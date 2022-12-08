Anime is one of the most popular mediums in TV and Movies made today. But it wasn’t always this way. The works of Japanese animation have always, to a certain degree, been well-regarded by western critics and audiences, but not quite to the level it is today. A partial reason why is because of a vocal subset of western audiences that tend to dislike foreign films on account of dubbing.

If a dub doesn’t match what the characters are correctly saying, essential ideas of the film get lost in translation, or just lousy casting, English dubs can be hard to take seriously. Thanks to many recent anime films, such methods have been corrected to an appropriate level, and the film’s true power shines through.

‘Spirited Away’ (2001)

Creating a dub for the only anime film in history to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature seems like a challenging task. However, by this point, thankfully, Studio Ghibli had developed a reputation for quality translations of their films, and this film is no exception.

Spirited Away tells the story of a girl working at a bathhouse populated by spirits to save her parents (who have been transformed into pigs. The English dub has a talented voice cast, including the likes of David Odgen Stires, Jason Marsden, Suzanne Pleshette, and the voice of Lilo, Davleigh Chase, as heroine Chihiro.

‘The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya’ (2010)

This 2010 drama was a continuation of a TV series based on the Haruhi Suzumiya novels written by Nagaru Tanigawa. Following this, the English dubbing cast of the series reprized their roles for the series’ only theatrical film.

The title character, voiced in the English dub by Wendee Lee, is a chaotic teenage girl with secret god-like powers that can alter reality to her whim. But as this film begins, one of her friends, Kyon (Crispin Freeman), discovers that reality has been distorted to the point where he is a stranger to Haruhi, and their social group has changed dramatically.

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ (1988)

Not just another Ghibli classic, but the film that introduced audiences everywhere to the studio’s mascot – a sizable rabbit-like spirit named Totoro. Like many Anime films of the time, two separate English dubs were produced for the film. One for Streamline Films in 1998 and one for Disney in 2005. Both dubs have their differences that make for unique experiences while watching.

For example, the Streamline dub came first and featured grown adults (Lisa Michelson and Cheryl Chase) voicing the film’s lead kids. Meanwhile, the Disney dub uses Dakota and Elle Fanning as the voices, making for a slightly more authentic experience.

‘Your Name’ (2016)

On Rotten Tomatoes, this is the second-highest-rated anime film of the 2010s (behind Princess Kaguya). Two strangers separated by time, location, social standing, and gender suddenly find themselves switching bodies. At first, it seems like a typical body-swapping scenario, but as time goes on, and they attempt to contact each other, they find that it may have something to do with a comet destined to cause disaster.

The English dub services the story well, and Stephanie Sheh and Michael Sinterniklaas help translate their leading character’s confusion and peril as the film’s intensity grows.

‘Grave of the Fireflies’ (1988)

Another Ghibli film with two unique English dubs, one made by Skypilot Entertainment in 1998 and another made by Seraphim Digital in 2012. No matter which version, both serve a powerful story of two siblings stuck at the end of WWII.

When they’re orphaned and left homeless after their city is bombed, the two try to survive on their own, but their desperation only grows. It’s one of the most tragic films the studio has ever produced, and both English dubs honor and keep that tone, largely thanks to the powerful performances from their casts.

‘A Silent Voice’ (2016)

A Silent Voice is a drama that tells a confronting yet beautiful story of redemption and acceptance. Former bully Shoya Ishida has become an outcast and has decided to make amends with those he has wronged. To this end, he befriends one of his former targets – a deaf girl named Shoko Nishimiya.

The two become close friends, dealing with both their emotional scars and the reactions of the people around them to their pasts. The English translation serves the story well, with Robbie Daymond and Lexi Crowden perfectly serving their characters’ anguish and love.

‘Wolf Children’ (2012)

It begins with an unusual form of tragic love story – a woman named Hana falls in love with a werewolf, and they have two half-human, half-wolf children before their father is killed in an accident. Hana now must raise her kids alone, balancing their growing curiosity and independence while keeping their true nature a secret from the world.

As the children grow older, the son, Ame, becomes more invested in his wolf form, while the daughter, Yuki, becomes more confident as a human. Micah Solusod and Jad Saxton do an excellent job at expressing their characters’ growing independence, while Colleen Clinkenbeard does a powerful performance as Hana.

‘Arrietty’ (2010)

Already an unusual piece, being a Japanese film based on an English source material – the 1952 Mary Burton novel, The Borrowers. The story involves a boy finding his house secretly populated by a race of tiny people that survive by stealing stuff from humans. Once again, two English dubs were used, this time separated more by country than the studio.

StudioCanal made a version for the UK in 2011 with the voices of Tom Holland and Saoirse Ronan as the lead characters. Meanwhile, Disney made another international dub in 2012 with an extended title and an ending that is far more definitive in its conclusion, whereas the other versions are slightly more ambiguous.

‘The Girl Who Leapt Through Time’ (2016)

Based on a 1967 novel by Yasutaka Tsutsui, this Kadokawa Herald film shows a teenage girl named Makoto somehow gaining the ability to leap back in time literally. It’s already a fun premise, as she does at first what any teenager would do with time travel – prevent bad grades, get to school on time, and avoid awkward situations in general.

Of course, when unintended consequences begin to set in, she begins to realize the true importance of what she has. In the dub, Emily Hirst keeps Makoto’s charm and exuberance intact, making for a delightful performance for a fun main character.

‘Akira’ (1988)

A true legend that is regarded as one of the best sci-fi films of all time. Director Katsuhiro Otomo took over the directing chair for his Manga written in 1982. It tells the story of a dystopian, futuristic Tokyo, where rebellious biker gang leader Shotaro Kaneda and his best friend Tetsuo – whose developing psychic powers might bring the city to its knees.

With Akira’s two different translations, Shotaro was voiced by Cam Clarke in the 1989 Streamline dub, while former Power RangerJohnny Yong Bosch took over the role in the 2001 Pioneer version. Both versions maintain the original film’s narrative and effectively serve its breathtaking visuals.

