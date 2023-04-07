Often referred to as the ultimate achievement in Hollywood, being an EGOT winner is one of the most prestigious titles to be ever acquired, with only 18 individuals ever achieving the giant acting feat to this day. EGOT is an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, widely known as the biggest awards in the entertainment industry.

Only a select few talented individuals have been awarded EGOT status, (although if you want to also factor in those who have won honorary or special awards, then the highly esteemed club has an extra five members). A good portion of the EGOT winners are primarily performers, which begs the question: which role is their best?

5 Rita Moreno — 'West Side Story' (1961)

Based on the original musical by Jerome Robbins, which was in turn inspired by the classic Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is a 1961 musical romantic drama film starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, and, of course, Rita Moreno, who plays the role of Anita.

While the film has received some warranted criticism due to its whitewashing over the years, it remains one of the most beloved movie musicals in history and won a remarkable ten Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Moreno which marked the first time a Latina won an Academy Award. Rita Moreno has won countless awards since her breakout role as Anita, but West Side Story will always be her most recognizable work.

4 Audrey Hepburn — 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Audrey Hepburn's role in the legendary romance-comedy did not win her an Academy Award, there is undoubtedly no other performance more iconic for the British-Dutch actress as the ultra-glamorous Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Hepburn's appearance made film and fashion history, with her oversized cigarette holder, high-bun hairstyle, and Givenchy LBD ("Little Black Dress") becoming arguably the most iconic fashion moment in American film forever.

The film led to an Academy Award nomination for Hepburn, but she would only go on to win an Oscar for her performance in the romance-comedy 1953 film Roman Holiday, despite being nominated for the award five times in her life. Similar to West Side Story the film has been rightly criticized for its racism, with white actor Mickey Rooney's portrayal of a Japanese man adorned with makeup and prosthetics being nothing short of incredibly offensive and tactless.

3 Whoopi Goldberg — 'The Color Purple' (1985)

Stephen Spielberg's 1985 coming-of-age period drama The Color Purple based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name, failed to win any of the 11 Academy Awards that it was nominated for, the talented acting performances by Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and Whoopi Goldberg still hold up extraordinarily well.

The film was a break-out role for Goldberg, who was a relatively unknown stand-up comic at the time. She plays the main character Celie and is forced to endure severe abuse by the men in her life. There is a lot of criticism to be said about Spielberg's role as director and lack of connection to the original source material as well as censoring the lesbian relationship of Celie and Shug Avery, but the acting of then-undiscovered Goldberg and Winfrey make up for all the film's faults.

2 Jennifer Hudson — 'Dreamgirls' (2006)

Moving back to the glitzy, glamorous age of the 1960s in another movie musical, the film Dreamgirls follows the rise of the Detroit girl group "The Dreams" (inspired by the real-life Motown group The Supremes led by the incomparable Diana Ross) in all their sequined, satin gloved glory.

The film, based on the original stage musical of the same name, features an ensemble cast of Beyoncé Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, and Jennifer Hudson, the latter of which won her first Academy Award for her first-ever film debut. It's hard to describe the powerhouse performance of Hudson as Effie White in Dreamgirls, so watch it for yourself to understand why she deserved that Oscar.

1 Viola Davis - "How To Get Away With Murder" (2014-2020)

The most recent EGOT winner to join the club, Viola Davis, is known for a wide array of acting performances, such as her Oscar-winning role in the 2016 period drama Fences and her Oscar-nominated work in The Help, Doubt, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

However, it is her role as stone-faced and strict law professor Annalise Keating in the hit legal-drama series How To Get Away with Murder that landed her first Emmy Award, as well as being the first woman of color to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

