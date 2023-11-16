Epic films are among the best examples of cinema's power. These grand movies offer cinematic reinterpretations of the past and make the most of their available technology to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Though they usually focus on visual spectacle, many epics also have equally grand characters, stories, and themes.

Animated movies have had their fair share of epic movies as well. Since they aren't limited or restricted by the physical world, these animated epics can go even further, creating larger-than-life worlds for audiences to get lost in. The best epic movies in animation are awe-inspiring, massive in scale, and thoughtful, using their settings to craft stories that are equally revealing and entertaining. Some use music, others humor, but the greatest animated epic finds the perfect balance between all these elements.

10 'The Land Before Time' (1988)

Director: Don Bluth

Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon) is the only child born to a herd of Brontosaurus making their way to the mythical Great Valley. Following a Tyrannosaurs attack and an earthquake, Littlefoot is separated from his family. He joins forces with other orphaned dinosaurs and uses his mother's stories to guide them to the valley.

The animators in The Land Before Time did a phenomenal job bringing to life this prehistoric world, from the design and movements of the dinosaurs to the ever-changing landscape. Its story is also quite mature for a children's film, touching on themes of faith, prejudice, and loss. The Land Before Time is among the best dinosaur movies, a poignant exploration of life that succeeds despite its many detours into schmaltzy sentimentalism.

9 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Directors: Kirk Wise, Gary Trousdale

Milo Thatch (Michale J. Fox) is a linguist obsessed with discovering the lost city of Atlantis. One night, he is approached by a friend of his grandfathers, who has found a journal that leads to the city and agrees to finance an expedition. Milo joins as their Atlantien expert, but even his knowledge can't prepare the team for what they'll encounter.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire underperformed on release but has gained cult status due to its grand scale and the care put into its world and characters. The idea of the Atlantean civilization is interesting, as the surviving people have forgotten much of their ancient culture despite being surrounded by its ruins. Its art style was inspired by comic artist Mike Mignola, which gives it a more mature and alien look compared to other Disney films. One of Disney's most underrated movies, Atlantis is a great animated adventure, even if it doesn't do half as much with its premise as it should've.

8 'Mulan' (1998)

Directors: Tony Bancroft, Barry Cook

When a Hun army invades China, the Emperor (Pat Morita) orders one man from every household to be conscripted into the army. Knowing that her father won't survive the war, Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his place and disguises herself as a man. Aided by a family guardian named Mushu (Eddie Murphy), she does her best to inspire both herself and her fellow soldiers to save their homeland.

Mulan tells a grand story straight out of Chinese legend about courage, triumph against impossible odds, and self-identity. Through stellar landscapes and Jerry Goldsmith's score, audiences are transported to ancient China and experience the same levels of hope and despair as the heroes. Mulan herself is one of Disney's best characters, taking her destiny into her own hands. Mulan does much with its premise while remaining firmly in family-friendly territory, even if it falls short of truly exploring the grandeur of Imperial China.

7 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Directors: Lee Clark, Clyde Geronimi, Eric Larson, Wolfgang Reitherman

Enraged that she wasn't invited to the christening of Princess Aurora (Mary Costa), the evil fairy Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) curses the child to die on her sixteenth birthday. The good fairy, Merryweather (Barbara Luddy), changes her fate to a deathless sleep, then tries to raise the princess with her companions, Flora (Verna Felton) and Fauna (Barbara Jo Allen). Unfortunately, Maleficent is determined to see her curse through.

Sleeping Beauty was Disney's most expensive film at the time, and it shows through the art style. The film looks like a medieval tapestry brought to life, resulting in colors that pop off the screen and truly atmospheric locations. Its climax is one of Disney's best, and its depiction of the high Middle Ages is romantic and enveloping. Sleeping Beauty remains a sweeping and unique entry in Disney's canon, even if its focus on fantasy prevents it from fully exploring its historical setting.

6 'The Sea Beast' (2022)

Director: Chris Williams

When the royal family of Three Bridges threatens to replace their sea monster Hunters with naval officers, the crew of the Intrepid is given one chance to prove their worth by killing the elusive Red Bluster. They nearly succeed, but the captain's adopted son, Jacob (Karl Urban), and a stowaway named Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator) fall overboard. The Bluster takes them to a secluded island, where they learn more about the sea beasts than they anticipated.

The Sea Beast has some of the best cinematography of any recent animated film. It does a wonderful job of showing off the size of the ocean and the beasts that inhabit it, especially when the humans find themselves submerged. The Sea Beast's story is also equally grand as it explores themes of man vs. nature and how heroes can also be wrong.

5 'How To Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Director: Dean DeBlois

Five years after bringing peace between Vikings and dragons, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his dragon, Toothless (Randy Thom), encounter dragon trappers employed by a warlord named Drago Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou). Despite his father's warnings, Hiccup thinks he can avoid war by speaking to Drago. This leads to him finding his lost mother, Valka (Cate Blanchett), and a hidden kingdom of dragons.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 improved on the already impressive cinematography and storytelling of the original How to Train Your Dragon. The new additions include new factions and gargantuan alpha dragons, which make the world feel grander and full of mysteries. How to Train Your Dragon 2 embraces the main tropes associated with the Viking Age, effortlessly blending them with a healthy dose of fantasy.

4 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Directors: Gary Truesdale, Kirk Wise

Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) is a hunchback who works as the bell ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral. Against the wishes of his master, Judge Frollo (Tony Jay), he attends the Festival of Fools and is publically humiliated. When the Romani woman Esmerelda (Demi Moore) shows him kindness, she earns the wrath of Frollo, who demands her capture.

Based on the literary classic by Victor Hugo, The Hunchback of Notre Dame has perhaps the grandest sense of scale out of all entries in the Disney Renaissance. The animators make Notre Dame feel monumental thanks to creative angles, rich detail, and impressive camerawork when Quasimodo is scaling its walls. 15th-century Paris is fully realized, with sequences like the Festival of Fools feeling absorbing, chaotic, and lively. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is an epic reinvention of a beloved tale, and while it's not faithful to Hugo's words, it is a stellar animated effort from the Mouse House.

3 'Fantasia' (1940)

Directors: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, Ford Beebe Jr., Norman Ferguson, David Hand, Jim Handley, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, Bill Roberts, Paul Satterfield, Ben Sharpsteen

In order to push the bounds of animation, Walt Disney paired up with conductor Leopold Stokowski and the Philadelphia Orchestra. He tasked his animators with creating seven shorts that would synchronize with classical music pieces. The result is one of the most surreal and grand spectacles in all animation.

Each segment of Fantasia is epic and grand in its own way. Some tell stories through the use of abstract shapes and colors, while others tell more traditional narratives with recognizable heroes and villains. The most recognizable of all is "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," thanks to the inclusion of Mickey Mouse (Walt Disney) and "A Night on Bald Mountain" for its juxtaposition between demonic hellfire and the calming light of dawn.

2 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

While defending his village from a demon, Ashitaka (Yōji Matsuda/Billy Crudup) is infected with a curse that grants him supernatural strength when he's angry but will slowly kill him. He follows the trail of the demon and learns of an ancient Forest Spirit who might be able to cure him. However, the forest it dwells in is in the middle of a war between humans and animal spirits.

Princess Mononoke Is the grandest film to come from Studio Ghibli's legendary film catalog. Its animation is truly gorgeous, resulting in some fast-paced action scenes and highly detailed characters. Its story has strong themes of environmentalism and balance, injecting the Muromachi period with an overwhelming sense of magical awe and supernatural wisdom. Princess Mononoke is a triumphant tale that effortlessly blends history and fantasy by reinterpreting the past with a spiritual approach.

1 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directors: Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, Simon Wells

When Pharaoh Seti (Patrick Stewart) orders the deaths of Hebrew babies, one woman hides her newborn son in a basket and floats it downriver. He is found by Seti's wife, who adopts him and names him Moses (Val Kilmer). He learns of his heritage as a young man and learns of his true destiny as a savior when wandering into the desert and meeting with God (Val Kilmer).

The Prince of Egypt is arguably the best DreamWorks film, a bold choice for the then relatively new studio. Its visuals are spectacular, showcasing the size and grandeur of Ancient Egypt and the diversity of the divine powers at play. Then, there is the conflict between Moses and his brother, Ramases (Ralph Fiennes), which adds human tragedy to this biblical story. The Prince of Egypt is a truly epic take on Ancient Egypt that balances the real and the divine like no other animated film has, before or since.

