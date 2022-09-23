Horror that accommodates basic, straightforward elements like jump scares usually does the trick of making audiences shrill in terror followed by heavy sighs of relief. The technique has drawn much criticism for its liberal use across the board in recent years, but most audiences can look past that and still enjoy the movie.

On the other hand, there is another type of horror that relies on atmosphere building, distinctive cinematography style, and the exploration of philosophical themes, a genre of its own known simply as art-house horror. Gradually gaining marketability and praise over the years, these English-language art-house horror films exemplify how the combination of psychological terror and visual finesse can stir up more hair-raising, spine-chilling, and blood-curdling moments than conventional horror films.

'Antichrist' (2009)

Part of Danish film director Lars von Trier's "Depression Trilogy," Antichrist is undoubtedly a controversial picture due to its graphic violence and sexual content ranging from sadomasochism to simulated intercourse.

A radical and maverick revamp of the Adam and Eve story, Antichrist revolves around a depressed couple who retreats to an isolated cabin in the woods after the accidental death of their son. The woman becomes increasingly grief-stricken and begins demanding violent sexual fantasies from her husband, who suspects that Satan is her greatest fear.

'The VVitch' (2015)

A horror film that "The King of Horror" Stephen King considers terrifying, Robert Eggers' remarkable directional debut is based on America's first witch hysteria in the 1630s, paving the way for the notorious 1692 Salem witch trials.

The VVitch witnesses Anya Taylor-Joy in her first film appearance as Thomasin, the daughter of a puritan family homesteading in the woods, exiled from their original settlement over a religious dispute. After the disappearance of their newborn son, a string of mysterious circumstances starts enveloping the family, causing them to suspect Thomasin as a witch.

'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Anyone who has seen Carnival of Souls will never forget its eerie ambiance, surreal imagery, and ghoulish characters. The German expressionism-influenced cult classic also apparently inspired the making of George A. Romero's zombie tour de force Night of the Living Dead (1968).

The sole survivor of a catastrophic car accident, Mary Henry (Candace Hilligoss), relocates to Salt Lake City in an attempt to start a new life as a church organist. Feeling alienated by the locals, she begins encountering nightmarish visions involving a hellish-looking stranger creeping on her every move. She is drawn towards an abandoned carnival that may hold the secret to her past.

'Eraserhead' (1977)

Inspired by David Lynch's newfound fatherhood while living in Philadelphia, Eraserhead is a bizarre, surrealistic masterpiece that will leave you at sixes and sevens. Even film auteur Stanley Kubrick made his film crew watch this surrealist horror feature when they were preparing to film the equally laudable 1980 horror picture The Shining.

In this tale rife with marriage insecurities, otherworldly beings, and sinister sound design, the cult classic sees first-time dad Henry Spencer dealing with his newborn mutant child after the angry departure of his girlfriend. Henry becomes increasingly delusional, terrorized by the industrial cityscape and paralyzed by his own doubts.

'The Shining' (1980)

Speaking of the 1980 horror classic, audiences today might find it hard to believe that it was nominated for the Razzies and even lamented by the original author King himself for being "a beautiful car without an engine."

Kubrick's The Shining follows a writer and recovering alcoholic, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), as a seasonal caretaker for the Overlook Hotel alongside his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son Danny (Danny Lloyd). Isolated from the rest of the world, the writer slowly descends into madness when supernatural forces lurking inside the hotel for decades threaten to crack open the fragile surface of the family.

'Us' (2019)

With references to multiple horror paragons like Jaws (1975), Funny Games (1997), and A Tale of Two Sisters (2003), Jordan Peele's chilling follow-up to his 2017 psychological horror film Get Out proves to be even more dismaying with its focus on doppelgängers.

When a picturesque-perfect family expects a relaxing vacation with friends, their merriment soon turns into complete pandemonium due to the unwelcome arrival of several intruders called "The Tethered," who share a soul with their lookalike counterparts and are yearning to "reunite" with them.

'X' (2022)

2022 is most definitely the year of Ti West with the release of X, a slasher feature delving into sexism and ageism without denouncing dumb clichés like incompetent character choices while fumbling with archetypes like the Virgin Mary trope. So before moving on to its prequel Pearl, why not revisit X for some nice old nostalgic voyeurism and blood-curdling terrors?

X tells the story of a group of amateur filmmakers shooting an adult film on an elderly couple's rural Texas property. When the elderly couple finds out about the young filmmakers' actual intentions, they rediscover their passion for each other and simultaneously feel jealous of their visitors' youthful appearances.

'Videodrome' (1983)

One of David Cronenberg's best films to date, Videodrome is a cinematic staple offering socio-political commentaries on the seeding influence of mass media. Exploiting the public's fascination with graphic violence and sexual deviancy, the techno-surrealist film delivers stupefying practical effects that make viewers question the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

The film follows Max Brenner (James Woods), the president of a minor-league TV station, as he stumbles upon Videodrome, a perplexing show in Malaysia featuring anonymous victims being tortured and murdered. After his sadomasochistic girlfriend goes to audition for Videodrome and has mysteriously vanished, Max starts investigating the mysterious show and discovers the political intent behind the perceptible violence on-screen and in real life.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Since 2012, A24 is gradually garnering a dedicated fanbase and has emerged as most audiences' reliable film studio when it comes to accessing the oeuvre of unique films contrived by promising directors. One of them being horror maverick Ari Aster.

After traumatizing movie-goers with the 2018 dysfunctional family horror film Hereditary, Aster's folk horror feature Midsommar will put off anyone intending to vacation in Sweden. When a group of friends travels to Sweden to attend a midsummer festival, they soon find themselves in the clutches of Scandinavian cultists in this twisted rendition of a European fairytale imbued with ethereal imagery and lingering transcendental sound work.

'Possession' (1981)

Another art-house horror masterpiece on deteriorating marriages, Possession is Polish director Andrzej Żuławski's English-language film debut, an international co-production between France and Germany that has faced many controversies regarding its disconcerting plotline and performances before acquiring its present cult status.

A psychological horror film situated between a realistic depiction of a perilous marriage and a surrealistic experience related to jealousy and grief, Possession centers around a couple whose family life is threatened by the husband's newfound obsession with finding the truth behind his wife's increasingly erratic behavior.

