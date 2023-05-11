Epic movies have fallen out of fashion. Although they were once Hollywood's bread and butter, the genre declined after the Golden Age, seeing few successes during the New Hollywood Age. Fortunately, the 90s saw a rise in epic movies, with the new millennium welcoming back with open arms.

Nowadays, the epic genre is still far from what it once was, but it remains a compelling and fascinating genre full of spectacle and the ultimate representation of the term "escapism." The 21st century has produced several iconic epic movies, from sweeping sword-and-sandal adventures to action-packed takes on crucial historical events.

10 'Noah' (2014)

Darren Aronofsky is not one for subtlety. Daring and often confrontational, Aronogsky's pictures demand everything from their audience, even at their most commercial, and 2014's historical epic Noah is the perfect example. Russell Crowe stars as the titular Biblical figure, with the director adapting the tale of Noah's Ark.

RELATED: Darren Aronofsky's Movies, Ranked Least To Most Traumatizing

Noah has several big ideas, and while the movie can't quite realize them, it remains a fascinating reinterpretation of a well-known tale. Aronofsky's reach has always exceeded his grasp, but Noah might be among his most balanced efforts, expertly mixing spectacle with artistry to offer an epic tale of survival that never sacrifices its humanity.

9 'Gladiator' (2000)

Crowe won the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in Ridley Scott's historical epic Gladiator. The film tells the story of Maximus, a Roman general betrayed by the new emperor, Commodus, and sold into slavery. Rising among the ranks as a gladiator, Maximus seeks revenge against Commodus for his family's murders.

Gladiator is a throwback to the big sword-and-sandal productions of the late 50s and early 60s. Scott's larger-than-life approach benefits from passionate performances from Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, resulting in a thrilling yet intimate revenge story that will satisfy audiences. Immaculate production values and a suitable sense of wonder bring ancient Rome to life, making Gladiator among the new millennium's best epics.

8 '1917' (2019)

War movies are a favorite of Hollywood, but few stick out and make an impression; Sam Mendes' 2019 war epic 1917 is among the most successful ones. George McKay and Dean Charles Chapman star as two young soldiers sent on a dangerous mission to deliver a message before a doomed attack occurs.

RELATED: 20 All-Time Best War Movies, According To IMDb

Kinetic and anxiety-inducing, 1917 is a stressful and immersive depiction of war, benefitting from Mendes' technical prowess and McKay's compelling performance. And while style often trumps substance in several of the film's key moments, 1917 remains a monumental technical achievement and one of the best war movies in recent memory.

7 'The Revenant' (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Alejandro González Iñárritu's epic drama The Revenant. The film dramatizes the real-life story of Hugh Glass, a frontiersman betrayed and left for dead after a bear savagely mauls him. Facing the elements, Glass must make his way back to civilization to take his revenge on the man that killed his son.

Brutal and unsubtle, The Revenant is a visually stunning picture that's as striking as unrelenting. DiCaprio delivers one of his most heart-wrenching performances, going to extreme lengths to capture Glass' struggle and immerse the audience in his hardships. Like most of Iñárritu's movies, The Revenant isn't an easy watch, a revenge tale that doesn't end well for anyone; however, a cathartic conclusion and the film's unrestrained approach make for a rewarding experience.

6 'Gangs Of New York' (2002)

Image via Miramax

Martin Scorsese's 2002 epic historical drama Gangs of New York stars DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and a woefully miscast Cameron Diaz. Set in the Five Points slum in 1863, the film follows Amsterdam Valon, an Irish immigrant seeking revenge against the man who killed his father, the dangerous gang leader William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting.

In typical Scorsese fashion, Gangs of New York is violent, thought-provoking, and exhilarating. Elevated by a masterful performance from Day-Lewis, Gangs of New York is a powerful portrayal of vengeance and social tensions. It might not rank among Scorsese's best works, but the film remains a fascinating and uncompromising examination of a dark period in US history.

5 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When talking about war movies from the 2010s, one stands head and shoulders above the rest. Christopher Nolan's historical war epic Dunkirk dramatizes the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II from different points of view, using a sprawling ensemble to explore different sides of the conflict.

Epic in scale and narratively insightful, Dunkirk ranks highly among Nolan's best movies as a modern masterpiece. With richly detailed production values, a masterful score from Hans Zimmer, and Nolan's technical genius behind the camera, Dunkirk is a rewarding cinematic experience that expertly walks the line between commercial filmmaking and artistry.

4 'Munich' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

Munich is among Steven Spielberg's finest works from the 2000s. Eric Bana leads an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig and Geoffrey Rush in a fictionalized depiction of Operation Wrath of God, Israel's secret counter-attack against the Palestine Liberation Organization following the 1972 Munich massacre.

Riveting and insightful, Munich is a political thriller with genuine bite. Divisive but unforgettable, the film is among Spielberg's most provocative entries, with the director abandoning his usually accommodating approach to deliver an uncompromising and expertly crafted thriller. And while its ambitions are far too grand to be satisfied within the film's length, Munichis a worthy and epic look at one of history's most pivotal moments.

3 'Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World' (2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Russell Crowe might as well be the king of epic movies in the new millennium. Following Gladiator, Crowe starred in another large-scale historical epic, Peter Wier's Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Set in the early 19th century, the film follows Captain Jack Aubrey, who commands the H.M.S. Surprise to venture into the South American Coast to hunt down a French vessel.

RELATED: 10 Most Historically Accurate Movies, According To Reddit

Grand, epic, and endlessly entertaining, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is blockbuster filmmaking at its finest. The film is thrilling and awe-inspiring without forgetting about the much-needed human elements that make up the cornerstone of cinema. The result is an electrifying, one-of-a-kind adventure enhanced by Crowe's tough, gritty charm and a mix of lush production values.

2 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via Universal Pictures

Quentin Tarantino's first detour into revisionist history remains one of his most original and rewarding pictures. Inglourious Basterds presents an alternative version of World War II and follows two stories: one concerning a group of US soldiers plotting to kill Adolf Hitler during a movie premiere, and the other following a young French woman seeking revenge against the Nazi regime and the colonel that killed her family.

Featuring one of Tarantino's cleverest screenplays and boasting a tour de force villainous performance from Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds is a unique entry into the epic genre. Violent but cathartic, the film juggles genres, themes, and characters, delivering an exciting take on World War II, unlike anything audiences have ever seen.

1 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

It isn't an exaggeration to call Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 epic drama There Will Be Blood one of the best, most ambitious, and rewarding pictures of the 21st century. Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Daniel Plainview, a ruthless oilman pursuing wealth during the oil boom in 19th-century California.

Strengthened by Anderson's brilliant screenplay and assured direction and featuring a once-in-a-lifetime performance from Day-Lewis, The Will Be Blood is a cinematic masterpiece. Sprawling and relentless, There Will Be Blood is a harsh condemnation of capitalism and an unforgiving, fascinating, and terrifying look at human ambition.

NEXT: 10 Best War Comedies Of The 21st Century