Epic movies gloriously present cinema at its most grandiose. An immense spectacle of scale and drama that can be anything from wondrous creations of awe-inspiring fantasy worlds to harrowing stories that define the journey of a nation, be it ancient Rome of 20th century America. Exceptional performances from great actors usually go hand in hand with the enormous scope of the stories being explored.

As such, many of these films have come to be remembered for the magnitude of the achievements of their stars, many of whom won Academy Awards for their performances while also embedding themselves in the annals of cinematic history. From powerful biopics to stunning adventures, harrowing war dramas, and legendary crime odysseys, these 10 films are remembered as much for their brilliant acting as they are for their enrapturing and epic stories.

10 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Starring Charlton Heston, Claude Heater & Stephen Boyd

Image via MGM

A true Hollywood classic that embodies the scale and commitment of the epics of the 50s and 60s, Ben-Hur is a seismic spectacle running at 217 minutes. The religious epic follows a Jewish prince who is betrayed and sold into slavery by his adopted half-brother. After a fateful encounter with Jesus Christ (Claude Heater), Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) sets out to regain his freedom, rescue his family, and challenge his half-brother to a chariot race where he will claim his revenge.

While famous for its sense of grandeur and its stupendous stunts, Ben-Hur still thrives as a deeply human story of betrayal and justice that centers its gaze on the talents of its ensemble cast. Both Heston and Hugh Griffith won Academy Awards for their performances, marking just two of the 11 Oscars the film won, while Stephen Boyd is fantastic as the treacherous half-brother, Messala, and Haya Harareet thrives as Ben-Hur’s wife, Esther. Heston’s chemistry with all the supporting stars is a major highlight of the picture as well, giving every relationship a unique and intriguing dynamic, the variety of which keeps the film afloat through its gargantuan runtime.

Ben-Hur Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 18, 1959 Director William Wyler Cast Charlton Heston , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Martha Scott Runtime 212 minutes

9 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Starring Robert De Niro, James Woods & Elizabeth McGovern

Image via Warner Bros.

After making cinematic history with his epic spaghetti Westerns that have come to define the genre, Sergio Leone relocated to America to make Once Upon a Time in America, which would be the filmmaker’s final picture. With a final, director's cut that runs for 251 minutes, the film is an enormous crime saga that follows the lives of group of street kids from New York as they become gangsters during prohibition and pursue lives as career mobsters.

It thrives as a confronting odyssey of crime in the rise of America, one that is made unforgettable by a litany of outstanding performances. Robert De Niro commands the screen as the conflicted lead, Noodles, while the likes of James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, Joe Pesci, and Burt Young chime in with powerful supporting parts. The young actors who portray the main characters as children are phenomenal as well, including a 14-year-old Jennifer Connelly in her first ever film role.

8 'Patton' (1970)

Starring George C. Scott, Karl Malden & David Bauer

Image via 20th Century Fox

A perfect marriage of war drama and biographical intrigue, Patton is a scintillating epic that uses its extensive runtime and its narrative scope to depict the career of General George S. Patton (George C. Scott), a brilliant yet controversial military man in the American army. The film portrays his accomplishments and controversies during WWII, highlighting his tactical nous following his entry into the North African campaign, while also documenting his vocal disapproval of America’s post-war strategy.

The film has some great and effective supporting parts, but it is undeniably George C. Scott’s Oscar-winning lead performance that defines the brilliance of the film. Coarse yet sympathetic, aggressive but wise, and stubborn in his convictions, Scott brings General Patton to the screen with a spellbinding magnitude and presence that still stands among the greatest performances of all time.

Patton Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 2, 1970 Director Franklin J. Schaffner Cast George C. Scott , Karl Malden , Stephen Young , Michael Strong , Carey Loftin , Albert Dumortier Runtime 172 Minutes

7 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Starring Peter O'Toole, Alec Guinness & Omar Sharif

Image via Columbia Pictures

To an extent, acting (and acting styles) are generational. There are many films of the 50s and 60s, particularly classic Hollywood epics, that contain heralded performances that feel stilted and wooden by today’s standards. Lawrence of Arabia, despite being the defining epic of the era, is not one of those films. Based on true events, it follows WWI hero T. E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) as he unites the warring Arab tribes to fight against the Turks.

It features a star-studded cast, all of whom operate at their absolute best to bring the sweeping war epic to the screen with exceptional class, urgency, and punch. It marked a significant career breakout for O’Toole, who received an Oscar nomination for his starring role, while the likes of Omar Sharif, Alec Guinness, and Claude Rains all excel in their supporting parts.

Lawrence of Arabia Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 11, 1962 Director David Lean Cast Peter O'Toole , Alec Guinness , Anthony Quinn , Jack Hawkins , Omar Sharif , Jose Ferrer Runtime 227 minutes

6 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano & Ciaran Hinds

Image via Paramount Vantage

Great acting can stir up plenty of emotions in viewers, from heartfelt adoration and sympathy to seething spite. There are few films with acting that have left audiences as stupefied as There Will Be Blood. It sees greedy and ambitious oil tycoon Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) venture out west when he learns of a sizable reservoir beneath the town of Little Boston. While he postures as a pleasant family man, his spiteful nature is spurred by his rivalry with the town’s preacher, Eli Sunday (Paul Dano).

To say both Day-Lewis and Dano are sublime in their roles would be an understatement. Day-Lewis imbues his character with a venomous, competitive might that simmers violently within him, and is even apparent when he wears his moralistic façade. Likewise, Dano makes his holy man a contemptuous cretin who harbors cruel and sinister instincts. The iconic “I have abandoned my child” scene is just one example of both stars’ awe-inspiring performances throughout the film.

There Will Be Blood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 28, 2007 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast daniel day-lewis , Martin Stringer , Matthew Braden Stringer , Jacob Stringer , Joseph Mussey , Barry Del Sherman Runtime 158 minutes

5 'Schindler’s List' (1993)

Starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes & Ben Kingsley

Image via Universal Studios

A harrowing war epic that could easily be viewed as one of the most important films ever made, Schindler’s List represents Steven Spielberg at his absolute best. The biographical drama explores the efforts of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) to use his standing in the Nazi party to spare the lives of Jewish prisoners in the concentration camps by recruiting them to work in his factories.

Every single element of the film operates with a striking magnificence, from the black and white cinematography to the shocking and horrific violence, and especially to the acting. Neeson turns in the best performances of his career in the lead role, while Ralph Fiennes is absolutely chilling as the camp warden Amon Göth, whose portrayal of evil makes for one of the most unforgettable performances of all time. Both actors were nominated for Academy Awards, though neither took home the honor.

4 'Gladiator' (2000)

Starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix & Connie Nielson

Image via Universal Pictures

Heralded among the greatest Best Picture winners of all time, Gladiator is an epic tale of revenge, following a former Roman legionnaire as he sets out to kill the new Emperor who ordered the death of his family. Cast into slavery, the soldier becomes a gladiator and makes for Rome to accomplish his personal vendetta and change the political landscape of the city in the process.

The film is as rousing as it is sweeping, but it is undeniably bolstered to its illustrious standing by a litany of superb performances. Russell Crowe won the Academy Award for his stoic and commanding lead performance, but the supporting acts were equally brilliant. Joaquin Phoenix is absolutely detestable as Commodus, Connie Nielson brings Lucilla’s angst, heartache, and fear to the screen with great poignancy, and Oliver Reed is entrancing as the crass yet honorable Proximo. The result is a magnificent, spellbinding epic that finds a great emotional core in its characters.

3 'Seven Samurai' (1952)

Starring Takashi Shimura, Toshirō Mifune & Seiji Miyaguchi

Image via Toho

Epic cinema of the 50s and 60s is usually characterized by Hollywood’s period extravaganzas, but international film also made some significant contributions to the genre in that era. None are more esteemed than Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epic, Seven Samurai, an enormous action-adventure film that follows seven samurai who agree to help a struggling farming village defend their land from a vicious mob of bandits.

Kurosawa’s samurai films often made use of exaggerated and idiosyncratic performances to heighten the drama and suspense of the story, a technique that is on full display in Seven Samurai. Toshirō Mifune proves to be a scene-stealer as the roguish and erratic fighter, while Takashi Shimura’s leading part superbly grounds the film with touches of optimism, hope, and valor. All the supporting actors, from the rest of the heroic samurai to the terrified farmers, occupy their roles perfectly, heightening the drama of the film while providing a unique and captivating spectacle, the likes of which are seldom seen in the modern day.

Seven Samurai Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 26, 1954 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Runtime 207 minutes

2 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & Diane Keaton

Image via Paramount Pictures

While The Godfather has an enthralling sense of scale, it is The Godfather Part II that truly lives up to the epic tag with its dual stories covering crime in America across the first half of the 20th century. Following on from its predecessor, the legendary sequel sees Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) struggle to maintain his father’s organization as he seeks to expand his crime syndicate and creates new enemies in the process. All the while, the film also focuses on a young Vito Corleone’s (Robert De Niro) rise up the ranks of the underworld in 1920s New York City.

It is astounding how many great performances the film contains. Both Michael and Vito’s journeys through the criminal landscape of America are realized through outstanding acting, while specific scenes like Kay (Diane Keaton) telling Michael of the abortion and Fredo’s (John Cazale) emotional demand for respect are just two examples of the performances bringing weight and immense power to the film. Unbelievably, neither Keaton nor Cazale were among the five cast members nominated for Academy Awards for the film. De Niro was the only winner, claiming Best Supporting Actor. The Godfather Part II is quite possibly the best display of acting from an entire cast that cinema has ever seen.