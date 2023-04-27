Letterboxd describes itself as a social network for film lovers and a place for cinema fans to rate their favorite movies. Elevated horror is a fairly new genre that doesn't rely on the usual horror elements. Instead of slashers and stalkers, these films feature artsy cinematography and dark storytelling.

With an eye on social commentary and relying heavily on metaphors, these movies challenge the viewer to think. So, which elevated horror films stand apart from the rest? From witches to evil spirits, these titles had the highest ratings on Letterboxd for the genre. Fair warning: this list is not for the faint of heart.

10 The Night House (2020)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 3.4/5

Spooky and atmospheric, The Night House is directed by David Bruckner (the man who tackled the 2022Hellraiser reboot). While the film offers a few jump scares, it pounces on viewers' emotions as they witness a widow wrestling with her late husband's secrets.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies of 2023, (So Far)

Rebecca Hall performs masterfully as a woman plagued with visions as she processes complicated grief. Part cosmic horror and part haunted house story, fans of slow-burn movies will enjoy the sophisticated ride until the very end. The Night House is one of the best supernational whodunits. One word of advice, be sure to watch this one with the lights on.

9 It Follows (2014)

Image via A24

Letterbox Rating: 3.5/5

While many horror movies rely on gore to scare viewers, It Follows uses supernatural elements to terrify fans. It tells the story of Jay (portrayed by Maika Monroe of Netflix'sWatcher), a girl fighting to escape a fatal curse passed between people through intimacy.

A sinister entity follows her, and it's beyond disturbing. Some critics claim the film is a metaphor for STDs. This isn't your typical horror movie with fast-paced editing but has a creeping plot that sneaks up on viewers until the bitter end. People either love or hate this film, so it's worth a watch to see what the hype is about.

8 Barbarian (2022)

Image via 20th Century

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5

Unpredictable and shocking, Barbarian takes the elevated horror genre to the next level. A woman (Georgina Campbell) rents an Airbnb to discover it's been double-booked by a mysterious man. She soon learns that he's not the scariest person in the rental.

Bill Skarsgard (the terrifying face behind Pennywise in the 2017 reboot of IT) does a superb job as a potentially menacing house guest. While the film features elevated horror tropes (plenty of dramatic close-ups and social themes), it also serves up jump scares and gory kills. Barbarian is one of those movies where the less you know going in, the better.

7 The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (2017)

Image via A24

Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer explores how far a Cardiovascular surgeon will go to save his family when an orphaned teenage boy turns his life upside down. This film features a stellar cast. Colin Feral takes the lead as the intrepid doctor while Nicole Kidman plays the cold wife with eerie precision.

Yet, Barry Keoghan steals the show as a troubled teen willing to take cruel measures in the name of revenge. Part horror, part drama, part mystery, this movie feels like a Greek tragedy for modern times. It's violent, bloody, and agonizing to watch. Be prepared to cringe because The Killing of a Sacred Deer goes off the rails.

6 Us (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5

Jordan Peele proves time and time again that he's the best in the game when it comes to social horror, elevating the genre with every film. Us is Peele's second movie (he's the man who gave a modern spin to a classic story with Get Out). The director dominates again in a story about a family vacation gone wrong.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies On Prime Right Now

Lupita Nyong'o commands the screen as a mother fighting to protect her family from murderous doppelgängers that appear in the middle of the night. The supporting cast (Shaidi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, and Winston Duke) hold their own as a family fighting for their lives. Us is fast-paced bloody action with an intellectual bend for good measure.

5 Suspiria (2018)

Image via Produzioni Atlas Consorziate

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

Suspiria is a remake of a 1977 supernatural horror film that's both chilling and bewildering. Directed by Luca Guadagino (the mastermind behind the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name), the premise is about a dance school plagued by a nasty coven of witches.

The movie is a mix of body and psychological horror, which makes for a menacing combination. Dakota Johnson holds her own as an aspiring professional dancer (she performed most of the choreography). Tilda Swinton takes on three characters in the film, pulling off an impressive triple act. This version of Suspiria is a cult classic in the making.

4 The Witch (2015)

Image via A24

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Robert Eggers set the bar high with his directorial debut, The Witch. It's about a 1630s New England family whose newborn son vanishes. Everyone suspects the oldest daughter for his disappearance, and paranoia ensues. Anya Taylor-Joy shines in her first role, setting the stage for her to be the ultimate final girl.

The film features classic folk horror elements (an isolated setting with a dark presence lurking in the woods). Yet, it taps into elevated horror with metaphorical storytelling and stunning cinematography. It's a slow descent into madness that stuns viewers into silence. The Witch is spellbinding movie-making at its best.

3 Midsommer (2019)

Image vis A24

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Ari Aster's sophomore film, Midsommer feels like a trap. Viewers witness a Swedish cult festival gone awry, and it's terrifying to watch. Florence Pugh plays Dani, a woman traumatized from losing her entire family. She travels to Sweden with her boyfriend (portrayed by Jack Raynor) to escape but finds she's in a waking nightmare.

RELATED: What Are The Differences Between Midsommer's Theatrical And Director's Cuts?

While the setting and costumes are a feast for the eyes (Pugh's floral get-up is something to behold), the brightness is almost blinding. Aster is the master of his craft, forcing viewers to terry down a perilous path in broad daylight. It's unnerving in the best possible way.

2 The Lighthouse (2019)

Image via A23

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

There's no sophomore slump for Eggers, whose second film, The Lighthouse is a work of art. The movie features Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers pushed to the brink of insanity in 18th-century New England. There's undeniable chemistry between the actors who are both at the top of their game.

Shot entirely in black and white, The Lighthouse transcends the horror genre. It's a survival movie sprinkled with fantasy elements and offers a mixture of suspense with mythology. The gloomy atmosphere lures the viewer into the characters' unraveling sanity (everyone will think twice before drinking lamp oil). This one delivers an overflowing serving of madness.

1 Hereditary (2018)

Image via A24

Letterbox Rating: 4.0/5

Aster's debut film put him on the horror map and set the stage for many elevated horror movies to follow. Hereditary takes a horrifying look at a family dealing with supernatural forces after the death of their grandmother. Toni Collette embodies a grief-stricken woman after tragedy strikes the family.

Part of what makes this movie so stunning is how adept Aster handles death and family trauma. At the root, viewers witness the unraveling of a dysfunctional home. A word to the wise, be prepared to ruminate on Hereditary for days. It's haunting long after the credits stop rolling.

NEXT: Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked From Worst To Best