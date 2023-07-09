No matter the narrative, a well-executed romance movie usually sweeps viewers off their feet. While films of the genre have become globally famous charming audiences from every corner of the world, some others (more often than not, those which aren't English-spoken) are not given the amount of love they deserve.

The impressive Asian-American feature debut Past Lives, directed by the talented Celine Song, is one of this year's most well-regarded romance flicks featuring a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score. To celebrate its very much deserved critical acclaim and endless praise from general audiences, these are some of the most spellbinding Asian romances to watch next, from My Sassy Girl to In the Mood for Love.

10 'My Sassy Girl' (2001)

Image via Cinema Service

In the lovely My Sassy Girl, directed by Jae-young Kwak, viewers are introduced to the love story between Kyun-woo (Tae-Hyun Cha) and an unnamed girl (Jun Ji-hyun), which flourishes when he sees her standing too close to the tracks at a metro station in Seoul and pulls her back.

RELATED: Best South Korean Romance Movies of the 2000s

The film is based on a series of true stories posted by Ho-sik Kim on the Internet describing his relationship with his girlfriend. Making for a wholesome watch throughout — especially for those who are fans of romantic comedies — My Sassy Girl is undoubtedly an interesting South Korean romantic feature that deserves your attention.

9 'Blue' (2002)

Image via Omega Micott Inc

The breathtaking Blue is set in a small town in Japan, depicting an introverted girl (Mikako Ichikawa) that unexpectedly begins to feel a strong attraction towards one of her classmates (Manami Konishi), with whom she ultimately starts a relationship.

On top of the great dialogue between the two leads, Blue counts on three-dimensional, well-written characters. A beautifully shot and artsy film that blends the romance and coming-of-age genres to superb results, Hiroshi Ando's touching tale will not leave any viewer indifferent.

8 '20th Century Girl' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Apart from Past Lives, Bang Woo-ri's incredible romance drama is one of the most memorable in recent times. The story follows a girl (Kim Yoo-jung) who falls for her best friend's crush after keeping close tabs on him for a while.

Although it is seemingly light-hearted and bubbly at first, 20th Century Girl actually turns out to be an incredibly heartwrenching and meaningful film because it shines a light on friendship, young love, and the overall struggles of being an adolescent. It is highly entertaining while providing audiences with an endearing, heartwarming love story.

7 'Millennium Mambo' (2001)

Image via Palm Pictures

Millennium Mambo follows the young and lovely Vicky (Shu Qi), a voice off-camera, as she looks back on her romantic relationships with Hao Hao (Chun-hao Tuan) and Jack (Jack Kao) in the alluring nightclubs of Taipei.

Directed by HouHsiao-hsien, this beautifully angsty character study makes for a compelling watch. While the characters the film features may not be the most relatable, the 2001 piece makes for an incredible time in front of the screen thanks to its poetic and profoundly moving narrative and its strong performances (particularly from Shu Qi).

6 '2046' (2004)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Like many films from the fantastic Wong Kar-wai, 2046 is an utterly enjoyable masterwork and the sequel to one of his most beloved films, In the Mood for Love. This intriguing science fiction romance follows author Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) as he returns to Hong Kong to write a book after losing the woman he considered his true love.

RELATED: Every Wong Kar-wai Film Ranked From Least Best to Perfection

Visually alluring and clearly masterfully directed, this magnificent artistic tale of grief, lost love and treasured memories will keep viewers immersed in its stylish cinematography and captivating storytelling, especially those who have previously seen its predecessor. No doubt, 2046 is a moody, mesmerizing film.

5 'Fallen Angels' (1995)

Image via Fallen Angels

Kar-wai's Hong Kong-set comedy crime drama follows the ins and outs of a cold-blooded hitman (Leon Lai) and his female partner-in-crime dangerous job. What Wong Chi-ming doesn't know, though, is that his female agent happens to be completely in love with him.

While Fallen Angels is not categorized as a romantic film — and therefore may not appeal to some viewers — it provides audiences with an unforgettable connection between the two leads by blending action and romance. Like many films by the director, this 1995 feature is visually absorbing and affecting, tackling the human themes of loss and loneliness.

4 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Image via Ocean Shores Video

Funny enough, Fallen Angels was actually written as the third story of Chungking Express. Although both are set in the same universe, the latter centers on two policemen (Takeshi Kaneshiro and Tony Leung Chiu-wai) who fall in love with two very different women (Brigitte Lin and Faye Wong). One with a charismatic underworld figure; the other with a beautiful waitress at a local lunch counter he often frequents.

Regarded as one of the best films of the 1990s (and the ultimate breakup flick), this melancholic and hypnotic chronicle of love and emotion is a wonderfully shot treat for the eyes and soul, as it offers audiences both stunning visuals and a simplistic but meaningful storyline featuring performances that undoubtedly stand out.

3 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Image via CJ Entertainment

This high-rated 2016 feature follows an orphaned pickpocket (Kim Tae-ri) and a con man (Ha Jung-woo) as they elaborate a scheme to seduce and rob a Japanese woman (Kim Min-hee). However, things get complicated when real feelings between the two develop.

Inspired by the 2002 novel "Fingersmith" by SarahWaters, The Handmaidenis a spellbinding Park Chan-wook film that seamlessly blends the mystery and thriller genres with forbidden sapphic romance. On top of its engrossing and provocative storyline, The Handmaiden tackles poignant themes of feminity and sexual depravity, making for a thought-provoking and sensual tale that will sweep audiences off their feet.

2 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Image via Cine Qua Non

Given the heavy themes it tackles, epic teen crime drama A Brighter Summer Day is most likely not for everyone. The film is based on a true story and illustrates a conflict between two youth gangs. Set in 1960s Taipei, Taiwan, Edward Yang's unforgettable feature follows the lives of a young boy and his girlfriend, whose fate is altered by a violent climax.

This very intimate and long (but worth every minute) portrait of youth and violence reflects on identity and change while providing viewers with an authentic, at times heartbreaking coming-of-age tale. On top of this, A Brighter Summer Day also features an intriguing take on young love.

1 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

Also set in 1962, Kar-wai's arguable masterpiece introduces audiences to author Chow Mo-wan. The film follows Leung Chiu Wai's character as he moves into a Hong Kong apartment with his wife. Because she is often away for work, he eventually meets the beautiful Su Liz-zhen (Maggie Cheung Man-yuk), a married woman whose husband is too always away.

Depicting an intense and passionate tale of love, lust, and yearning with stunning cinematography to help, In the Mood for Love is likely one of the best films ever made in its genre; the kind of melancholic, fervent romance movie that takes viewers' breath away. What's more, it features top-notch performances.

NEXT: 13 Essential Asian Movies Everyone Should Watch, According to Reddit