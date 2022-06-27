Looking for a film to make you squirm in your seats? Known as a legend within the world of horror films, Eli Roth has contributed his gory expertise to many productions to grace horror fans screens. His clear love and devotion to the genre is clear in his lack of restraint with blood, guts, and gore. Disgusting to some, but adored by others.

Combining thrilling narratives with gratuitous and overt violence and gore, Roth has won himself a huge following within the horror community; bringing together fans and creators of the genre. Working with the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Rob Zombie, Roth has directed a handful of films offering his audience all the violence you can imagine.

'The House With The Clock In The Walls' (2018) - Stream on Apple TV

Against the norm, this first entry is not a horror flick like the others. Based on the 1973 novel of the same name, Roth made his first non 'R' rated film. Praised for his entertaining adaptation, slightly touching on his horror roots to create the sense of magical mystery and suspense the film desires.

The blend of comedy, supernatural and horror was a general success within the box office and critics, mostly commending the choice of cast - Jack Black and Cate Blanchett shine as a mystical duo.

'The Green Inferno' (2013) - Stream on Apple TV

In an attempt to save the rainforest, a group of young college hopefuls head to the amazon rainforest together. Suddenly the fight to save the environment turns into a fight to save their lives. The Green Inferno blends over the top carnage with a unique story.

Roth's gore-fest divided audiences, with critics claiming it was too much, but fans seemingly enjoyed watching the cursed group suffer at the hands of a cannibalistic tribe.

'Hostel' (2005) - Stream on HBO Max

With Tarantino acting as an executive producer, audiences knew what to expect. The narrative driven horror flick was the brain child of Roth's. Following a group of backpackers, viewers are left to watch the horrors unfold when they encounter a dark organization hellbent on torturing tourists for fun.

Using incredible practical effects, the film produces some squirm-worthy shocking moments. If you value your ankles, close your eyes when watching.

'Cabin Fever' (2002) - Stream on Hulu

Another one of Roth's films that include a group of friends encountering unspeakable horror, 'Cabin Fever' is a love letter to horror films of the past.

Roth leaves little Easter eggs for fans - the song from The Last House on the Leftplaying on the radio as the group travel to the cabin. The gore within the film is entertaining and fun, even if we are watching someone's skin slide off their body.

'Grindhouse - Thanksgiving' (2007) - Stream on Apple TV

Although it isn't a full length feature, this short 'trailer' for a film features in Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez' double feature 'Grindhouse'.

Produced as a holiday slasher film, similar to Halloween, the short sequence directed by Roth made such an impact that many fans are fighting for a full length feature. Purely by showing the most graphic, horrifying moments in a short burst, Roth's pure talent and passion spills off the screen.

'Hostel: Part II' (2007) - Stream on Starz

A highly anticipated sequel, and restricted in many countries, the second part in Roth's Hostel franchise continues the sadistic torture of tourists at the hands of the rich.

The introduction of new realized characters and even a feature of the original protagonist, the film was praised as possibly better than its predecessor when regarding narrative - yet still never shies away from the signature gore and disgusting body horror that Roth loves so much.

