power.

Reddit user IMO2021named Divergent as a good dystopian movie suggestion. Ultimately, Divergent creates a thought-provoking exploration of social control and identity. It gets audiences thinking about a world where freedom is fragile.

9 'The Road' (2009)

Considered one of the best apocalypse movies, The Road follows a father and son's journey in a world where Earth is in ruins. The film depicts dystopia by showcasing a grim, barren world where civilization has crumbled and collapsed.

A Reddit userdescribed The Road as a "very sad and slow place movie," adding that it's good but will never watch again. Another user, NutterTV, agreed and said it's good, but they "feel so empty afterwards." The Road remarkably made the overwhelming adversity feel real with its captivating portrayal of the human condition in dire circumstances.

8 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Blade Runner takes place in Los Angeles, where powerful corporations dominate the world and use synthetic humans as soldiers and labor. The film's dystopian elements are vividly depicted through advanced technology and moral ambiguity.

Reddit user Mike_v_E named Blade Runner as a dystopian movie recommendation. It was a dystopian movie with visionary world-building and challenged viewers to think about the consequences of corporate power and the blurred lines between artificial and natural life.

7 'V for Vendetta' (2006)

Viewers of V for Vendetta had wondered if the film is based on a true story. The film depicts dystopia as it takes place in a totalitarian future of Britain under the oppressive rule of a Fascist government. V for Vendetta showcases government surveillance, propaganda, and the lack of individual freedoms. Hence, the story follows the mysterious vigilante named "V" and his partnership with Evey (Natalie Portman) as they try to start a revolution.

Reddit user Darth_Ewok14said they were surprised that "no one [recommended] V for Vendetta" in the discussion thread yet. After all, the film showcases the potential consequences of the struggle for freedom and the lack of free speech.

6 'The Handmaid's Tale' (1990)

The Handmaid's Tale takes place in a future where fertility rates plummet, and handmaids are forced to bear children for the ruling class. This dystopian film showcased extreme gender-based oppression and strict social control, emphasizing the stripping away of women's rights.

Reddit user 90_hour_sleep described The Handmaid's Tale as "brutal but very captivating," adding that there were some really strong characters. The film was a standout dystopian movie since it gave a chilling portrayal of extreme control and led to discussions about gender and power.

5 'Split Second' (1992)

Another visionary dystopian movie was Split Second, which took place in a bleak and flooded future London. It follows the story of Harley Stone (Rutger Hauer), a detective who tries to find a serial killer who may not be entirely human. Its dystopian elements include climate change and the decay of the environment.

A Reddit usersaid that Split Second is "beautifully photographed." The film intrigues viewers as it combines science fiction and horror elements to create a dystopian setting of environmental catastrophe and urban decay.

4 'Nineteen Eighty-Four' (1984)

Based on George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four is set in a totalitarian society with an emphasis on mass surveillance, led by a single party and its enigmatic leader, Big Brother. The film follows Winston Smith (John Hurt), who attempts to rebel against their thought control and surveillance.

A Reddit usernamed Nineteen Eighty-Four as a dystopian movie recommendation in the thread. The film explored the role of mass censorship and propaganda and showcased the potential consequences of losing individual freedoms.

3 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

The Hunger Games brought in a lot of the deadliest characters. Based on the novels, the film revolves around the annual Hunger Games, where children from each district are forced to fight to the death as a form of entertainment for the wealthy Capitol. The main character, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), attempts to rebel against the oppressive Capitol.

Reddit user rotatingruhnamasaid that The Hunger Games has "awesome world-building and cool action sequences." These elements of the film showcase a world of social inequality, government control, and the problems with mass media.

2 'Never Let Me Go' (2010)

Set in an alternate reality, Never Let Me Go shows a world where human clones are raised to serve as organ donors. It follows childhood friends Kathy (Carey Mulligan), Ruth (Keira Knightley), and Tommy (Andrew Garfield) as they navigate this predetermined fate while getting into a love triangle along the way.

Reddit user 9Nosays Never Let Me Go is an "emotionally powerful gem." A society that creates clones to be harvested for organs is bleak and dehumanizing, making the film very thought-provoking.

1 'Children of Men' (2006)

Starring Clive Owen as Theo, Children of Men was set in 2027 when humanity faces extinction due to mass infertility. After finding out that asylum seeker Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey) is pregnant, he goes on a journey to help her escape a dystopian Britain and into the hands of a group of elusive scientists.

Reddit user PersonofEdgingThing said that Children of Men is a "visceral masterpiece" unlike anything they have ever seen. After all, the film had immersive cinematography and intense storytelling that made Children of Men impactful to watch.

