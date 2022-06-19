Before you see Austin Butler star as the king of rock and roll, have a look back to where it all began.

There's no doubt how much of an impact the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, had on popular culture on a global scale. Whether you loved him or hated him, chances are you still knew exactly who he was. Living an exceptional if short life, his 42 years were full of hardship, war, glamour, and rhythm. Not only did he grace our stages, but he also made a name for himself in our movie theaters and on our television screens. Wowing audiences with one film after another, by the end of his life, he'd starred in over forty movies. While many featured his music abilities, some were a little more serious, proving to audiences everywhere that he was more than a pretty face and a sultry voice.

Now in 2022, Baz Luhrmann is bringing the life of Elvis Presley to the big screen, detailing his rise to fame, and what sparked a global hysteria. The film, Elvis, was officially announced in 2019, with production starting in January 2020. With filming on pause until September 2020, the film finally wrapped production in March 2021 and premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25. Starring Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in the title role alongside Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump and The Post) as the star's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the star-studded cast also features many Australian actors like David Wenham (Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Lion) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog and The Road). Warner Brothers will be releasing the film to audiences in the United States on June 24, 2022.

While the biopic is certainly an exciting project, if you'd like to see some of Elvis' own work in cinema, check out this list of the best movies of his career.

Love Me Tender (1956)

This 1956 western directed by Robert D. Webb features not only Elvis Presley in his acting debut but also one of his most famous songs. You guessed it, "Love Me Tender"! Starring alongside the King is Richard Egan (The Glory Brigade), and Debra Paget (The Ten Commandments). The film documents the lives of the Reno brothers, a gang in Texas in the mid-1800s.

Clint Reno (Presley) decides to stay and care for his mother on the family farm while his other three brothers join the Confederate Army. The family is told that his eldest brother Vance (Egan) has been killed, and after their mourning, Clint marries Vance's girlfriend Cathy (Paget). Needless to say, it becomes apparent that a misunderstanding has taken place, and the situation soon turns into a jealous love triangle.

Despite being his acting debut, Presley had left his mark on the film before it was even released. With the single Love Me Tender flying up the charts, the producers made the executive decision to change the name of the film from The Reno Brothers to Love Me Tender. It is also the first and last time that Presley played a real person from history.

King Creole (1958)

A musical drama, King Creole was adapted from the 1952 novel A Stone For Danny Fisher by Harold Robbins. Released in 1958 and filmed on location in New Orleans, the critically acclaimed film was not only a high-earning production but arguably Presley's favorite onscreen role. Playing Danny Fisher on screen, Presley stars as a nineteen-year-old high school student whose family has recently been left to grapple with the death of his mother. Though set in a different era to Love Me Tender, the film once again centers around a gang. Playing the charismatic, rebellious, sensitive, yet dangerous lead, Presley once again displays his musical talents by singing "Hard Headed Woman" and "As Long As I Have You".

The film had a somewhat tumultuous history prior to the casting of Presley for the leading role. In the original production plan, James Dean was cast as Danny Fisher, who in the book was written as a boxer. After Dean's death in 1955, production was put on hold until 1957 when Presley was cast as the replacement. Due to Presley's reputation, the writers then changed the film, turning Danny into a singer instead of a boxer.

Blue Hawaii (1961)

Arguably more romantic than some of his previous roles, the 1961 musical comedy Blue Hawaii quickly became one of the most well-known of Presley's films, mostly due to its featured single: "Can't Help Falling In Love". The plot of the film is the perfect balance of chill and wildly chaotic. Presley stars as Chad Gates, the son of a fruit business owner who wants his son to take over management but all he wants to do is surf with his friends and spend time with his girlfriend Maile Duval (Joan Blackman). After having a fight with his dad, he leaves them behind, instead opting for a job as a tour guide.

The film is riddled with complications, like when the person who's not your girlfriend starts flirting with you incessantly, as well as having a crumbling relationship with his father. But by the end of the film, everything more or less has a resolution. Starring alongside Presley as his mother, Sarah lee, is none other than beloved British actress, Angela Lansbury (Beauty and the Beast). Lansbury was 36 at the time of filming, only 10 years senior to Presley.

Viva Las Vegas (1964)

Out of the majority of Presley's films, Viva Las Vegas is arguably the production with the most bells and whistles when it comes to the plot line. Lucky Jackson (Presley) travels to Las Vegas in the hope of competing in the Grand Prix. However, when the engine in his Maserati fails, he needs to find the money to replace it - because somehow, a man that can afford a Maserati can't afford to fix it.

He starts working as a waiter to earn the money he needs and enters a talent show that has a cash prize, all while trying to seduce Rusty Martin (Ann-Margaret). With show-stopping musical numbers, an epic racing scene, and the chemistry between Ann-Margaret and Elvis Presley being very visible on screen, it's no wonder that Viva Las Vegas has remained one of the most popular of Elvis' films.

Jailhouse Rock (1957)

The 1957 musical drama stars Presley in the role of construction worker Vince Everett who, after accidentally killing a man in a brawl, is sentenced to 14 months in prison for manslaughter. His cellmate, Hunk Houghton (Mickey Shaughnessy), starts teaching Vince how to play the guitar, and soon the pair share a bond over their music, with plans to become successful musicians when they make it out. What then follows is a wild surge of events, where Vince finds work in a bar, records a song, submits it, sells it, and then ultimately loses it.

Alongside Vince is the obvious love interest, Peggy Van Alden (Judy Tyler), who works as the promoter for famous singer Mickey Alba. With her encouragement and contacts, Vince decides to trust her with his music, but is that the right decision? You'll have to watch the film to find out.

Kid Galahad (1962)

Directed by Michael Curtiz, who also directed the 1957 film King Creole, Kid Galahad has been hailed as one of Presley's best performances. The 1962 film starring Presley was a remake of the 1937 version, which starred Edward G. Robinson (Little Caesar), Bette Davis (Now, Voyager), and Humphrey Bogart (Sabrina). The film follows Walter Gulick (Presley) as he moves to Cream Valley. Walter not only loves the peaceful setting of the town but has just left the army and wants to work on old cars.

Willy Grogan (Gig Young) becomes irritated by Walter when it becomes apparent his younger sister Rose (Joan Blackman) is interested in the "grease monkey" mechanic. Walter becomes involved with Willy and his boxing business, quickly proving that his skills surpass working on cars. Walter shows that he's a fierce competitor, and when some gangsters become involved wanting Walter to throw the fight to make Willy pay off some debts, Walter refuses.

Loving You (1957)

Directed by Hal Kanter, the musical drama Loving You was Elvis Presley's first starring role after his debut in the 1956 film, Love Me Tender. Starring as Deke Rivers, Presley plays a delivery man who has a hidden musical talent. Upon delivering an order of beer to Walter "Tex" Warner (Wendell Corey) and Glenda Markle (Lizabeth Scott), his promise is realized. Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

What then follows is a course of events that leads Deke to perform with The Tex Walker Show on a tour through Texas. Little does he know that behind the scenes, he's being manipulated by the very people he trusts. The film was based on a short story published in 1956 by Mary Agnes Thompson. Printed in Good Housekeeping, the story was titled, A Call From Mitch Miller.

Flaming Star (1960)

It would be a crime to not include another of Presley's westerns on this list, so here it is! Flaming Star is the 1960 adaptation of the book Flaming Lance by Clair Huffaker. Presley plays the role of Pacer Burton, a character who's the son of a Kiowa mother and a Texan father who lives with his family and works as a rancher. Unexpectedly for Pacer, a local Kiowan tribe start to raid homesteads in the area, and he's suddenly placed in an extremely conflicting position.

Feeling like he doesn't belong with either community, Pacer has to delve deep to find who he really is. Starring alongside Presley in the film is Barbara Eden (I Dream of Jeannie), and Steve Forrest (Mommie Dearest).

Girl Happy (1965)

No one loves a beach party more than Elvis Presley, and his eighteenth feature film Girl Happy is precisely that. The musical is full of romance, comedy, and drama. Rusty Wells (Presley) and his band have just finished their line-up of gigs in a club, and are looking forward to their trip down to Florida for spring break. When their boss, Big Frank (Harold Stone), tells them that they better cancel their plans and that they have to work, the band is immensely disappointed. But when Big Frank's daughter says that she's going on vacation for spring break, Rusty jumps on the opportunity to chaperone her, looking for any opportunity to go on the trip.

I wouldn't say that you'd be able to guess what happens next, but if the genre of romance-comedy is anything to go by, I'm sure your guess wouldn't be far from the truth! Starring alongside Presley is Shelley Fabares (Ride the Wild Surf), Harold Stone (The Big Mouth), and Gary Crosby (Battle at Bloody Beach).

Wild in the Country (1961)

Presley stars as the troubled and misunderstood character Glenn Tyler in the 1961 film, Wild in the Country. After injuring his drunk brother in a fight, the court releases Glenn on probation, as long as he goes to live with his uncle in a small town. Having been appointed Irene Sperry (Hope Lange) as his psychological counselor, it's not long before Glenn is accused of other offenses, which prove to be false. Glenn is then able to make something of his life and is motivated to pursue a career in writing.

Joining Presley in the cast is Hope Lange (Bus Stop), Tuesday Weld (Once Upon a Time In America), Millie Perkins (The Diary of Anne Frank), and Rafer Johnson (Pirates of Tortuga). Inspired by the 1958 novel The Lost Country by J. R. Salamanca, the musical drama also features the songs "Lonely Man", "I Slipped I Stumbled I Fell", and "In My Way".