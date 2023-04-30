"Epic" is not precisely a film genre most people might think of. However, The American Film Institute does, defining it as "a genre of large-scale films set in a cinematic interpretation of the past." Under this definition, most sword-and-sandal films qualify, as do historical blockbusters, even those that might incorporate magical or fantastical elements into their plots.

As part of their 2008 celebration of cinema, the AFI presented their 10 Top 10, honoring the ten greatest American movies across ten classic film genres. Their choices for the ten best epic movies should not surprise fans, as they include some of the film industry's most famous and beloved movies.

10 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Image via Paramount

Charlton Heston stars Moses in the legendary's Cecil B. DeMille's epic classic The Ten Commandments. The film dramatizes Moses' story, leading to his leading the Exodus to Mount Sinai and receiving the Ten Commandments from Jesus.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Turn 100 In 2023

Well-received during its time, The Ten Commandments is now widely acclaimed and considered among the most influential pictures in film history. It plays fast and loose with the Biblical story for dramatic purposes, but The Ten Commandments is a gigantic cinematic achievement that remains as gripping, thrilling, and awe-inspiring today as it was in 1956.

9 'Reds' (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, and Jack Nicholson star in Beatty's epic biographical drama Reds. The film chronicles the career of journalist John "Jack" Reed, who wrote about the October Revolution in the former Soviet Union in his seminal 1919 book Ten Days that Shook the World. Keaton plays feminist and Bolshevik sympathizer Louise Bryant, while Nicholson plays a prominent supporting role as revered playwright Eugene O'Neill.

Sprawling and passionate, Reds is a three-hour extravaganza that chronicles a pivotal moment in history with delicacy and impressive attention to detail. Beatty cares about the reasons for the conflict and its main players as much as he does about the bystanders in the periphery, resulting in a rich and engrossing portrayal of life in times of war.

8 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

Steven Spielberg's war masterpiece Saving Private Ryan stars Tom Hanks leading an impressive ensemble. Set in France during World War II, the film follows a group of soldiers and their efforts to rescue Private James Ryan from deep within enemy lines.

RELATED: Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked From Best To Worst

Widely considered to be among the best films from the 90s and the finest war movies ever, Saving Private Ryan features one of cinema's most memorable opening sequences. A heart-wrenching, visceral, and intensely realistic portrayal of war, loyalty, and duty, Saving Private Ryan was a game-changer that launched audiences to the middle of a warzone like few other films had ever done. Influential, immersive, and utterly unforgettable, Saving Private Ryan ranks highly among Spielberg's efforts, marking a before and after for war movies.

7 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

War movies might be a constant in today's cinematic landscape, but they were a rarity in the medium's early days. Lewis Milestone's jarring adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's iconic anti-war novel All Quiet on the Western Front follows a group of idealistic German students who join the army, only to come face-to-face with the brutalities of war.

All Quiet on the Western Front is a harrowing depiction and passionate condemnation of war. The film was especially intense for audiences, many of whom had served during the war and remembered its hardships all too well. With a stellar, gripping performance from Lew Ayres and Milestone's remarkable vision behind the camera, All Quiet on the Western Front is among the most powerful films in cinematic history.

6 'Titanic' (1997)

James Cameron was the king of the world when Titanic premiered in 1997. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film chronicles the maiden and last voyage of the Titanic, using a couple of star-crossed lovers as the story's beating heart.

Titanic might be the defining and most perfect blockbuster in Hollywood history. It checks all the boxes, resulting in a compelling, richly emotional tale of love and endurance in unimaginable circumstances. Larger-than-life but with a grounded and deeply humane core, Titanic is a filmmaking triumph, a true cinematic event that brought one of the most tragic events in the 20th century to vivid and dramatic life.

5 'Spartacus' (1960)

Image Via Universal International

Kirk Douglas stars in the historical epic Spartacus. The plot revolves around the titular gladiator, who led the last slave revolt during the Third Servile War, the last of the so-called Servile Wars. Spartacus changed directors during production, with Stanley Kubrick replacing Anthony Mann; the film co-stars Sir Laurence Olivier and Tony Curtis.

Spartacus is a unique film in that it feels like an insightful and even introspective portrayal of the titular character while surrounded by epic action setpieces. Cathartic and inspiring, Spartacus captures the grandness of the Roman Empire and contrasts it with the passionate will of the slaves, creating a juxtaposition that results in a stirring and meaningful film, unlike few others.

4 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Victor Fleming's timeless masterpiece Gone with the Wind stars Vivien Leigh as the spirited and vain Scarlett O'Hara. Set in the last days of the Antebellum South, the film chronicles Scarlett's life, her affections for the dashing but married Ashley Wilkes, and her ultimate marriage to the roguish Rhett Butler, played by Clark Gable.

Arguably the best film of Hollywood's Golden Year, 1939, Gone with the Wind often ranks among the all-time best Hollywood pictures. Many of its themes have aged quite badly, especially its treatment of race and romanticized portrayal of the South. However, Gone with the Wind remains among the few films considered must-see entertainment, an absorbing and sweeping epic that never lets go of the viewer's attention despite its gargantuan 230+ minute runtime.

3 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg's second entry into the AFI's Top 10 Epic ranking is Schindler's List, his harrowing portrayal of the Holocaust. The film centers on Oskar Schindler, a wealthy German industrialist, and his efforts to rescue Polish Jews by employing them in his factories.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movies Of 1993, Ranked

In many ways, Schindler's List is meant to be experienced rather than appreciated, and not only because of its subject matter. The film is a clash of ideas and themes, with Spielberg, cinema's ultimate humanistic and empathetic director, handling one of history's cruelest and most horrifying events. Schindler's List is brutal, intense, and powerful, the perfect film to represent that elusive and vague concept known as "the power of cinema."

2 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

William Wyler directs Charlton Heston in the 1959 epic religious film Ben-Hur. The plot centers on the titular character, a Jewish aristocrat betrayed by a childhood friend. Sold into slavery, Ben-Hur survives and regains his freedom, coming back for vengeance against those who wronged him.

The epitome of sword-and-sandal films, Ben-Hur is a sprawling and monumental, if uneven, picture, a bonafide cinematic institution that changed how audiences consume large-scale entertainment. Featuring several of cinema's most iconic sequences -- including the now-legendary chariot race between Ben-Hur and Messala --, Ben-Hur is a one-of-a-kind picture among the few worthy of the description "epic."

1 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The legendary Peter O'Toole stars in David Lean's historical epic Lawrence of Arabia. The film dramatizes T.E. Larence's experiences in the Ottoman Empire during World War I, especially his involvement with the Arab National Council. Omar Sharif co-stars in an Oscar-nominated performance.

Lawrence of Arabia is spectacle brought to life. Grand, dramatic, and outright awe-inspiring, the film is larger-than-life, much like Lawrence's life, massive in scope and narrative. With gorgeous vistas, a compelling story, and a mercurial, immortal performance from O'Toole, Lawrence of Arabia is among the most influential films in American cinema, with a rich and undeniable legacy that survives today.

NEXT: 10 Best Movies Of 1992, Ranked