At some point in time, everyone feels to need to sit down and unwind with a good tear-jerker. While it’s usually the sad and sorrowful goodbyes that leave us an emotional wreck with tears streaming down our faces, that isn’t always the case with some of cinema’s most devastating and distressing triumphs coming when two characters are finally re-acquainted.

RELTED: The Saddest Movie Deaths That Will Have You Crying For Days, According to Reddit

Yes, as it turns out, hellos can be just as heartbreaking as these films have proven with the help of some outstanding performances, immersive storytelling, and powerful soundtracks which know exactly when to swell to get the waterworks going. These epic tales of love and friendship, spanning decades and across nations, picked at our heartstrings and showcased the devastation of an emotional reunion.

Forrest Gump & Jenny – ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Image via Paramount Pictures

For all its wondrous vignettes and comedic brilliance amid the journey through modern American history, Forrest Gump is, at heart, a romantic epic. Starring Tom Hanks in an Oscar-winning performance, it follows an endearing man with a mental health condition who shares his wondrous life story with the people he meets at a bus stop.

The constant thread throughout his life soon proves to be his many encounters with his childhood love Jenny (Robin Wright). It’s their final encounter that is the most heartbreaking, with Forrest learning he has fathered a child with Jenny and that she is suffering from an unknown illness. The entire sequence, from their wedding to Jenny’s death, makes for an emotionally exhausting climax to the movie.

Paddington & Aunt Lucy – ‘Paddington 2’ (2017)

Image via StudioCanal

As charming as its predecessor, Paddington 2 sees Paddington Bear (Ben Whishaw) settled down with the Browns in Windsor Gardens where he has become a loved member of the community. With his aunt Lucy’s (Imelda Staunton) 100th birthday approaching, Paddington hopes to buy her a pop-up book of London landmarks.

His hard work is thwarted when the antique store is burgled, and the book is stolen by eccentric stage actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant). While Paddington isn’t able to get the book for Lucy’s birthday, the community he has always so selflessly helped does get her to London to see the sights for herself, with the heartfelt reunion of the two bears in the movie serving as a gorgeous and tear-jerking ending.

Maverick & Iceman – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ask any movie lover and they’ll likely tell you that Top Gun: Maverick has been the cinematic event of the year if not longer. The action blockbuster excelled at getting hearts racing with its epic action sequences, but it was also brilliant at making audiences reach for the tissues.

No scene was so impactful in that regard as the one where Maverick (Tom Cruise) is reunited with his ailing former colleague Iceman (Val Kilmer) who is living with terminal throat cancer. The scene is only made more emotionally devastating by how obviously deep the bond between Maverick and Iceman runs.

Saroo & his Mother – ‘Lion’ (2016)

Image via Transmission Films

One of the best movies of 2016, Lion was an Oscar-nominated tear-jerker following an adopted child raised by an Australian couple who begins to search for his family he was taken from in India. Separated from his mother and brother after getting lost as a child, Saroo (Dev Patel) journeys back to his homeland to see if he can reconnect with his family.

An emotionally overwhelming picture that focuses on the value of family, it leaned on its stellar cast to bring out the entirety of the true story’s hefty emotional weight. The long-awaited reunion of Saroo and his family is both uplifting and shattering when it finally comes.

George Bailey & his Family – ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

George Bailey (James Stewart) may not have been separated from his family for long, but that doesn’t make his return to them any less impactful. Ruing the consequences of his lifelong selflessness, George is bankrupt, facing jail time, and contemplating suicide when he is visited by an angel who shows him what life for his community would have been like had he never lived in It's a Wonderful Life.

Realizing the value of what he always had, George rushes through Bedford Falls to get back to his family, uncaring of the bank investigators and police officers that await him. The reunion then bleeds into that unforgettable finale where the townsfolk flock en masse to repay the generosity that George had always given them.

Celie & Nettie – The Color Purple (1985)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on Alice Walker’s book of the same name, The Color Purple is a harrowing story of abuse, bigotry, and, ultimately, the triumphant power of love. Whoopi Goldberg delivered a powerhouse performance as Celie, a woman who suffers greatly at the hands of the men in her life and yearns to be re-acquainted with her sister, Nettie (Akosua Busia).

Spanning 40 years as fortunes rise and fall and relationships endure and crumble, the film is a staggering epic from Steven Spielberg with a runtime of 152 minutes. It’s worth every minute of the at-times difficult watch though for the reconnection of the two sisters in a climax which is sure to leave viewers an emotional wreck.

The Tramp & the Flower Girl – ‘City Lights’ (1931)

Image via United Artists

While he was best known for his comedic prowess, Charlie Chaplin was a master at tugging on the audiences’ heartstrings. City Lights, viewed by many to be his masterpiece, focuses on his iconic tramp as he falls in love with a blind flower saleswoman and strives to raise enough money for her treatment.

The Tramp finally gets the money, but a misunderstanding with the police lands him in prison. By the time he’s released, the girl has her vision back and, envisioning her savior to be a wealthy gentleman, initially views the impoverished tramp as just an unfortunate soul. Good luck not tearing up when she finally recognizes who he is.

Solomon Northup & his Family – ‘12 Years a Slave’ (2012)

Following Solomon Northup (Chiwitel Ejiofor) through the years he spent as a slave, 12 Years a Slave is, in its entirety, utterly devastating. Not shying away from the dehumanization of the slaves, nor the horrific violence they routinely suffered, Steve McQueen’s award-winning biopic is full of shattering scenes with the final reunion of Northup and his family one of its most heartbreaking.

The weight of what Solomon missed, in addition to all he had to endure, is put on full display when he reconnects with his wife, their grown children, and even his young grandson. The final heart-wrenching blow hits when it’s revealed his grandson has been named after him.

Cooper & Murphy – ‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In terms of sheer scale, Interstellar is Christopher Nolan’s biggest film, following a NASA expedition to search for a new home world as Earth is overcome by blight. Funnily enough, it’s also Nolan’s most personal film, with its emotional heartbeat centered on Cooper’s (Matthew McConaughey) relationship with his daughter.

A breathtaking visual spectacle, Cooper’s endeavor to get back to his daughter seems doomed as time slippage and space relativity see years fly by on Earth in mere hours for him. He is finally reunited with his daughter nearly 90 years after he set off with her surrounded by family on her deathbed in a heart-wrenching scene that doesn’t leave a dry eye in the house.

Red & Andy – ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ (1994)

Image via Columbia Pictures

While it was initially a box office flop, The Shawshank Redemption became a modern classic with the tremendous story striking a chord with audiences. Following new inmate Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) as he befriends Shawshank’s go-to smuggler Red (Morgan Freeman), it delivers a powerful narrative of friendship and hope.

While it may be Andy’s escape which is the most famous scene from the film, it’s the reunion of Andy and Red on the beach that is so emotionally overwhelming. The smiles on both men’s faces sees the film end on a triumphant note which serves as a testament to the endurance of the human spirit.

NEXT: The Saddest Movie Endings That Will Break Your Heart