The coming-of-age genre has always been really beloved, which is no surprise considering the unmatched ways it makes worldwide audiences who find themselves facing the same struggles as the main stars feel seen and understood. So, whether you're experiencing hard feelings that likely resonate with a coming-of-age protagonist or simply reminiscing about a nostalgic past, there is much comfort and solace to be found in these movies.

Undoubtedly, the genre can be incredibly heartwarming (and excruciatingly heart-wrenching at times, as not all upbringings are as great as one would expect them to be). To celebrate a few of the greatest depictions of Asian upbringing in film, it's good to recognize the few must-see coming-of-ages that should be taking a spot on everyone's watchlist.

10 'Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy' (2013)

Image via GMM Tai Hub

Directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, this Thai coming-of-age drama follows a girl named Mary (Patcha Poonpiriya) in her last year of high school. While graduation is just around the corner, Mary is faced with major, sudden life changes evolving love and friendships.

RELATED: Essential Asian Movies Everyone Should Watch, According to Reddit

Part of what is so impressive about this film is how well-structured its narrative is considering that it was pretty much based on a young Thai woman's tweets. Tackling social media and a teenage girl's emotional journey through the internet, Mary is Happy, Mary is Happy makes for an entertaining watch.

9 'I Wish' (2011)

Image via Gaga Corporation

Post being separated from his brother Ryunosuke (Oshiro Maeda) due to their parents' divorce, twelve-year-old Koichi (masterfully performed by the child actor Kôki Maeda), who misses his brother dearly, teams up with his friends and does everything in his power to get to the intersection point of two trains when he overhears that they will precipitate a wish-granting miracle when passing each other at top speed.

I Wish (Kiseki) is a beautifully shot, subtle, and sensitive Japanese film with the power of brotherhood at its center. Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, the 2011 charming and light-hearted coming-of-age drama offers a common plot with a not-so-common execution.

8 'Linda Linda Linda' (2005)

Image via Viz Media

Following a girl band consisting of a group of schoolgirls, Linda Linda Linda depicts three girls' quest on finding a capable lead singer after their band breaks up. As the school festival approaches, the music group must learn to play a song in only three days.

This light-hearted and feel-good movie is about more than coming-of-age — it also tackles friendship and overcoming linguistic barriers, as well as the importance of bonding through music. Directed by Nobuhiro Yamashita, the 2005 feature provides viewers with a refreshing outlook on Asian adolescence.

7 'All About Lily Chou-Chou' (2001)

Image via Cowboy Pictures

Yuichi, a 14-year-old boy Japanese boy, deals with continuous bullying and abuse on a daily basis at his junior high school. There are many others like him, and their only way out is through pop star Lily Chou-Chou; by creating comforting, dreamy music, Chou-Cho provides escapism for the turbulent lives of teenage students.

RELATED: The Best Coming-Of-Age Movies, Ranked By Letterboxd Score

All About Lily Chou-Chou (Riri Shushu no subete) is a deeply moving, brutal coming-of-age feature that will likely have viewers burst into tears. With amazing music and characterization, this emotive drama is completely heart-wrenching but undoubtedly essential when it comes to the Asian coming-of-age genre.

6 'Our Little Sister' (2015)

Image via Toho

Our Little Sister revolves around three sisters (Haruka Ayase, Masami Nagasawa, and Kaho) who live with their grandmother in the city of Kamakura. When the news about the death of their absent father breaks, the three sisters end up finding out about a thirteen-year-old half-sister (Suzu Hirose) they didn't know they had and invite her to move in with them.

Hirokazu Koreeda's movie offers audiences a light-hearted story with a very important message on family, highlighting the strength of sisterly bonds. Although it is not always an easy watch, Our Little Sister is nevertheless a very notable film. Also known as Umimachi Diary, the heartwarming and poignant sibling-drama movie is an assuredly beautiful love letter to sisterhood.

5 'Swing Girls' (2004)

Image via Toho

Following a group of unmotivated high school girls in northern Japan who form a big band to cut remedial summer math classes and replace the actual musicians in the school club, Swing Girls is an amusing, hilarious movie that should be cherished and appreciated by everyone who likes the genre.

Filled with heartwarming nostalgia and impeccable comedic timing, Suwingu gâruzu is certainly a feel-good feature that beams with contagious enthusiasm and positivity while narrating an absorbing story throughout.

4 'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

Image via Toei Company

One of the many beloved Studio Ghibli movies is Kiki's Delivery Service (original title: Majo no takkyûbin), an extremely adorable coming-of-age that centers around a 13-year-old witch, Kiki, and her journey of moving to a seaside town with her talking black cat, Jiji. As she spends a year alone, Kiki learns to control her broomstick and sets up a flying courier service.

RELATED: Most Underrated Studio Ghibli Movies, From 'Only Yesterday' to 'The Cat Returns'

In addition to all the stunning colors and picturesque shots it features, Hayao Miyazaki's Japanese animated film also excels at highlighting the importance of overcoming self-doubt and learning to trust your abilities while coming of age. No doubt, Kiki's Delivery Service makes for a heartwarming and extremely cozy watch.

3 'Nobody Knows' (2004)

Image via IFC Films

Akira (Yûya Yagira), Kyōko (Ayu Kitaura), Shigeru (Hiei Kimura), and Yuki (Momoko Shimizu), aged between five and thirteen years old, are the children of a single mom who lives in Tokyo. When she suddenly leaves with no signs of returning one day, the oldest child, Akira, must care for his younger siblings.

Originally titled Dare mo shiranai, this deeply emotional movie by Hirokazu Koreeda, which was loosely inspired by the true story of the Sugamo child abandonment case, is both heartening and completely devastating. With a compelling narrative, Nobody Knows tells a heartbreaking tale of childhood from the children's point of view to thought-provoking results.

2 'Yi Yi' (2000)

Image via Diaphana Films

Directed by Edward Yang, Yi Yi is a memorable Chinese movie is granted to steal many hearts with its captivating storytelling. With alternating perspectives — father (Nien-Jen Wu), daughter (Elaine Jin), and son (Issei Ogata) — the film follows each member of a middle-class Tapei family as they seek to reconcile past and present bonds while caring for N.J.'s mother-in-law who lies in a coma.

Carefully depicting the beauty of everyday life and fascinating viewers in the meantime, this sensitive movie makes for a very interesting coming-of-age with tons of beautifully shot scenes, serving as a very thoughtful portrait of the dynamics of three generations of a Taiwanese family. It's a great film over three hours long that makes the most of every minute.

1 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Image via Cine Qua Non

Based on a true crime story, A Bright Summer Day (Guling jie shaonian sharen shijian) depicts a conflict between two youth gangs during the year 1960 in Taiwan whilst following a boy (Chang Chen) who experiences friendship, love, and injustices growing up.

Directed by Edward Yang, this captivating and melancholic cinematic achievement explores themes of youth, identity, violence, politics, and loss while providing audiences with a personal vision that recollects an actual tragic street murder that absolutely shattered the nation.

NEXT: Asian Holiday Films That Should Be A Yearly Tradition