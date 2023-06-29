An ensemble movie is a film that does not involve a singular main character as is traditional, but rather several different protagonists all working towards various causes. It often jumps between these protagonists to tell the story from other points of view.

It's not a super commonly-used technique, but it's a pretty interesting thing to see on screen. Some movies utilize smaller, more compact ensembles to ensure that the audience finds it easy to follow. Other films, however, focus on having wider ensemble casts.

10 'Saw II' (2005)

Image via Lions Gate Films

Saw II took everything that made the original great and made it even more ambitious. Whereas the first film only featured a few different characters, its sequel features many more. Eight people are trapped in a house, who must find a way to escape before they die of breathing in neurotoxin.

Meanwhile, police officers and detectives have nabbed Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), who isn't through with his games yet. He begins toying with them, and the movie begins switching between the various victims of Jigsaw's latest trap, and the people trying to stop it.

9 'Threads' (1984)

Image via BBC

Threads is a pretty incredible, albeit highly disturbing movie about nuclear war. In the direct-to-telivision film, a nuclear strike annihilates the city of Sheffield, in the United Kingdom, which leaves its residents struggling to survive. The movie shows the build-up to the catastrophic event, as well as the aftermath, which lasts for decades.

Since the movie takes place over the course of years, and since there are loads of different survivors, it's important that the film shows all the various experiences. As excellent as it is, viewers should be cautious, as you will probably never be the same after you watch it.

8 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Image via Walt Disney

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End tried something new by taking the primary focus off of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and switching it instead to other characters such as Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). It also introduces a slew of new characters.

Jack is missing for the beginning of the movies, so the film switches between different main characters throughout the film. The result is something that is a memorable adventure from start to finish. Despite the mediocre score from critics, many cinephiles adore the movie to this day.

7 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' (2006)

Image via Walt Disney

The third episode of Star Wars is perhaps the most complex. It's also the best one in the prequel trilogy. Whereas A New Hope (1977) focuses almost entirely on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Revenge of the Sith has several points of view. From Anakin (Hayden Christensen) to Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) to Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and even to Yoda (Frank Oz).

It's one of the most ambitious Star Wars movies, and one that features more central points of view than any other of the movies had seen up until that point.

6 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Fox

X-Men: Days of Future Past is a critically-acclaimed X-Men movie that features a wide cast of characters, as well as multiple timelines and events. The story jumps from the present X-Men fighting off the current threat, along with a select few who have travelled back in time to try and prevent their current situation before it has a chance to happen.

This, of course, means multiple different points of view. Along with this, the many different X-Men means plenty of central actors that help move the plot forward.

5 'The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

The prequel trilogy to The Lord of the Rings of course bears similarities seeing as they are both directed by Peter Jackson. The Hobbit movies centre on a lone hobbit travelling with 13 dwarves and a wizard across the land to slay a dragon that has taken the kingdom of the dwarves for himself.

Like The Lord of the Rings, the finale brings back the characters from the previous films, as well as introduces some new characters, and wraps everything up nicely.

4 'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Titanic centres on a real-life disaster that occured in 1912, in which 1,500 people lost their lives. With thousands of people aboard the ship, this meant there would have to be a huge ensemble. Not only are their loads of people in the background, but there's a lot of central and side characters, too.

Aside from the main romantic duo, there are also family members, friends, crew members, and other passengers, all of whom have centralized points of view, so that the disaster is captured from all angles. The movie was met with critical acclaim, and was the highest-grossing film of all time until 2009's Avatar.

3 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

In the conclusion of the Harry Potter series, nearly every established character makes a return to the screen. This means dozens and dozens of well-known characters all in one place. Not only this, but the movie took some of the focus off of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), and showed the story from other viewpoints, too.

Many beloved characters begin to rise in importance, which means it is crucial that the story follow them for a while, too. Since it contains dozens of already-established characters, this means lots of jumping around to different perspectives.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Walt Disney

The culmination of the MCU's Phase Four meant a lot of parts had to be filled. Not just with extras, but with main cast. Many major characters return to the big screen for the thrilling climax, which quickly became one of the most anticipated film events of the year.

Like its predecessors, there are lots of talented actors and plenty of opportunities for them to shine on screen, both up front and in the background.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy's finale brings back all the beloved characters of its predecessors, as well as a few new ones. Like the other films, it focuses on two hobbits who are trekking to Mordor to destroy the Ring, along with the heir to the throne of Gondor who is waging war against the Shadow to distract the forces of evil enough to allow the hobbits to slip into Mordor unnoticed.

Some find the movie hard to follow, but it is still a classic cinematic trilogy for the ages, with the finale wrapping everything up in a nice little bow.

