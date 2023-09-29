Back in the time of Hollywood's Golden Age (generally agreed to span between 1927 and the late '60s), sprawling big-budget epics were all the rage. The American Film Institute defines epics as "a genre of large-scale films set in a cinematic interpretation of the past," and during the height of the American studio system, they were cinematic events unlike any others.

Although many magnificent cinematic epics were made both before and after the years of Classic Hollywood, these were the days when the genre was defined and saw its greatest exponents. From Biblical spectacles like The Ten Commandments to massive war dramas like The Great Escape, these kinds of movies were the true precursors to modern blockbusters.

10 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Image via RKO Pictures

In the late '40s, international cinema was greatly concerned with stories of post-war times. Right after the end of World War II, William Wyler came out with The Best Years of Our Lives, a drama about three American WWII veterans who return home to discover that their families have been irreparably changed.

One of the most intimate dramatic epics in Hollywood's history, Wyler's masterpiece is a riveting character-driven film with themes that feel as relevant today as they did back in the '40s. The daunting 170-minute runtime feels perfectly earned, as every second of the story is emotionally compelling and thoroughly entertaining.

9 'Doctor Zhivago' (1965)

Image via MGM

Regarded by many as the master of epics, David Lean made some of the most impressive films of Hollywood's Golden Age. One of his best is Doctor Zhivago, about a Russian physician and poet who, although married, falls in love with another woman and experiences hardship throughout World War I.

Though hardly Lean's best, the film is nevertheless a stunning display of his abilities as a director of epics. Beautifully romantic and visually striking, it's a sweeping and ambitious work of art the likes of which you don't really see in cinema these days.

8 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In 1923, Cecil B. DeMille made the tremendously ambitious silent epic The Ten Commandments. It has aged well, but DeMille himself made a remake in 1956 that the original pales in comparison to. It stars Charlton Heston as Moses, and the story follows his life and divine mission as the deliverer of his people from slavery.

The movie is pure movie magic and spectacle. With beautiful special effects, an engrossing narrative that anyone (religious or not) can enjoy, and a scale that all cinephiles should be able to appreciate and admire, it's a landmark in the history of Hollywood epics.

7 'Spartacus' (1960)

Image via Universal Studios

Although he isn't known for making epics, Stanley Kubrick is certainly referred to by many as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Spartacus, one of his more underappreciated outings, is about the eponymous slave of the Roman Republic who leads a violent revolt against those who took away his freedom.

The legendary filmmaker had never worked with such a large budget in such a large-scale project, but proved his unparalleled skill by turning Spartacus into a timeless classic that's still every bit as thrilling and engaging today as it was long ago.

6 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Image via United Artists

If prison break movies are your thing, The Great Escape is a must-see. It's the story of a group of Allied prisoners of war, planning a massive escape from a German camp during WWII.

One of Steve McQueen's most memorable roles and the greatest achievement of director John Sturges's career, The Great Escape is witty, fun, and magnificent in its slow buildup toward one of the most exciting third acts in the history of film, which makes the long runtime worth every minute.

5 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Image via Universal Pictures

Its German remake of the same name brought a new kind of angle to the story, but the original All Quiet on the Western Front is hard to beat. Poetic and introspective, it's about a young German man eagerly entering WWI, but his enthusiasm quickly dies out as he gets a firsthand view of its horrors.

The film may not be as noisy, showy, and sensationalistic as many others in its genre, but it's still very much worthy of being considered an epic war drama. Its dark depiction of the human condition and the hellscape of war were way ahead of their time, and are still deeply resonant nearly a century later.

4 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Image via MGM

Another William Wyler masterpiece, Ben-Hur is about a rich Jewish prince who's betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend in 1st century Jerusalem, having to fight for the freedom that will allow him to enact his revenge.

One of the most titanic revenge tales ever told through the silver screen, Ben-Hur is simply mesmerizing. It tells a surprisingly human story without ever sacrificing its sense of spectacle and wonder, which brings a few of the most impressive set pieces of Hollywood's classic era.

3 'Gone With the Wind' (1939)

Image via Loew's Inc.

Gone With the Wind is the kind of film that needs no introduction. As famous for its controversies as it is for its astonishing level of quality and historical significance, it's the chronicle of a turbulent romance between a manipulative Southern belle and a roguish profiteer, as America changes around them during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

Massive in scale and incredibly ambitious in its story, Gone With the Wind rightfully holds the title of highest-grossing film ever when adjusting for inflation. It's a grand and romantic film unlike anything Hollywood has produced since.

2 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Of all the movies that David Lean directed, The Bridge on the River Kwai is easily one of the most absorbing and impactful. It's about British POWs being forced to build a railway bridge for their Japanese captors, not knowing that the Allies are planning a raid through the jungle to destroy it.

Mixing stirring elements of the adventure and war genres with intense character drama and elusive ethical questions, Lean undoubtedly created one of the best WWII films of all time. With great performances, a masterful script, and jaw-dropping production qualities, it's a movie that's impossible to look away from before the credits roll.

1 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Image via Columbia Pictures

When it comes to biopics about controversial historical figures, it hardly gets any better than Lawrence of Arabia. David Lean's greatest movie is the story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who united and led the Arab tribes during WWI to fight the Turks.

With some of the best visuals, music, writing, and performances that you'll ever find in the epic genre, Lawrence of Arabia is a celebration of the magnificence of the art of making movies. Though it's nearly four hours long, it's so engrossing and delightful to watch that the time flies by in a flash.

