Elle Fanning might have started her career underneath the spotlight of her eldest sister, Dakota Fanning, in I Am Sam, but the young actress has proven to tackle diverse characters throughout the years. Fanning has nailed anything from a pop star in the making to a biopic portrayal of literary gothic novelist, Mary Shelley. In 2019, she received awards buzz after playing Russian empress, Catherine the Great, in Hulu’s original series, The Great, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Since the actress will soon be back for The Great Season 2, there is still time to explore the rising star’s filmography during the wait. Here are 7 of Elle Fanning’s best roles to watch in preparation for her return to the throne.

RELATED: Lisa Cholodenko to Direct Elle Fanning's Hulu Series About Infamous Texting-Suicide Case

20th Century Women

Image Via A24

In this coming-of-age story, Dorothea Fields (Annette Benning) finds it hard to raise her son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumman), on her own. As she tries her best to make sure he grows up to respect and acknowledge the women around him, Dorothea teams up with two younger women in Jamie’s life: an artist with a punk-rock edge (Greta Gerwig) and a rebellious teenager, whom her son has a crush on. While the three have contrasting viewpoints in life, they all serve as strong influences upon Jamie and help him uncover his identity during the uncertainty of adolescence. Fanning plays Julie, a provocative teen girl who is also trying to understand her worth. Although she seems as if she were confident enough to handle anything coming her way, Julie is still figuring it out, and spending time with Jamie helps her get through some of the rough patches.

Maleficent

Image Via Disney

Not everyone has the opportunity to step into the shoes of a Disney princess in a live-action adaptation, but Fanning had what it took to portray Sleeping Beauty in a different lens from the one we grew up knowing. In Maleficent, we get the chance to understand the villainous fairy’s perspective prior to casting a spell on Princess Aurora. After undergoing a heartbreak, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) is committed to taking revenge on Stefan (Sharlto Copley) by making his daughter pay the price. However, what we quickly notice is that Maleficent isn’t all that bad as she seemed to be and she eventually creates an unexpected bond with the Princess. Through her bright smile and sweet personality as Aurora, Fanning fits the role like a glove. Audiences are instantly captivated by her ease in demonstrating the Princess' kind heart and genuine love for those around her, including Maleficent.

Mary Shelley

Image Via IFC Films

Before taking on the corset to play the clever Catherine the Great, Fanning played another strong-willed woman in history. More precisely in literary history. In this biopic focused on Mary Shelley, the author responsible for the classic gothic novel, Frankenstein, we get to see her upbringing and development as a writer during a time in which women didn’t have as many opportunities to showcase their work. As we see her romance story with Percy Shelley taking some wrong turns, audiences get to know more about what led the author to write the compelling monster tale that is still praised to this day. In Mary Shelley, Fanning excels in portraying the author from her early years as a naive girl blinded by love to her empowered self years later, when she is focused on maintaining her career under her own merit.

Teen Spirit

Image Via Bleecker Street

American Idol, The Voice, The X Factor. All these reality shows have one thing in common: a star yet to be discovered. Used to singing in karaoke bars, Violet is an introvert living in the Isle of Wight who surprisingly befriends retired opera singer, Vladimir Brajkovic (Zlatko Burić). He becomes her mentor as she prepares to enter an international singing competition and take her chances at pop stardom. Although everything seems to be going well, Violet must deal with the pressure of fame and analyze what matters to her. This film might be often overlooked, but it reflects on many of the recurring themes we get to see in singing competitions on live TV nowadays. It shows how it isn't all that fun to rehearse multiple times for a dance number and how hard it is to adopt a captivating stage presence that connects with voters. Aside from this feature film's purpose, we get to see Fanning showcasing her vocals (yes, that is her real voice!) and learning to speak Polish for a couple of scenes in it.

Somewhere

Image Via Focus Features

Before reuniting with Sofia Coppola in The Beguiled, the actress played the daughter of an unfulfilled Hollywood star in Somewhere. Despite having the popularity and women falling at his feet, Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff) doesn’t seem to enjoy stardom all that much. To his surprise and even delight, his daughter, Cleo, pays him a visit and the two spend time getting to know one another. Yet, as time goes by, Marco begins to question where would she stand in his hectic schedule under the spotlight. Although the reviews for this film are mixed, what most can agree on is that Elle Fanning is a highlight. The way she can convey her emotions through eye contact and subtle gestures showcased her extreme talent as a child star and lifted her out of her sister's shadow.

Super 8

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Another one of Fanning’s earlier performances that remains memorable. In J. J. Abrams’ Super 8, she taps into the sci-fi thriller scene in a Stranger Things-like vibe. When a group of kids that are shooting an alien film witness a train crash, they become terrified at the rise of strange events that unravel in their small town. As the Deputy tries to uncover what is going on, he discovers an unsettling truth. 12 years old at the time, Fanning really shined as Alice Dainard in this supernatural narrative opposite Joel Courtney. Super 8 brought the visibility she needed in order to earn substantial roles later on in her career.

Neon Demon

Image Via Broad Green Pictures and Amazon Studios

If you are into puzzling story arcs with sensational cinematography, Neon Demon might be appealing to your mind-mapping brain. It features Fanning setting aside the sweet smiles and charming presence she exuded in previous projects. Instead, she evolves into a femme fatale identity when her beauty leads her into madness. Fanning plays a model named Jesse who moves to L.A. and has a more promising career than most of the other girls in the industry, making the object of many girls' envy. Due to her looks and successful turnaround on the runway, things start heading south when everyone wants a piece of her (literally). The very fact that Fanning is able to play an innocent and naive model going after her dreams at the beginning of Neon Demon and then suddenly adopting her dark side once she notices that her beauty is what keeps her on the top, showcases the actress' range and skill.

KEEP READING: Here's What's New on Hulu in November 2021: All the New Movies, Shows & Originals Streaming This Month

'The Batman': New Synopsis Calls Robert Pattinson's DC Movie an "Edgy, Action-Packed Thriller" The new synopsis hints at what fans can expect from this version of the Dark Knight.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email