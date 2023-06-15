There's something so exhilaratingly refreshing about two sworn enemies finally giving into their explosive feelings and letting themselves fall stupidly in love with each other. Whether gradual or sudden, this character development goes a long way in creating a long-lasting impact in the audience's hearts.

While enemies-to-lovers couples on TV can sometimes fall into predictable clichés, they can be incredibly compelling and engaging to watch when they are executed well. These types of relationships also allow for the exploration of themes such as forgiveness, redemption, and the idea that people can change for the better.

10 The Professor and Raquel — 'Money Heist' (2017-2021)

The Professor, aka Sergio Marquina (Alvaro Morte), and Raquel (Itziar Ituno) are two characters who make an unforgettable enemies-to-lovers couple. Their paths cross when Raquel is assigned to lead the investigation around Sergio's planned heist, and she becomes determined to bring down the Professor and his team of robbers.

As the story unfolds, however, their ill-fated love story takes center stage. The more they interact, the more their feelings for each other grow, blurring the lines between good and evil. Despite their initial distrust and ideological differences, their chemistry is undeniable, and their romance sets the screen on fire. From their complex personalities to their heart-wrenching love story, Professor and Raquel make the perfect enemies-to-lovers couple, leaving viewers wanting more even after the credits roll.

9 Enzo and Bonnie — 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Enzo (Michael Malarkey) and Bonnie's (Kat Graham) relationship in The Vampire Diaries exemplifies how two individuals who were once enemies can fall in love. Enzo, a ruthless vampire turned by the infamous Augustine Society, and Bonnie, a powerful witch who has always been at odds with vampires, begin their relationship while trapped in a prison world. At first, their differences and past conflicts cause them to despise each other. However, their bond becomes a passionate romance as they spend more time together.

Enzo and Bonnie's chemistry is undeniable, and their relationship is built on mutual respect and understanding. Although they often have explosive arguments due to their differences, they always find their way back to each other, proving that their love is strong enough to conquer anything.

8 Sam and Freddie — 'iCarly' (2007-2012)

iCarly follows the lives of three teenagers who produce an online web show, with Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) initially starting off as mortal enemies. Sam is the tough, tomboyish character, while Freddie is the nerdy tech expert. Their personalities clash constantly, with Sam always teasing and bullying Freddie and the two characters appearing to have nothing in common.

Their banter and constant pranks create tension, leading to a deeper emotional connection. Their personalities provide growth and character development opportunities as they learn to understand and accept each other's flaws. Their love story is one of personal growth as both characters mature and overcome their differences to form a deep and meaningful relationship.

7 Leslie and Ben — 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Ben's (Adam Scott) transition from enemies to lovers is a well-crafted and carefully developed storyline throughout the series Parks and Recreation. Their initial animosity arises from Leslie's stubbornness and Ben's authority as her boss, causing friction and disagreements. However, their dynamic changes when forced to work together on a project, leading them to discover their shared love of politics and similar values. As they get to know each other, their chemistry grows stronger until they finally confess their feelings.

What makes them such a great couple is the organic progression of their relationship, as it never feels forced or rushed. Leslie and Ben's journey from adversaries to soulmates is an authentic portrayal of a realistic romance that viewers find relatable and endearing.

6 Danny and Mindy — 'The Mindy Project' (2012-2017)

The Mindy Project follows Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling), a talented OB-GYN, and Danny Castellano (Chris Messina), a gruff and traditional-yet-charismatic colleague. From the start, Danny and Mindy's personalities clash, with Danny taking issue with Mindy's frequent tardiness and differing professional approach. As a result, the two aren't huge fans of each other at the beginning of the show.

However, their relationship takes a slow burn, starting with initially begrudging mutual respect that gradually grows into a deep connection. Over time, they bond over their shared personal values and goals, witty love-hate banter, and ability to challenge each other in ways that fuel personal growth. Their relationship isn't without its share of obstacles and challenges, but they always seem to find their way back to each other. Danny and Mindy's love story exemplifies that sometimes the people we initially clash with may be the ones we have the strongest connection to.

5 Devi and Ben — 'Never Have I Ever' (2020-2023)

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) initially meet in grade school when Ben moves into town, and he's mean to her, and they've become enemies for life. They continuously bicker and argue; their opposing personalities and mutual dislikes always get in the way. Despite their initial animosity, their feelings for each other begin to evolve over time. As Devi and Ben spend more time together, they discover that they have more in common than they thought and that their differences complement each other.

Their journey from enemies to lovers is realistic and authentic — it takes time, effort, and self-reflection for them to overcome their initial prejudices and vulnerabilities. Moreover, the chemistry between the characters is palpable, thanks to the actors' excellent performances and the nuanced writing of the show.

4 Cece and Schmidt — 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone) hates Schmidt (Max Greenfield) the moment she first meets him. She knows all too well about the likes of him and tends to keep them at arm's length. Schmidt, being Schmidt, is smitten with her and is shocked when Cece doesn't reciprocate his feelings. While they always fight and argue, they ultimately give in to their feelings and discover that love is so much sweeter than the tang of hate.

Even still, their journey as a couple is not easy, but Schmidt repeatedly proves his genuine affection for Cece through his actions, such as aiding her with her career and supporting her through various personal struggles, proving they're an adorable enemies-to-lovers TV couple.

3 Anthony and Kate — 'Bridgerton' (2020-)

Based on Julia Quinn's book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second season of Bridgerton brings forward one of the best enemies-to-lovers couples TV has ever seen. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is pressured by his mother to get married, but the playboy has no plans to settle down so soon. On the other hand, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) only wants her sister to get married but has no family plans of her own.

Their chemistry is explosive from the moment they meet, and everyone but them can see how they'd be perfect for each other. But will they find their way to each other before Anthony and Kate's sister miserably ride off into the sunset?

2 Klaus and Caroline — 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Grumpy and sunshine reversed, Klaus and Caroline bring out the worst in each other. Nice and sweet Caroline becomes a feral tiger when she faces Klaus, and the ruthless hybrid hell-bent on killing everyone becomes putty in Caroline's hands. They are explosive when together, which makes them one of the most covered TVD couples ever.

Through the nine seasons of The Vampire Diaries and five seasons of The Originals, their paths collide time and time again, yet just when they're about to finally be together, fate gets in the way. Despite their misery ever after, Klaus and Caroline remain an incredible couple for decades, on and off.

1 Patrick and David — 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

When Patrick (Noah Reid), a sweet and generous local general store owner, meets David (Dan Levy), a wealthy and fashionable designer who moves to Schitt’s Creek after losing his family's fortune, sparks fly in the wrong direction. David is dismissive and skeptical of Patrick's intentions, assuming he is just another small-town hick. Meanwhile, Patrick is put off by David's snobbish attitude. However, as they are forced to work together in running Rose Apothecary, the facade of animosity slowly melts away.

Their emotional honesty and vulnerability as they navigate toward love are heartwarming. From helping each other face past traumas to supporting one another through the highs and lows of life, Patrick and David truly showed what it means to grow in a relationship through open communication and mutual respect.

