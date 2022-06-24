Fans of gothic literature have been spoiled the last few years as Mike Flanagan has modernized and excellently adapted historic literature pieces like The Haunting of Hill House (novel by Shirley Jackson) and The Haunting of Bly Manor (based on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James). As Netflix and Flanagan tackle the genre-defining poet and storyteller Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher, streamers have options of other Poe-adapted works to keep them occupied until this fall.

There are plenty of good, bad, and ugly adaptations of Poe's works, Vincent Pricestarred in seven films alone honoring the American writer's most remarkable tales. Modern adaptations have done little to serve Poe's pieces justice despite John Cusack's best attempts in 2012's rotten The Raven. Many of the repeat title films fell flat. If you're willing to dig far enough across streaming platforms, there are a handful of cinematic examples (this list does not contain ALL highly rated versions) holding up to the horror standard Poe established over almost two centuries ago.

The Tell-Tale Heart (1953)

An animated short, this adaptation was nominated for Best Short Subject, Cartoon at the 26th Academy Awards. The roughly eight-minute piece was directed by Ted Parmalee and narrated by Hollywood legend James Mason. Columbia Pictures produced the short film as a word-for-word read of Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart in which a madman shares his version of a murder and a beating heart that haunted him after.

The best way to get your hands on this version for streaming would be through YouTube. While there is no official or verified channel that contains the short for streaming, it is available through third-party channels. Turner Classic Movies has a brief snippet of the retelling on its site and does indicate there is a DVD collection containing the animated tale for purchase as well.

House of Usher (1960)

Price's highest-rated Poe adaptation, House of Usher is one of director Roger Corman's best attempts at bringing Poe's written word to screen. Starring Price as Roderick Usher, the film's shortened title embodies the short story, a tale of family, curses, ghosts, and brick walls. Critics and audiences enjoyed the wide-range of genres from strange to scary and even a little gimmicky, Price's portrayal of the original character was spot on and Corman's cinematic scare techniques did the job sufficiently.

The film's runtime falls just short of an hour and a half and official rating is NR (Not Rated). More readily available than the first adaptation on this list, House of Usher is available for rental on Vudu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV or with a subscription to The Roku Channel.

The Simpsons Season 2, Episode 3 - "Treehouse of Horror" (1990)

Appearing early on in the show's long-running history, The Simpsons took on Poe's The Raven in its second season as it began a new non-canon, seasonal segment "Treehouse of Horror" where Bart and Lisa swap stories to try and scare each other. This was the first season the themed episode took place in, but the series would continue on adapting other Poe works like The Tell-Tale Heart in a later season. With James Earl Jones narrating as he reads The Raven. The segment stars Homer as the poem's subject and Bart as the raven.

Less than five minutes, these iconic characters bring a comedic touch to the grim poem, modernizing it not only for entertainment value but breaking it down for young readers who may be fresh to Poe's work in school literature class. Streamers can find this episode wherever they stream The Simpsons like Disney+ or Amazon Prime.

The Masque of the Red Death (1964)

As Price and Corman tackle another short story, the duo continued to produce highly-rated Poe adaptations with visually appealing sets, strong performances, and sticking to its source material. Leading man once again, Price stars as Prince Prospero, a medieval prince who worships Satan and is devoted to evil. He uses his castle to hideout from the Red Death plague decimating the peasant population around him.

Today's viewers can appreciate the unsettling nature of the film even it isn't viewed as "scary" by modern technology's standards. Following suit with House of Usher, The Masque of the Red Death is an hour and a half with a NR rating. The film is free to stream on YouTube and PlutoTV or available for rental on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Vudu.

The Black Cat (1934)

Before the dynamic duo from above began tackling the works of Poe, the immeasurable Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi took on The Black Cat. American honeymooners find themselves stranded after a road accident where they meet the mad Dr. Werdegast (Legosi) and the Satan-worshipping architect Hjalmar Poelzig (Karloff).

Despite a smaller budget, director Edgar G. Ulmermakes the most of Universal Pictures' highest-paid stars (at the time) to bring to life a suitable adaptation of Poe's short story. Critics and audiences applauded the NR film as a career-defining production for Ulmer. It was his third directed feature. Streamers can rent this 65-minute film from Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play Movies & TV.

The Bloodhound (2020)

A loose adaptation of Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher, The Bloodhound traces the original tales' outline and brings a fresh, modern spin to it. Strange things begin to happen after Francis (Liam Aiken) is called wealthy, childhood friend Jean Paul Luret's (Joe Adler) secluded home he shares with his twin sister. A very limited release, the film only has a mere 14 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews (much like Price and Corman's works) and less than 50 audience reviews.

A feature film debut for writer and director Patrick Picard, The Bloodhound is a horror film that may not entice readers in right away like Poe, but is worth the watch as it revitalizes his work a century and a half after the story's first publication. For those willing to take a chance on this 72-minute film, it's available for streaming with a subscription to Amazon Prime or for rental on YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV.

The Pit and the Pendulum (1961)

One year after House of Usher, Corman and Price would return with The Pit and the Pendulum. A familial triangle, Francis (John Kerr) believes his sister's Elizabeth's (Barbara Steele) premature death may not be what it seems when he learns her husband Nicholas's (Price) mother was buried alive. As he investigates, he begins to believe Elizabeth's spirit wanders the halls of Nicholas's castle.

Using visuals once again to chill his viewers, Corman proves he can produce back-to-back horror adaptations with the same lead to satisfy viewers and Poe fans. At 80 minutes in runtime, the film flies by, growing darker and darker as each minute passes. Streamers can seek out this 16th-century story for free on Tubi TV, with subscriptions to Amazon Prime or The Roku Channel, or for rental on Apply TV and Vudu.

