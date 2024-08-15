With the fourth season of Emily in Paris showcasing even more vibrant adventures, it is the perfect time to rewatch the show's best episodes. Emily in Paris is the perfect mental vacation, a TV comedy about a woman who gets a marketing job in Paris. Against all odds, Emily Cooper has managed to thrive in Paris, with both her career and her social life.

Emily in Paris is a very fun show that has captivated viewers with Emily's romantic drama, her glamorous work events, and the beautiful and dreamy Paris setting. The show has had many great episodes, ranging from ones that focus on Emily's work and love life, and with settings from Paris to Provence. These are the 10 best episodes of Emily in Paris.

10 "How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days"

Season 3, Episode 7 (2022)

Emily in Paris has always been a fun show, but Season 3 managed to really shake things up with interesting new characters, a clever way of tying in the work and personal life of Emily, and higher emotional stakes in what has turned into a messy drama show. Season 3, episode 7, "How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days" saw Emily's world getting mixed up when her client, Nicholas, revealed that he was planning to fire Pierre, right after he and Mindy became romantically involved.

This episode was fun and funny, but it also put Emily in a very interesting and difficult position of being torn in multiple directions due to her career. It also continued to complicate things between Emily and Gabriel. That relationship has gone so close to getting stale, but the show manages to keep them interesting, and this episode was no exception.

9 "Cancel Couture"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2020)

Emily and Gabriel in bed together in Emily in Paris

Season 1 of Emily in Paris was solid, but it took the show a while to find its rhythm until mid-Season 2. There was one real standout episode of the season, which was its season finale, "Cancel Couture." In this episode, Emily was able to see a bit of work success by helping Pierre with a pop-up launch of his new collection. It also saw Emily and Mindy become roommates.

The biggest shift in this episode was in the relationship between Emily and Gabriel. After a season of tension and neither fully acting on it, they finally hooked up when they both thought that Gabriel would be moving back to Normandy. Of course, because this is Emily in Paris, Gabriel got an opportunity that kept him in Paris, setting up some explosive romantic tension for Season 2.

8 "The Cook, the Thief, Her Ghost and His Lover"

Season 2, Episode 7 (2021)

The introduction of Alfie in Season 2 was a true breath of fresh air for the show, giving Emily a love interest who challenged her and helped her grow. Additionally, Alfie has brought more humor to the show, and has pulled Emily a bit out of her usual circles. This episode was great to get to see their connection grow quite a bit, and to see them move towards being together.

Of course, Gabriel was very jealous, and once again there was that push-pull between Gabriel and Emily. This made for an episode that had a good balance of drama and tension, as well as a new and interesting romance due to Alfie. This was a fun episode to see the show continue to play on the romantic tension, while showing Emily and Alfie's relationship grow.

7 "Fashion Victim"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2022)

The overarching work-central plot line of Emily in Paris Season 3 involved the competitive rivalry between Pierre Cadaut and Grégory Duprée. This finally came to a head during an explosive fashion show in Season 3, Episode 8, "Fashion Victim." With Emily caught in between her loyalties to Pierre and Nicholas' family, she finally took a side, leaving complications due to Mindy's relationship with Pierre.

The episode had an epic event scene that turned into Pierre's big comeback, which was a great scene and which led to some ramifications for Emily's career and her relationships. Additionally, the love triangle between Emily, Gabriel, and Camille has, for better or for worse, been central to the show since the very beginning. This episode played on that tension well, once again pulling Emily and Gabriel towards each other before then showing him and Camille seemingly happier than ever.

6 "French Revolution"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2021)

Emily in Paris has always delivered with its season finales, and Season 2, episode 10, "French Revolution" was a great example of this. The episode really ramped up the drama in both Emily's personal and professional lives. On the work front, Madeline's arrival really shook things up, leading to a turf war with Sylvie that ended with everyone leaving Savoir except for Madeline and Emily.

On the personal front, Emily considered a long-distance relationship with Alfie, while also realizing that she could not hide from her feelings for Gabriel anymore. However, as Emily went to confess, she discovered that Camille had already broken her pinky promise and beat her to the punch. This was an excellent season finale, showing Emily caught between Sylvie and Madeline, and Alfie and Gabriel.

5 "Ooh La Liste"

Season 3, Episode 5 (2022)

Emily in Paris' third season really had the perfect formula, with Emily in a relationship with Alfie, working for Sylvie, and juggling her feelings for Gabriel. The second half of the season had some amazing episodes, starting with Season 3, episode 5, "Ooh La Liste." In this episode, the big event was Alfie's housewarming party, which, of course, led to quite a bit of drama.

Emily catching Camille with Sofia certainly created some tension, as did Mindy's breakup with Benoit. There was also the wonderful twist of Emily being added to the List. Season 3 did a great job of tying Mindy into Emily's work life, by having Mindy reconnect with former classmate Nicholas, who became a client of Emily's. This episode set that spark.

4 "Bon anniversaire!"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2021)

Emily in Paris had a genuinely solid and fun first season, but the show did not truly reach its full potential until Season 2, episode 3, "Bon anniversaire!" Up until that point, Emily had been coasting along with work, her friendships, and her love life. The show did not become truly great until Emily had to face real consequences in "Bon anniversaire!" The episode changed the entire show for the better.

After a full season of hiding her feelings for Gabriel and past with him from Camille, and even hooking up with him in secret, Emily had to deal with a wreck. At Emily's birthday dinner, Camille found the pan and realized that Gabriel and Emily had a history. She in turn felt very betrayed, and confronted Emily about it publicly at her birthday dinner. It was messy and dramatic and exactly what the show needed.

3 "Champagne Problems"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2021)

Some of the best moments of Emily in Paris have taken place at Camille's family's estate in Champagne. There is just something about the dreamy, secluded setting, coupled with just enough isolation to force the characters together during moments of high drama. The episode saw an uncomfortable date between Emily and Alfie, featuring a jealous Gabriel, before Emily ended up back in Champagne.

Somehow, things always get awkward for Emily when she goes to Champagne, and this was no exception, with Camille and her mom strategizing against Emily. Couple that with an unfortunate and kind of hilarious injury for Camille's dad, and Camille and Gabriel starting to make their way back to each other, and it made for a wonderfully dramatic episode.

2 "Charade"

Season 3, Episode 10 (2022)

One of the best episodes of Emily in Paris was its last episode before the upcoming season. Season 3, episode 10, "Charade," saw three seasons worth of tension and drama come to a head in a truly satisfying and horrifying way. It saw the climax of many storylines including Emily's quest to help Gabriel get a Michelin star, Mindy and Nicholas' conflict over Emily, and Mindy's past relationship with Benoit.

The true highlight of the episode was definitely Gabriel and Camille's absolutely wild engagement party turned impromptu wedding. It led to the dropping of multiple bombshells: that Camille and Emily had made the pact, and that Gabriel and Emily loved each other, and Alfiie dumping Emily, but Camille was pregnant. This episode was very entertaining, and full of drama and romance, complete with the beautiful setting of Camille's family home.

1 "Ex-en-Provence"

Season 3, Episode 6 (2022)

The best episode of Emily in Paris is Season 3, episode 6, "Ex-en-Provence." This episode is Emily in Paris at its best: all of the characters in one beautiful setting, forced into a small enough space together that they have to start to deal with all the feelings that live under the surface. It also really played up the dreamier romantic aspects of the show, and the one-on-one romantic scenes.

The slowburn romance between Emily and Gabriel is at its worst, absolutely infuriating, and hurting everyone around them. At its best, though, they really understand each other, and they work very well as a pairing. This was most evident in the meal they had together in this episode. Additionally, it was great to see Emily save the day with her idea about Antoine's perfume.

