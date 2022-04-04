Often cited as a key creator of the Spaghetti Western soundscape, Ennio Morricone is doubtlessly one of the most prolific and versatile composers in the history of cinema. With nearly 400 screen credits to his name across almost every genre, Morricone’s unparalleled knack for crafting emotionally rich themes and shifting narrative tones through stirring orchestral swells afforded the composer a multinational, multi-decade career. Although the haunting score and whistling theme from The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly remains his most beloved and universal musical achievement, it is essential to acknowledge the breadth of his excellent work including films like The Hateful Eight and Cinema Paradiso, elevating underrated scores alongside widely acclaimed soundtracks to illustrate Morricone’s impact on cinema history. From percussive battle cries evoking generational angst to strings-centric jazz echoing the complexities of romance, these nine scores encapsulate the breadth and beauty of Morricone’s timeless musical talents.

The Battle of Algiers (1966)

Although Morricone’s score for Gillo Pontecorvo’s revolutionary docu-fiction film The Battle of Algiers has often fallen into the shadows of the film’s stunning historical reenactments and groundbreaking guerrilla cinematography, it is important to acknowledge the role of the score in relaying the political urgency of the film’s anti-war themes. From the slow layering of horns over marching drums on the film’s theme to the mournful minor key woodwind instruments on both “Street of Tebes” and “Clandestine Marriages,” Morricone’s composition subtly elevates the themes at play without attempting to overpower them, revealing the composer’s unsung role as a complimentary companion who generously prioritizes the film as a whole.

Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion (1970)

While his work on The Battle of Algiers remains a more discreet example of the composer’s mastery of tone, Morricone’s score for the underrated satire Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion mobilizes music as an ironic tool, complimenting the film’s biting critique of the unchecked power of the Italian police. Rather than engaging with the elegiac sounds of traditional dramas, Morricone’s score employs cascading piano tunes, methodical horns, and even buzzing doorbells to humorously exemplify the catastrophic cluelessness of the film’s central characters, satirizing the protagonist’s immunity from crime with a refreshingly light touch.

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970)

Before diving into the sonic world of Italo Disco on films like Suspiria and Tenebre, horror icon Dario Argento called upon Morricone to craft a score as beguiling and taut as his first great film, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage. Blending droning bass and twinkling chimes with the sounds of moaning and screaming, Morricone weaves a mysterious tapestry of sounds that unravel as the film’s protagonist Sam Dalmas, played by American television actor Tony Musante, hunts for a serial killer. In particular, the climactic sequence of Sam’s final pursuit of the killer features a tense ebb and flow of swirling percussions and deep breathing, signifying both the physical closeness of and ethical distance from the protagonist and the elusive killer.

Days of Heaven (1978)

Perhaps the most traditional score on the list so far, Morricone’s work on Days of Heaven maintains the same level of singularity and incomparable quality as the more idiosyncratic entries in his filmography. Prioritizing gentle piano music and vibrant strings to craft a soundscape for Terrence Malick’s prairie-set moral tale, Morricone manages to mold the film’s skepticism towards the American Dream into every sound on the score. From the orchestral optimism of the main theme to the evocative decrescendo of the film’s final track, Morricone’s score for Days of Heaven matches the visual poetry of Néstor Alemendros’s “golden hour” cinematography.

The Thing (1982)

Shifting into the realm of electronic music to evoke the science-fiction paranoia of John Carpenter’s influential remake, Morricone’s musical interpretation of The Thing altered the atonal textures of science-fiction and horror scores for decades to come. From the more traditional strings-centric songs like “The Crater” and “The Probability of Infection” to the repetitive apocalyptic drones of “A Ship of Some Kind” and “Nobody Trusts Anybody,” Morricone helped inaugurate the future sounds of genre cinema alongside Vangelis’s work on Blade Runner, which was released on the same day as the thing in 1982.

The Untouchables (1987)

Playing as a culmination of his career’s experimentation, Morricone’s Oscar-nominated score for Brian De Palma’s gangster epic The Untouchables presents a maximalist expression of an early twentieth century conflict between American progress and organized crime. Underscoring the tale of a humble prohibition agent attempting to take down Al Capone’s illegal alcohol empire in Chicago, Morricone places the effervescent sounds of Old Hollywood alongside tasteful trills of synthesizers to create a distinctly 1980s interpretation of a 1930s story. Although some of the more synth-heavy tracks show their age for current audiences, the glorious track “Victorious” at the center of the film is easily one of the greatest achievements in Morricone’s body of work.

Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Accompanying one of the 1980s most miraculous movies with an equally transcendent soundtrack, the stunning strings on Morricone’s score for Cinema Paradiso feel as intimate and deeply Italian as the film itself. Blending the lilting sounds of a love song with the excess of emotions that characterize classic melodrama, the music throughout Cinema Paradiso captures the purity of childhood nostalgia without falling into sentimentality or sensationalism. One of the most magical musical moments in the film comes with the young protagonist’s return to his beloved movie theater years later, as Morricone’s score perfectly encapsulates the bittersweet tension between personal memory and maturation.

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989)

In stark contrast to the empathetic elegance of Cinema Paradiso, the score for Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! playfully blends sensual neo-jazz with suspenseful synth to convey the dangerous eroticism at the core of Pedro Almodóvar dark romantic comedy. Rather than engaging a more grounded soundscape, Morricone eschews realism to match the camp flair of Almodóvar’s filmmaking prowess, creating a kaleidoscope of colorful instrumentation and chaotic noise. In particular, the overlapping of police sirens and digitized drumbeats on “Noche Urbana” compliments the narrative playfulness and sardonic wit that permeates the director’s filmography.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Functioning both as an elegy to the traditional Western and a fitting denouement for an illustrious career, Ennio Morricone’s return to Hollywood with The Hateful Eight allowed the composer to return to familiar cinematic territory with a new directorial collaborator in Quentin Tarantino. Fusing the complex orchestrations of his iconic work on The Dollars Trilogy with the apprehensive atmosphere of The Thing, Morricone finally scored his first and only competitive Academy Award by revising the sonic world of the Western into a space of exhilarating dread. Even as his composition for The Hateful Eight would be one of the last scores before his death, Morricone proved his relevance and endless self-reinvention once and for all with this haunting and foreboding masterpiece.

