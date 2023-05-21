Since it imagines a world or civilization where living is exceedingly difficult due to scarcity, oppression, or terror, much like what people are currently experiencing, dystopian science fiction has long been a popular genre in not only films but also in books.

Thus, since these published books have gained recognition and have been meticulously developing and creating characters, numerous filmmakers utilize them for adaptation. From an adaptation that reimagines the world in which the Nazis won World War II to one in which women are deprived of all of their fundamental rights, there are numerous of dystopian sci-fi shows for fans of the genre to indulge in.

10 ‘Brave New World’ (2020)

Loosely based on the 1932 novel of the same name by Aldous Huxley, Brave New World is set in a utopian society where monogamy, privacy, wealth, family, and historical continuity are all under the government's authority. Members of the collective start to question the laws, which puts their orderly society in conflict with revolution and forbidden romance.

Whether viewers are familiar with the book or not, Brave New World’s a universe that is very simple to escape into, and by doing so, the series compels us to consider more fundamental issues regarding the nature of escape. Additionally, in its portrayal of purposefully empty individuals, the show is seductive, gorgeous, and thrilling, a feast of visual and visceral delights.

9 ‘The War of the Worlds’ (2019)

Adapted from the same-name novel by H. G. Wells, The War of the Worlds follows George (Rafe Spall) and Amy (Eleanor Tomlinson) who are trying to establish a life together in Edwardian London when a Martian invasion of Earth interrupts their plans.

This show will provide something no other significant adaptation has done before if viewers want to see a unique interpretation of The War of the Worlds that makes observations on the past and unhappily also mirrors our present. Despite the varied reviews, the show reinvented Wells’ novel while remaining loyal to its tone.

8 ‘Altered Carbon’ (2018 - 2020)

Based on the 2002 novel of the same title by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is set in a society that has undergone a technological revolution, death is no longer irreversible and human bodies are replaceable, more than 300 years from now. The program is after Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), a former military turned investigator, is let out of jail to find the murderer.

Altered Carbon requires the audience’s whole focus to keep up with its rapid-fire pace and plot twists. However, the show is effective, entertaining, and has a good combination of action, conversation, dramatic visuals, and background information. Unfortunately, despite receiving high rating scores, the show is canceled after two seasons by Netflix.

7 ‘Snowpiercer’ (2020 - 2023)

Based on the 2013 same-name movie by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Snowpiercer takes place seven years after the earth transforms into a frozen wasteland in the year 2026, and it follows the surviving members of mankind who have found refuge on a fast-moving luxury train.

With a different approach to its source material, Snowpiercer creates an ambitious sci-fi mystery with plenty of styles but less of the biting subversion of Bong Joon-ho's theatrical rendition. Moreover, the world-building in this show has been by far its most captivating aspect. It becomes more engrossing as we discover more about the train, its factions, and its dark side.

6 ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ (2017 - )

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in Gilead which is presented with environmental catastrophes, a declining birthrate, and a fundamentalist government that views women as the property of the state. The show follows Offred (Elisabeth Moss), a woman who is driven to survive the frightening environment and recover the daughter she lost.

It's not just the society in which there is no longer any pretense of female equality that makes The Handmaid's Tale so startling, it's also how commonplace such oppression is even now. The show is a beautiful and true adaptation of the novel, with sequences that are exquisitely shot, sharp and clear, and display real, emotive facial emotions during moments of dismay.

5 ‘The Man in the High Castle’ (2015 - 2019)

Based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick, The Man in the High Castle examines what the world may have looked like if World War II's ending had been different. The United States was split into three sections when the Axis powers won the war: a Japanese-controlled region, a Nazi-controlled region, and a buffer zone between the two. The show follows a woman who finds a secret film that could be the key to overthrowing dictatorial governments.

This alternate history series nevertheless offers a shrewd view of how life might have been, with a dash of fantasy, despite the fact that current events can occasionally make it hit differently. The Man in the High Castle is flawlessly performed and full of vivid, multi-layered characters, heartbreaking turns, and dark, awful moments of human suffering that fans of this genre would thrillingly enjoy.

4 ‘Silo’ (2023 - )

Based on the Wool series of novels by Hugh Howey, Silo is set in a community that resides in a massive underground silo that is hundreds of stories deep in a destroyed and polluted future. There, residents live in a civilization where rules are abundant and they believe these rules are in place to protect them.

Silo succeeds in foreseeing a bleak future for humans by fusing a conspiracy thriller, dystopian nightmare, and science fiction, but occasionally shifts its emphasis from the individual tragedies to the bigger issues. Moreover, the plot seems to be a conventional one but it’s elevated to new heights by an outstanding ensemble cast and an edgy production design.

3 ‘SS-GB’ (2017)

Based on the 1978 novel of the same name by Len Deighton, SS-GB takes place in a 1941 alternate reality in which Nazi Germany occupies the United Kingdom during World War II. The show follows a British detective named Douglas Archer (Sam Riley) as he tries to investigate a murder case in Nazi-occupied London.

SS-GB is quite similar to The Man in the High Castle, although this one has more English elements, including the tone, the suit, and other production values. Additionally, the show has an unsettling resemblance to the present state of political unrest and anxiety around the world. Riley also truly grounds his performance and owns the show.

2 ‘The 100’ (2014 - 2020)

Based on the YA novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan, The 100 is set 97 years after a nuclear war decimated civilization, the story follows the return to Earth of 100 juvenile offenders in an effort to repopulate the world.

The 100 is quite a faithful adaptation that is very well thought out, and deftly written with character nuance, spectacular effects, and meticulous attention to detail. Moreover, both in space and on the ground, the anxiety appeared genuine along with intriguing and interesting new world-buildings that fans of the genre cannot wait to explore and investigate.

1 ‘Watchmen’ (2019)

Based on the 1986 DC Comics series of the same name, Watchmen is set in Tulsa, Okla., 34 years after the original narrative. The show centers on Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) who looks into the resurgence of a white nationalist terrorist organization with Rorschach, a long-deceased moral absolutist, who served as inspiration.

With themes of police brutality and racial supremacy set against the Tulsa Massacre, Watchmen speaks to our day better than any other show. Moreover, despite being a dystopian sci-fi show, the way the creators handled the current events made viewers feel more relevant and connected than ever.

