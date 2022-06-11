Miscommunication, blindly throwing gibes, harshly misjudging each other, and ruling romance out the window the moment they meet are signs of an impending love story. These stories all have one common thread: a haze of animosity that clears up to give way to true love.

RELATED: Romance Movies That Looked So Good, But Were So Bad

The enemies to lovers trope is widely beloved for its witty banter, snarky comebacks, and the couple's sizzling chemistry. While exceptionally entertaining, the trope can be a serious disaster when not executed properly. While the print romances set incredibly high standards with their fake dating and fake marriage stories, those adaptations don’t always make it to the big screen. The ones who do, are littered with awkward characters, awful storylines, and forced chemistry, but there are a few masterpieces that blow others out of the water.

'The Hating Game' (2021)

After their publishing companies are merged, Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeman (Austin Stowell) are forced to work together as executive assistants to their respective companies’ CEOs. Their stewing rivalry culminates when they’re put against each other for the same promotion. Set on achieving professional success and getting out of her lousy job, Lucy decides to go into war mode to defeat Joshua. But when an innocent elevator ride becomes heated, Lucy’s left contemplating their relationship.

RELATED: Movie Tropes That Need to Come Back

Based on the Sally Thorne novel of the same name, The Hating Game is one of the best book-to-film adaptations ever. The movie is a great watch for the holiday season, and the chemistry between the two stars ripples with possibility.

'The Proposal' (2009)

Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) hates his boss Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), because of how terribly she treats her employees, especially Andrew himself. When Margaret learns her visa is about to expire soon and she’ll have to return to Canada if she doesn’t figure out a solution, she convinces Andrew to marry her. They travel to Alaska to meet his family and get married, but shocking realizations stark them, leading to the obvious (yet awaited) happy ever after.

The comedy is spot-on and makes you want to roll into blankets and stay there watching forever. While Bullock’s films hold their record for being exceedingly hilarious and wholesome, The Proposal is one of the best incredibly written and performed films ever.

'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

Following Jane Austen’s classic novel, Pride and Prejudice features Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knightley), a country gentleman’s daughter, and Fitzwilliam Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), a rich aristocratic landowner. They both possess too much “pride and prejudice” from their first encounter and refuse to acknowledge their feelings and chemistry, leading to a coveted happily ever after.

RELATED: Movies Like 'Pride & Prejudice' for More Romantic Period Satire

While countless adaptations of the original enemies to lovers have been made since it was published in 1813, only the 2005 adaptation adequately captures their conflict and banter, making it a favorite among lovers of the classic.

'Sweet Home Alabama' (2002)

Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) is set to marry the man of her dreams, but her childhood sweetheart, Jake (Josh Lucas), is still her official husband. She resolves to make him sign the divorce papers and travels back to her hometown. Sparks fly when their long-held contempt for each other withers away, and what’s left is the love they can’t let go of.

Sweet Home Alabama is one of Witherspoon’s best movies, and she captures her character like a second skin. While Josh and Reese’s chemistry is already fantastic, what makes the movie stand out is that they’re already married and rekindling the love they thought they’d lost.

'Clueless' (1995)

Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and her ex-stepbrother Josh Lucas (Paul Rudd) are sworn nemeses. He thinks she’s “a superficial space cadet,” and she believes he’s a brown-nosing freeloader who should go “torture another family.” They aren’t too cutthroat but have a massive sibling rivalry without any room for support. As the movie progresses, it becomes evident to everyone how “clueless” they are. But when Josh stands up for Cher, they give in to their feelings to give their whirlwind romance a chance.

RELATED: Book-to-Screen Adaptations Coming in 2022 Include 'Salem's Lot' & 'Deep Water'

While romance takes a backseat to Cher’s decision for the iconic makeover, the chemistry ripples throughout the movie, leading to a sweet ending. Not surprisingly, Clueless was a high point in Rudd's career and one of the best movies in Silverstone’s.

'You’ve Got Mail' (1998)

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) is the owner of a small and special bookshop. When Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) opens a mega book emporium around the corner, she’s almost run out of business. Their feud continues until one day, Joe realizes that Kathleen is his online best friend, the confidant he’s been trusting all along. The realization helps him see her in a fresher light, and eventually, he wins her over.

A classic case of the two-person love triangle, You’ve Got Mail is one of the best movies of the enemies to lovers trope.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) wants to date Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), but to get past her dad, he needs her elder sister, Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles), to start dating too. Cameron pays Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to take Kat out. After a bit of groveling, Kat agrees to date Patrick and lowers her guard down, only to get her heart shattered when the truth comes out. After all this time, Patrick is full-blown in love with her and makes it his life’s mission to win her back, making everyone swoon.

RELATED: Best Shakespeare Film Adaptations, Ranked From Branagh to Olivier

Heath Ledger’s performance is phenomenal. 10 Things I Hate About You is such a classic teen movie that you tend to forget it’s loosely based on William Shakespeare’s classic, Taming of the Shrew.

'Dirty Dancing' (1987)

Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) and Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey) are the one-of-a-kind examples of a great enemies-to-lovers dynamic. While Baby is the daughter of a wealthy daddy and has a princess lifestyle, Johnny is an employee famous for his smooth moves and tends to hang with the tougher crowd. They hate each other at first sight, but their relationship deteriorates further when they’re forced to train together for a dance competition. Over time, as they truly get to know each other, they realize they have a deeper connection that roots deeper than their smooth moves. Sparks fly when they sweep each other off their feet, literally and figuratively.

The movie is a classic, and even those who haven’t watched it are aware of some of its iconic behind-the-scenes facts. A sequel starring Jennifer is under development at Lionsgate, and while the great-late Patrick Swayze isn’t on the cast, he will be deeply missed.

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

When the movie begins, Andy Anderson (Kate Hudson) and Benjamin Berry (Matthew McConaughey) consider each other nothing more than attractive targets for the next steps in their respective careers. She is tasked with making him “wish he was dead,” and he has to make her fall in love with him. All their efforts go down the tubes when true love takes over the driving wheel. When the truth comes out, hatred replaces heartbreak. They lose each other towards the end, but just long enough to know they never want to lose each other again.

RELATED: Great Chance Encounter Romance Movies You Should Watch

With the couple trying to deceive each other, the movie is a fun ride, and the chemistry between Hudson and McConaughey is excellent.

'Moonstruck' (1987)

Loretta Castorini (Cher) is engaged to Ronny’s brother, but she feels they don’t have any connection or sparks. Her mother, however, finds this appropriate and tells her it’s a good thing because when you marry someone you love, “they drive you crazy.” Things go berserk when Loretta realizes that it is, in fact, Ronny (Nicolas Cage) who drives her crazy. Despite their love-hate relationship, they have undeniable chemistry. By the end of the movie, they resolve things and prove that love can be crazy, stupid, yet beautiful.

The movie was one of Nicolas Cage's best works, and its accolades stand for it. Albeit unconventional, the love story makes you swoon for itself.

KEEP READING: Fantasy and Sci-Fi Tropes Fans Actually Love