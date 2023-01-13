The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix is another great and mysterious detective tale with a perhaps unexpected side character - Edgar Allan Poe. The famous American writer and poet lived in the first half of the 19th century; he's written some of the most famous poetry and prose in the world. From "The Black Cat" to "The Raven," his work is still quoted and read by people worldwide.

RELATED: 7 Best Edgar Allan Poe Adaptations to Watch Before 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Similarly, Poe has been a never-ending inspiration in film and TV. Some works were based on his original writing while others were only inspired by it; whichever it is, the story must be grim and macabre, in the style of one of the greatest writers of all time. The list may not be fresh, but it contains fantastic feature films based on or inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.

'The Masque of the Red Death' (1964)

The Masque of the Red Death from 1964 belongs to one of the best horror anthologies ever made. Vincent Price, the king of horror, teamed up with director Roger Corman to create a series of films directly inspired by the tales of Edgar Allan Poe.

For anyone who hasn't read "The Masque of the Red Death," Price plays the wealthy prince Prospero. Amidst a terrible plague, the prince throws a masked ball for other nobles. He does this to hide from the sickness, hoping that sealing the doors will prevent it from coming in. But, Prospero doesn't know that Red Death is already haunting his castle. This remains one of the best adaptations of Poe's magical and twisted tale.

'House of Usher' (1960)

The Fall of the House of Usher is another famous story by Poe, although this one was put to screen perhaps one too many times. Not every attempt was successful (here's hoping Mike Flanagan does it justice on Netflix) but this one, featuring Vincent Price and directed by Roger Corman, is at the top.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Vincent Price Horror Film Performances That Prove He Was the GOAT

House of Usher is about the brother and sister Roderick and Madeline Usher. When Madeline invites her fiancée Philip Winthrop to their home, Roderick attempts to dissuade him from marrying her, claiming their family is cursed and her marrying will only continue that. Vincent Price plays Roderick Usher, in his most fantastic role in all the Poe adaptations.

'Terroir' (2014)

Decades after Price and Corman dominated the horror genre with their adaptations, Keith Carradine starred in another unexpectedly well-made Poe adaptation called Terroir. This movie was inspired by Poe's terrifying story titled "The Cask of Amontillado."

Carradine plays a vineyard owner who hires a Tuscan inspector to investigate a never-before-seen bottle in his wine cellar. This is an indie movie, but it was decently made and Carradine gives his best to bring the mysterious wine connoisseur to life - for lovers of this tale, this could be an interesting watch.

'Lunacy' (2005)

For lovers of surrealist European cinema (or just fans of experimenting with genres), Lunacy is the ideal candidate. This movie by Czech writer and director Jan Švankmajer was the official Best Foreign Language Film submission at the 2007 Oscars.

Lunacy is loosely based on two of Poe's stories, "The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether" and "The Premature Burial." It's also inspired by the character and works of Marquis de Sade. The story has, for lack of a better word, colorful characters and gets more fascinating toward the end. The circle closes, and the viewer's left to connect the dots.

'Stonehearst Asylum' (2014)

Stonehearst Asylum is another well-rated Poe adaptation and pretty star-studded, too - the leads are Kate Beckinsale and Jim Sturgess, with support from some heavy hitters, including Michael Caine and Sir Ben Kingsley.

RELATED: 7 Best Underrated Kate Beckinsale Movies

Stonehearst Asylum was also based on "The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether." A young Oxford graduate (Sturgess) arrives at Stonehearst to finish his medical training. There, he sees unusual treatment methods by the resident doctor (Kingsley) and meets a noblewoman (Beckinsale) who doesn't seem to belong there. Of course, as with any Poe tale, there's always more than meets the eye. This movie is an underrated but worthy viewing, for the fabulous cast if nothing else.

'The Pit and the Pendulum' (1991)

Although there's a better version of The Pit and the Pendulum starring Vincent Price, that's for people who aren't interested in experimenting. However, for anyone reading about Poe adaptations, the cruel and unusual may be a lot more entertaining. Although The Pit and the Pendulum strives to be more cruel, it is unintentionally unusual (not to say 'bad' because it's not).

Lovers of slasher horror will enjoy this Stuart Gordon adaptation of the famous Poe tale. It also gave Lance Henriksen his best on-screen performance as the main antagonist Torquemada. The story's set in 1492 and delves into the cruelties of Torquemada and the Spanish Inquisition. Truly, there's not much to expect, but there's also nothing to be disappointed about.

'Your Vice Is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key' (1972)

Italian horror filmmakers have a special place in history. Dario Argento came from the wave today known as Giallo and became one of the most influential horror creators. Your Vice Is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key is, besides a movie with a fantastic title, an extraordinary horror show by the Italian director Sergio Martino.

It was loosely based on Poe's "The Black Cat" which may be the most adapted of his stories (Dario Argento directed his version with Harvey Keitel). However, Your Vice... doesn't have as many cats (well, one) as it does mystery and suspense. The depraved and creatively stumped writer Oliviero doesn't seem to enjoy anything else but harassing his wife and their maid, privately and among friends. However, one day, the maid is found dead, and Oliviero is, naturally, the primary suspect.

'Extraordinary Tales' (2013)

In 2013, director Raul Garcia put five Poe tales into an animated anthology. The runtime is just over an hour, so the animated movies are basically shorts, but all are remarkable in their own way. In many ways, this anthology is similar to Love, Death + Robots on Netflix - different tales animated by different artists.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Horror Anthologies If You Enjoyed 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'

In Extraordinary Tales, all the stories were written by two people - Raul Garcia and Stéphan Roelants. The narrators for each story are nothing short of legendary: Christopher Lee for "The Fall of the House of Usher," Bela Lugosi for "The Tell-Tale Heart," Julian Sands for "The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar," and Guillermo del Toro for "The Pit and the Pendulum." The fifth, non-narrated tale is "The Masque of the Red Death." This is a great and memorable anthology, and a visually fantastic presentation inspired by Poe.

'The Black Cat' (1934)

Vilification of black cats is a tale as old as time, which is proven by the 88-year-old film The Black Cat. Although this stigma leads to aversion towards these majestic furry creatures, there's no denying that the masterfully crafted Poe tale didn't deserve praise. The 1934 version is arguably the best-rated, but it's also pretty legendary, as it stars Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi.

Lovers of classic horror wouldn't miss a chance to watch this masterpiece in black and white, but fans don't need to only like horror to enjoy it. There's lots of adventure, suspense, and mystery in the film, making it one of the best to ever exist.

'The Mansion of Madness' (1973)

Another vision of "The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether" this time comes from the Mexican creator of supernatural horror and suspense, Juan López Moctezuma. This director didn't make more than five feature films during his career, but he's the most memorable for the vampire horror Alucarda.

Despite the director and most crew being Mexican, the movie was filmed in English. This visual acid trip isn't improved by the fact it was inspired by Poe, so its impact runs deep. Fans who enjoy the works of Alejandro Jodorowsky and the imagination of Terry Gilliam would savor this feature for a long time.

NEXT: The Best Horror Movies of 2022