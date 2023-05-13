The English royal family has a rich, vibrant history, spanning hundreds of years of bloodshed, betrayals, victories, defeats, and plenty of scandals. From the War of the Roses to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, many films have been made – in almost every genre – about England’s colorful Kings and Queens.

This range is evident in the Rotten Tomatoes ranking of the very best movies about English royalty. From blockbuster adaptations of Shakespeare to intimate family dramas, the English royal family has inspired some truly iconic films.

10 ‘A Man for All Seasons’ (1966)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Fred Zinnemann’s multi-Oscar-winning historical drama chronicles the life of Thomas More, Chancellor of England and renowned Renaissance scholar. More refuses to support King Henry VIII’s divorce from Catherine of Aragon and proposed break from the Catholic Church, ultimately leading to his execution.

The film won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Paul Scofield as More) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Robert Bolt, who also wrote the original play). Robert Shaw’s performance of capricious Henry was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

9 ‘The Lion in Winter’ (1968)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

King Henry II brings his wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, out of imprisonment for a dysfunctional family Christmas with their three sons – Richard, Geoffrey and John. Also joining them are special guests King Phillip II of France and Alys, Henry’s mistress. Vicious arguments around love, loyalty and succession ensue.

Katharine Hepburn won her third Best Actress Oscar for her crackling portrayal of Eleanor. The film also features Anthony Hopkins in one of his first major roles as the future King Richard I.

8 ‘Mrs. Brown’ (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

A widowed Queen Victoria develops an unlikely bond with John Brown, a Scottish servant of her late husband. Their friendship is controversial – Brown calls the Queen "Woman’" and there is public gossip about the precise nature of their relationship. The Queen and Brown fall out after he urges her to return to public life, but the pair later reconcile and stay lifelong friends.

Critics praised the film's warm, witty screenplay and the strong chemistry between Judi Dench as Queen Victoria and Billy Connolly as Brown.

7 ‘The Favourite’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

This dark period comedy explores the intimate love triangle between Queen Anne, her lover and chief advisor Sarah Churchill, and the latter’s social climbing cousin Abigail. Sarah is eventually ousted by Abigail’s scheming, which ultimately results in a bittersweet ending for the trio.

While heavily fictionalized, the film was lauded for its lavish period production and sharp satirical nastiness. Olivia Coleman won multiple accolades, including an Oscar for Best Actress, for her performance as Anne.

6 ‘The Madness of King George’ (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

In 1788 King George III, an eccentric but devoted family man, lapses into bouts of manic, impulsive behavior. The King’s volatile mental health creates tension with Parliament and with his son (the future George IV), who desires to be appointed Prince Regent.

The film was warmly received by critics, many agreeing it was a successful adaptation of a disappointing stage play. Nigel Hawthorne (King George) and Helen Mirren (Queen Charlotte) were both nominated for Best Actor and Actress at the Academy Awards.

5 ‘The King’s Speech' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Tom Hooper’s period drama follows the relationship between King George VI (King Charles III’s grandfather) and Lionel Logue, a speech therapist from Australia. Logue uses fresh and unconventional methods to help the future King with his stammer. The film ends with King George’s superbly delivered live radio broadcast, announcing Britain’s entry into World War II.

The King’s Speech has critically acclaimed performances from Colin Firth as George VI, Geoffrey Rush as Logue, and Helena Bonham-Carter as Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. It was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, with Hooper winning for Best Director and Firth for Best Actor.

4 ‘The Private Life of Henry VIII’ (1933)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Charles Laughton stars as Henry VIII in this British classic film, which explores the tumultuous marital history of England’s most famous monarch. Beginning with the execution of Anne Boleyn, Henry’s second wife, the film follows his marriages to Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves (played by Laughton’s real-life wife Elsa Lanchester), Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr.

Laughton won an Oscar for the role, the first international actor to do so. The film’s portrayal of Henry as a gluttonous, ill-mannered lech firmly implanted this image of the King in popular culture— despite historians arguing otherwise.

3 ‘Richard III’ (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

This version of Shakespeare's notorious hunchback play is set in 1930, with Ian McKellen as the insidious King Richard III. The film follows Shakespeare’s highly inaccurate account of Richard’s rise to power via backstabbing, betrayal and murder, ending with his defeat by Henry Tudor.

Critics praised McKellen’s menacing portrayal of Richard as an ice-cold fascist, and the effective modernized setting of pre-World War II London.

2 ‘The Queen’ (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Following the sudden death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Royal Family struggles to respond to the public outpouring of grief. Queen Elizabeth II initially treats Diana’s death as a private family matter but is persuaded by new Prime Minister Tony Blair to break protocol and publicly acknowledge Diana’s passing.

Helen Mirren won multiple awards, including an Oscar, for her performance as Elizabeth. She was invited to dinner by the real Queen herself, but was regretfully unable to attend due to a tight filming schedule in the US.

1 ‘Henry V’ (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Kenneth Branagh plays Henry V of England in this passionate, vigorous adaptation of Shakespeare’s play. The film follows the young king’s quest to conquer France, leading his army through bloody battles to ultimate victory on the fields of Agincourt. Henry marries the former French King’s daughter and unites the two kingdoms.

Henry V was Branagh’s directorial debut. The film was critically acclaimed for its epic but gritty battle scenes and Branagh’s electrifying performance as King Henry. He received Oscar nominations for both Best Actor and Best Director.

