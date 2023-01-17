These shows let you dive into the inner workings of a dystopia from the comfort of your couch.

From 'Black Mirror' to 'Attack on Titan': 10 Best Dystopian Shows, According to IMDb

Viewers cannot get enough of dystopian TV series. With the recent series release of HBO's The Last of Us, that obsession is still going strong. Whatever the appeal of watching these shows may be, whether it is an awful future with a tyrannical government like in the series The Handmaid's Tale or the collapse of civilization in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the genre of dystopia has its ominous hooks in viewers.

RELATED: 10 Best Dystopian Workplace Shows Like 'Severance' That You Won't Be Able To Stop Thinking About

Luckily, lovers of dystopian TV series can check IMDb users' votes that list the highest-rated dystopian series.

'Attack on Titan' (2013–2023) — 9.0/10

This anime series centers around a post-apocalyptic world where people live inside cities. Surrounding the cities are enormous walls that shield people from massive creatures called Titans. Eren Jaeger (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook) and his friends vow to destroy the Titans when a Colossal Titan makes it over the wall.

Attack on Titan offers a disturbingly normal feeling of the city and the sense of being trapped. The show checks all the boxes for a superb dystopian story featuring a loss of independent freedom, destruction, and anarchy while permitting viewers to connect to the characters.

'Black Mirror' (2011–2019) — 8.8/10

Black Mirror is a series that probes social issues through the lens of technology. Every episode is different, occurring in various realities, with distinct characters combating different technologies.

Throughout the 22 episodes, viewers face the possible horrors technology could bring, all while recognizing that the technology depicted is not that far off, a trademark dystopian trope.

'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995–1996) — 8.5/10

Image via Gainax

Teenager Shinji Ikari, summoned to the city of Tokyo-3 fifteen years after a global cataclysm, discovers he must help his father. The series follows Shinji and other military members to prevent Angels from causing more catastrophes.

RELATED: 10 Best Dystopian and Cyberpunk Anime Series of the 80s and 90s, According to IMDb

Neon Genesis Evangelion scores high on a dystopian list for the destruction and anarchy and the psychological complexity it brings. As society becomes more socially secluded and yet grossly dependent on technology, it is easy to imagine assimilation ideas not being that far off in the future.

'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017–) — 8.4/10

Image via Hulu

Following a Second American Civil War, a dystopia is built in the TV series The Handmaid's Tale. The government of Gilead establishes rules where women are forced to work in minimal roles, including some as Handmaids. Women also cannot own possessions, have a profession, or read.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: 10 Important Themes Explored In The Hulu Series

Drawing on the dystopian attributes of an authoritarian government that has taken power and robbed people of their rights, this series is popular because it produces a feeling of empowerment. Watching June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss) rebel against something greater than herself helps viewers feel they can create a new, better reality.

'Utopia' (2013–2014) — 8.4/10

When a group of people find a manuscript of a graphic novel rumored to have foreseen the worst catastrophes of the last century, they get caught up in a situation with an organization known as The Network.

One reason Utopia is so remarkable is that it permits the viewer to feel more okay about today's existing society, which, even if flawed, is far better than the one in the series.

'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022) — 8.3/10

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners features a dystopian society plagued by lawlessness, corruption, and cybernetic implants. A teen named David (Kenn/Zach Aguilar) tries to survive by making his way on the wrong side of the law as an "edgerunner,": a high-tech, black-market mercenary known as a "cyberpunk."

RELATED: 10 Mind-bending Cyberpunk Movies and Shows To Watch After ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

Another explanation for fans' love of dystopian shows is the identification with the heroes, who usually are bold, brave, and talented. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners meets this condition with its engrossing characters. David particularly has unlimited potential and dreams in a world that continually seeks to destroy it.

'The Promised Neverland' (2019–2021) — 8.3/10

The Promised Neverland relates the story of Emma (Sumire Morohoshi/Erica Mendez), Norman (Maaya Uchida/Jeannie Tirado), and Ray (Mariya Ise/Laura Stahl) and their plan to escape from their orphanage, Grace Field House. They learn that their orphanage is a place where the children are raised to be given to demons for eating.

One of The Promised Neverland's main dystopian characteristics is the pitting of humans against each other. The anime first tries to accommodate all the wishes of the children and then turns them against one another. The Promised Neverland taps into that sentiment of finding a connection when there seems to be none left in the world.

'The Man in the High Castle' (2015–2019) — 7.9/10

In an alternate America conquered by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, The Man in the High Castle features Juliana Crain, portrayed by Alexa Davalos, who uncovers a bizarre film that may hold the key to ending authoritarian governments.

The Man in the High Castle's explanation of how things could have been is as chilling as it is realistic. It exemplifies how effortlessly the world can fall into shambles and is a dreadful reminder of how close to catastrophe the world is at any given moment.

'Into the Badlands' (2015–2019) — 7.9 /10

Image via AMC

About 500 years into the future, the United States has shifted into treacherous feudal land between the Rocky Mountains and the Mississippi River. Into the Badlands reveals the story of a soldier named Sunny (Daniel Wu) and a boy named M.K. (Aramis Knight) searching for enlightenment and the mythical utopian city of Azra.

AMC's Into the Badlands draws on the dystopian trope of a familiar setting because the environment is comparable to our world but labeled as post-apocalyptic. The show also mimics characteristics of the American Civil War and does not hesitate to take viewers down a darker path.

'Carnival Row' (2019–2023) 7.8/10

Image via Prime Video

A human detective named Rycraft "Philo" Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) and a faerie coyote known as Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) come together in a Victorian fantasy world to unravel murders. In this society, mythological beings must endure as persecuted refugees. In a city called the Burgue, Carnival Row offers the viewer everything from faeries and humans to love and murders.

With all nonhumans stripped of their individuality, Carnival Row underscores one of the most devastating tropes of a dystopian society — rigid societal stratification. The show's dystopia stresses what can happen when people stop accepting differences.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Zombie Shows to Watch Before HBO's 'The Last of Us'