There's nothing worse than a show cancelled too soon, at least in the world of TV. Anyone who's spent time watching the best that the medium of television has to offer would've likely felt the sting of anticipating a final season, only to learn of a premature cancellation. It's also easy to imagine how hard a cancellation would be on a show's writers and cast, especially if they were part of something great, and had been looking forward to ending things on their own terms.

Sometimes, writers make the best out of a bad situation, and – whether by luck or some hasty yet skilled writing – manage to fashion a fitting conclusion despite an early cancellation. The following shows were all cancelled before their time, and though some got revived years later, they're here being judged by their "final" episodes at the time of cancellation. In a variety of ways, all managed to achieve some level of finality despite being cut short.

10 'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

BoJack Horseman has a somewhat deceptive first season. It begins as a very silly show about an alternate Hollywood populated by humans and anthropomorphic animals, centering on a washed-up actor who's bitter about his glory days being long behind him. There are hints of drama, but it's largely comedic in its early episodes.

Things get progressively heavier, and BoJack Horseman emerges as something far more than just another animated sitcom. That naturally made viewers invested, which then led to those viewers being disappointed that the show was cancelled after six seasons. Thankfully, there was still time to fashion a solid ending, and though it felt a tad rushed (naturally), it was a largely satisfying one.

9 'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Few shows in history have cancellations that have proven as upsetting as Hannibal's. The show – centering around the twisted dynamic between the titular cannibal/serial killer and the troubled Will Graham – had a devoted fan base that apparently wasn't big enough, as the show was cancelled in its third season.

That being said, you might not know the show was cancelled from watching it, because season 3 ends with what feels like a pretty dramatic conclusion: both lead characters embrace and fall over a cliff, apparently to their deaths. If Hannibal's ever revived, and the characters are shown to be alive, then this "final" scene could become reinterpreted as a cliffhanger in more ways than one.

8 'Arrested Development' original Fox run (2003 - 2006)

Arrested Development could be seen as a show that reflects the old cliché "Be careful what you wish for." The small but devoted fan base was up in arms about the show's cancellation during its third season, which itself only ended up being about half a season. The show originally aired on Fox, and when the show was revived by Netflix in 2013, it felt like a very different beast.

Some fans liked the differences, but others didn't, and an eventual season 5 proved even more divisive. In hindsight, the rushed, meta-humor-heavy final batch of episodes in season 3 feels like a more fitting conclusion than what viewers ended up getting, because even if loose ends were tied up hurriedly, season 3 does end things on a high, and largely still feels like the show at its peak.

7 'Angel' (1999 - 2004)

Though Angel ran two for two seasons less than its parent show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, it still lasted for an impressive five seasons, and over 100 episodes. The show about an eternal fight between good and evil in Los Angeles had a decent fan base, too, but despite arguably hitting its peak in season 5, it was cancelled shortly before the season was to be completed.

This led to a sudden sprint to the finish, with season 5 needing to not only conclude its seasonal arc, but also serve as a finale for the show as a whole. The final threat the characters face is established a little hastily, but the abruptness of the ending also serves the story, in a way. It may end with the characters facing their imminent deaths, but far more than feeling like a cliffhanger, it's instead a powerful reminder that when it comes to fighting for what's right, the fight never truly ends.

6 'Twin Peaks' (1990 - 1991)

While Twin Peaks was one of the biggest TV shows of the early 1990s, it seemed to burn bright before fizzling out. This can largely be blamed on the network more than the writers, as they pressured David Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost into wrapping up the central mystery of "Who killed Laura Palmer?" during the show's second season (according to Screen Rant).

The back half of season 2 felt a little directionless, and the show ended up being cancelled after two seasons. Thankfully, the story got continued (sort of?) in a 1992 movie (that was mostly a prequel) and a 2017 revival series, but the eeriness of the season 2 cliffhanger - which was seemingly the show's conclusion for a quarter of a century - was terrifying and oddly effective in its own way.

5 'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

A critically acclaimed (and profanity-filled) historical drama with a Western setting, Deadwood largely made for great TV throughout its three-season run. It featured memorable characters, a good balance of humor and tragic drama, and dialogue that has to be heard to be believed.

Its scope demonstrated it wasn't a cheap show to make, however, and a viewership that wasn't large enough likely led to its cancellation after three seasons. Though a 2019 movie provided a traditional conclusion, the uneasiness of season 3's ending – and the way the villainous George Hearst gets away scot-free – does fit the show's harsh world and penchant for realism (the latter of which was largely ignored in the historically inaccurate 2019 movie).

4 'Westworld' (2016 - 2022)

Westworld was a show that had a great deal of promise early on, but ended up squandering it by getting too big for its britches. The mix of science-fiction and Western tropes was thrilling for a while, but the plot twists and continued mysteries proved exhausting after a while, and it's not surprising people gave up before season 4.

While it was set up for a fifth (and likely final) season, its abrupt cancellation ended up putting the show out of its misery. There's even an argument to be made that two seasons were enough for a show like this, and cancellation here ensured it couldn't go any further off the deep end.

3 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999 - 2000)

A charming comedy-drama series that only got one season before cancellation, Freaks and Geeks now has a legacy of being one of the most beloved one-season shows of all time. It did the coming-of-age sub-genre right, and was a consistently entertaining show that had a cast filled with endearing and interesting lead characters.

Still, even if it would've been great to have more time with these characters, at least season 1 feels like a complete story. Further seasons may have kept the momentum up, but cynical fans may also be willing to acknowledge that more Freaks and Geeks could have tainted season 1. It's impossible to know for sure, but the ending fans got still works in its own way.

2 'Ash vs Evil Dead' (2015 - 2018)

Ash vs Evil Dead ran for three seasons and continued the story of Ash Williams, the main character of the first three Evil Dead movies. Thanks to Bruce Campbell returning to the role, and Sam Raimi serving as creator/producer, it retained the energy and spirit of the cult horror/comedy series, even if it was short-lived.

Three seasons wasn't ideal, and the lack of finality suggests there was indeed more story to tell. But in a way, it feels very Evil Dead to leave Ash in danger and dealing with an unresolved cliffhanger, given how the movies never ended with the character in anything resembling a normal situation.

1 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' original WB run (1997 - 2001)

Thankfully, Buffy the Vampire Slayer got two extra seasons to conclude, after its original network – The WB – cancelled it after five seasons. In seasons 6 and 7, the show got very dark, and though this turned some fans off, it did allow the show to continue to grow and mature alongside its characters, many of whom began the show as teenagers and had since become young adults.

Yet even if it hadn't been revived, the finale of season 5 could've been a good conclusion to the entire show. The title character sacrificed herself to save the world, seemingly for good, making for an effective (and very bittersweet) finale. Of course, when she was revived in season 6, things didn't exactly get easier for her...

