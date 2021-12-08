Raymond Carver’s short story “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love” is the meta-text to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s cultish-stage film, 2014’s Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Innocence). Like Adaptation, Birdman is about the writing process; its plot follows a short story’s adaptation into a play. We watch the characters interact outside of performing in the play, but their identities — specifically, Edward Norton as Mike, a cocky, young actor who joins the production before getting fired and plays Mel and Michael Keaton as Riggan, an aging film actor and the film’s protagonist who plays Nick — are completely wound up with Carver’s work.

Riggan has decided to save his dwindling career, which has been playing a superhero in a film series, by becoming a first-time playwright, starring in, adapting, and directing a play using Carver’s work as the source material. The short story itself, like many of Carver’s, is a narration of conversation and relationships woven through melancholia, a quietness bordering on brutality, emotional or otherwise, and a text that is equally as physical as it is theoretical. The work unsettles and is provocative, as abuse and love are discussed nearly interchangeably, and Carver’s naturalistic detail (“There was an ice bucket on the table. The gin and the tonic water kept going around, and we somehow got on the subject of love") makes you feel like you are sitting with the characters.

The story’s narrator, Nick, is in love with his girlfriend, Laura, while Mel delves into love and the situation, from his perspective, about the ex-boyfriend who abused his current wife, Terri. Terri is easy and smart as she analyzes the situation. Nick and Laura, with caresses between them, mostly observe Mel and Terri’s back and forth, which is really Mel’s command of the conversation, anyhow.

Mike is killer as Mel, and there starts a rabbit hole of obsession for Riggan. Riggan wants success more than anything and, recognizing he’s got star talent on his hands, needs Mike’s Mel to play opposite his Nick. Who is Nick? Nick’s the one in a steady relationship with Laura; no skeletons in the closet there, apparently. Nick can be that way because Mel is not quite that; Mel’s not unhinged, per se, but he’s opinionated, sure of himself, and not afraid to look at what might be ugly when you look at love. Nick kisses Laura’s hand; Mel says he’d go for Laura if it weren’t for Terri (and Nick). Nick says, diplomatically, he’d have to know the “particulars” to judge Terri’s situation.

So, Riggan needs Mike. But, Riggan also can’t stand him and is terribly jealous of his artistic ability. Mike shows no respect for the orderliness of a stage production, and has sex with Riggan’s daughter Sam (Emma Stone) on set. Mike exhilarates, and infuriates, Riggan. Norton, understanding he needs to get under Riggan’s skin but also be the ultimate pick for Mel, plays Mike with actorly brilliance and total insolence.

Riggan, indisputably, cast himself as Nick and set out to look for his Mel so he could come out the grounded one. The irony is that Riggan wants nothing more than to instigate, to shake up Broadway, but his fear of failure is so crippling, his ego so big and fragile, that he can’t do it. He can’t play Mel. He can’t be Mel. But Mike can; he’s all opinion, all bravado, and a walking epitome of Carver’s prose: caustic, terse, funny, with hardened sex appeal and doses of womanizing.

Norton excels at hyper-individualization marked by a kind of grotesqueness, as in American History X or Fight Club. The latter, like Birdman, is super meta, the entire plot fabricated by the protagonist. Norton figures out the emotional pistols to these men, then plays their insides out.

Carver was an alcoholic and often put his characters in situations of emotional and economic depressions. He wrote some of the most honest late 20th-century prose, the type of honesty that is revealed after a party ends and the room thins out, quiets. Carver writes to the remains, sees an unruly power in tracking the duration of a thing. Carver's Mel is both secure and insecure; so is Mike. Mike understands Mel at his barest, that he is seeking vindication in his opinions from everyone, most of all, himself. Norton's performance comes from Mike’s wounded swag coming from learning about Carver; which is to say, to quote Tay Money and the countless memes that did, Norton understood the assignment.

After all, this is how the story starts: “My friend Mel McGinnis was talking. Mel McGinnis is a cardiologist, and sometimes that gives him the right.” That right is to rule a conversation; or, hell, to direct, with your vibration, an entire environment. Mike’s first scene is him improvising on the story's most famous lines: “The kind of love I’m talking about is [absolute]. The kind of love I’m talking about, you don’t try to kill people.” His performance blows Riggan away. Mike’s Mel here is part vocal dictator and part heartbroken man, full in command and sick of being scared, a would-be killer, a fierce lover, a hardened softie/soft hardie who has seen the stuff. You can’t really argue with his logic.

