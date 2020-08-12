Every Edgar Wright Movie Ranked: From Sex Bob-Omb to a Fried Slice of Gold

Folks, Edgar Wright does a lot of things. Direct the British sitcom Spaced, for example. Burst, blood-covered, into feature filmmaking with Shaun of the Dead, for another. Crossover between multiple genres while combining distinctive soundtracks, eye-blurring editing, and a whip-crack comedic timing to form a distinctive style, for a third. But what Edgar Wright does not do, in my humblest opinion, is miss. We here at Collider dot com rank the filmographies of our favorite filmmakers—like David Fincher, James Wan, and Guillermo del Toro, for example—because we were all born with the incurable medical defect known as being Extremely Online. It is what it is, and it’s also what’s happening here. I put the numbers next to the titles and will maybe mention a little more negatives toward the top, but I don’t think Edgar Wright has made a “bad” film yet. If you disagree, so it goes, please report to the comment section. But what follows is less of an argument and more of a chance to dissect the unique ebbs and flows of one filmmaker across 16 years.

One more thing, though, to be clear: Wright technically began his feature career with 1995’s A Fistful of Fingers, a film I have never seen and, judging by its general obliteration from existence, Edgar Wright doesn’t really want me or anyone else to see. It’s a 78-minute Western shot for $15,000 that never found a distributor. I think it’d be chill if we all quietly agreed it’d rank last and move on. Should Wright decide to release A Fistful of Fingers at any point and it does, in fact, whip ass, I will rectify this decision posthaste.

With that said, here are all the films of Edgar Wright, ranked.