Over the course of the MCU, many directors have been involved in creating a beloved movie universe, each bleeding into one another in a manner of cohesion unseen in most movie franchises. Some have been hugely successful in their MCU debuts, like Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, and some less so, like Chloé Zhao's entry The Eternals. But all of them have a pre-MCU past that has produced memorable films, from Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead up to Jon Favreau's instant holiday classic, Elf. Here's but a whiff of what has come before.

Jon Favreau - Elf (2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

Favreau's fifth directorial effort, Elf, is a mainstay on lists of best Christmas films, among classics like Miracle on 34th Street, and It's a Wonderful Life. Buddy, (Will Ferrell), a human raised by Santa's elves, learns about his past and heads to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan). The Walter he finds doesn't even know Buddy exists, and is in desperate need of the Christmas spirit. Unabashedly hilarious, cheerful, and innocent, the film embraces the Christmas spirit wholeheartedly.

Louis Leterrier - The Transporter (2002)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The high-intensity crime thriller The Transporter finds ex-Special Forces operator Frank Martin (Jason Statham) hires himself out as a mercenary 'transporter', moving goods, human or otherwise, from one place to another, no questions asked. When he looks inside the bag on his latest job, he finds a beautiful, gagged woman, Lai (Shu Qi). What follows is a road of deadly secrets and dangerous complications.

Kenneth Branagh - Henry V (1989)

Sir Kenneth Branagh is actor/director in this adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, playing King Henry V of England. When the king is insulted by King Charles VI of France (Paul Scofield), he leads his army into battle against France. Plagued by inner doubt and the sinking morale of his troops, Henry nevertheless leads the charge to the bloody Battle of Agincourt.

Joe Johnston - The Rocketeer (1991)

An underrated classic, The Rocketeer is set in 1930s Hollywood, rife with gangsters and Nazi spies. Young pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell) happens upon a top secret rocket-pack, and with help from his mechanic/mentor Peevy (Alan Arkin) uses it to become the Rocketeer. When actor and secret Nazi spy Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton) kidnaps his girlfriend Jenny (Jennifer Connelly), Cliff must rise to the occasion.

Joss Whedon - Serenity (2005)

A continuation of Firefly, Whedon's cult classic sci-fi TV series, Serenity features the crew of the Serenity in grave danger when an assassin is sent to retrieve their most precious cargo: River Tam (Summer Glau). When the relentless killer catches up to them, Mal (Nathan Fillion) and his crew have to figure out why River Tam is so valuable, and dangerous, for any chance of survival.

Shane Black - Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

The noir send-up begins with small time thief Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.) inadvertently auditioning for a role of detective in a movie, and invited to a party. He meets private eye Gay Perry (Val Kilmer), who suggests Lockhart join him in an investigation to help develop his character. When the pair get involved in a complex murder case, they search together for the truth.

James Gunn - Slither (2006)

A meteor falls on the woods outside of Wheelsy, South Carolina, with an alien worm egg. When Grant Grant (Michael Rooker) sees the egg on the grass, he touches it, releasing an alien parasite that takes over Grant's brain. The parasite slowly transforms Grant into a monstrosity with an insatiable hunger for meat, and infects Brenda (Brenda James), a local woman, to serve as a breeder for alien larvae. When the larvae are released and infect the townspeople, Grant's wife Starla (Elizabeth Banks) and police chief Bill Pardy (Nathan Fillion) are left to stop the invasion.

Peyton Reed - Bring It On (2000)

The current captain of a championship high school cheerleading squad, Torrance (Kirsten Dunst), discovers that the previous captain stole their award-winning routines from an inner-city school, forcing her to create an original routine for this year's cheerleading championships. Meanwhile, Isis (Gabrielle Union), the leader of the squad from the inner-city school, tries to raise enough money for their squad to get to the championships.

Scott Derrickson - The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Image via Screen Gems

When a young girl, Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter), dies, the blame is placed on Father Moore (Tom Wilkinson), who performed an exorcism on her immediately prior. The priest is arrested for murder, and it's up to lawyer Erin Bruner (Laura Linney) to defend Moore, a task made more difficult when no one wants to believe what Father Moore says is true.

Jon Watts - Clown (2014)

Jack's (Christian Distefano) birthday party is ruined when the clown scheduled to entertain cancels. His father, Kent McCoy (Andy Powers) finds a clown suit and proceeds to entertain the party guests. But something is off with the suit: it has been cursed, and it won't come off. Kent struggles to fight off the Icelandic demon, called the Clöyne, that is taking over his personality. Soon Kent gives in and starts devouring children, and it's downhill from there.

Taika Waititi - Eagle vs Shark (2007)

Shy Lily (Loren Horsley) is infatuated with geeky, mulleted Jarrod (Jermaine Clement) and crashes his dress-as-your-favorite-animal party. She's dressed as a shark, and Jarrod as an eagle, and a relationship is formed. So when Jarrod decides to return home to seek revenge on a decades-long grudge, Lily comes along. Now, between Jarrod's eccentric family, the truth about his dead brother and a fight with his high-school bully, the path to a happy-ever-after is not so clear.

Ryan Coogler - Fruitvale Station (2013)

Coogler came out swinging in his first full-length feature film, a chronicle of the last day of Oscar Grant III's (Michael B. Jordan) life. Fruitvale Station begins with actual footage of Grant being detained by BART police in the early morning of January 1st, 2009, then switches to the dramatization of Grant's day, which begins with him waking up. The events of the day are unspectacular, but early morning finds Grant involved in a fight and, in a moment that sparks protests and riots nationwide, is fatally shot in the back by a police officer.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck - Half Nelson (2006)

Dan Dunne (Ryan Gosling) teaches history and coaches the girls' basketball team at a high school. The dedicated and inspiring teacher's personal life, though, is in shambles, with relationships kept at a distance and a crippling drug addiction. When one of the students, Drey (Shareeka Epps) catches Dan doing crack, the two form a friendship that could provide some hope for one another.

Chloé Zhao - Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015)

Image via Kino Lorber

Johnny (John Reddy) and his sister Jashaun (Jashaun Winters) live with their single mother on Pine Ridge Reservation. Their older brother is in prison, and they learn that their absentee father has suddenly died. The loss drives Johnny to head to Los Angeles, but it would mean leaving behind his beloved sister.

Sam Raimi - Darkman (1990)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Scientist Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson) discovers a way to produce synthetic skin, a major step forward in skin grafting. However, the skin degrades after 100 minutes of exposure to light. Shortly after his discovery he is attacked by gangsters, horribly burned and left for dead. Very much still alive, Westlake takes on the guise of Darkman to exact vengeance, using the synthetic skin to take on the appearance of anyone - for 100 minutes.