With a large scale and incredible story full of spectacle and heroic characters, epics are a film genre that snares the audience and leaves them with a sense of wonder. These films are different from other genres, bringing viewers on a journey and sharing something with the filmmakers as they watch characters go on quests, into wars, and fight for what they believe in, often showcased with a huge buildup that leads into a colossal second act. And the last 25 years were filled with some of the best.

From the conclusions of the Lord of the Rings with The Lod of the Rings: The Return of the King and The Avengers Saga with Avengers: Endgame to the war epics Dunkirk and 1917, viewers were graced with some of the most astoundingly beautiful and yet heartbreaking epic movies these past two and a half decades. Take a look because these award-winning epics should be on everyone’s must-watch (hopefully again!) list.

10 ‘Avatar’ (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

On the habitable moon of Pandora, the Resources Development Administration organizes to mine for a valuable mineral, unobtanium. The thing is, the moon’s atmosphere isn’t compatible with humans. So, scientists create Avatars, ten-foot humanoids that resemble the natives of Pandora, the Na’vi, a peaceful group that is one with nature, operated from a human brain at the RDA base. The Avatar program recruits former Marine Jake Scully (Sam Worthington), and he eventually falls in love with the people and culture and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), one of the Na’vi. When he learns that Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) has plans of uprooting Hometree, a sacred place for the Na’vi, a war erupts, and many souls are lost.

An imaginative and visually compelling piece of cinema, Avatar is one of the more stunning movies out there. A technical breakthrough in the world of special effects, the film not only made waves for its style and immense scope but also in the world it was able to build on the silver screen, a feat that ended up winning the film an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. It was announced that the film would be a saga, with five total within the world of Pandora.

9 ‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Set in a dystopian future where Earth is facing a crop blight, famine, and a second dust bowl is sweeping across the nation, Interstellar explores what would happen if a group of astronauts looked into a new planet for mankind. Professor Brand's (Michael Caine) hypothesis is that transporting mankind via a wormhole near Saturn will bring them to a planet that will be habitable. The only issue is there are three planets, and they’re unsure which one will be suitable for humankind. That’s where NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) comes in. He, along with a team of brave individuals, travels through the wormhole and explores the three planets, taking samples and making notes. What happens, though, is based on Einstein's general relativity equations, and the team loses years of their lives, even though they’ve only been on certain planets for mere moments. So, while they look the same, everyone on Earth, or on their spacecraft, has aged decades.

A visually beautiful and thought-provoking film, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar was quite an achievement as a big-budget sci-fi epic, which isn’t something moviegoers see very often, if ever. It was a narrative grounded in science while still playing on sci-fi tropes since the places the characters go have never been explored before. Accompanied by the exceptional talents of Hans Zimmer, Interstellar is an emotional quest that brings viewers to the corners of the universe and into the questions of how time and space truly work when wormholes and black holes are involved.

8 ‘The Patriot’ (2000)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Set in Berkeley County, South Carolina, The Patriot follows the story of a French Indian War veteran as he tries his best to stay out of the American Revolutionary War. Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson) is a widowed farmer who wants nothing more than to stay out of another war, even though the British are coming. But when they come and disrupt his life, killing one of his sons, Thomas (Gregory Smith), all bets are off, and he is tasked by Colonel Harry Burwell (Chris Cooper) to create a militia unit and engage in guerrilla warfare. Benjamin fights alongside his son, Gabriel (Heath Ledger), who is eventually killed, and does his best to win the war, one bloody battle after the other.

The Patriot is a typical yet one of the most thrilling war movies, filled with violent battles, hand-to-hand combat, emotionally draining death scenes, and a villain in Jason Issacs’ Colonel William Tavington, who viewers can’t help but hate to love with his zero-remorse and guilt-free attitude. While it is not as thought-provoking as other war epics throughout the past 25 years, it is still wildly entertaining, with incredible acting and a strange juxtaposition of sentiment and brutality.

7 ‘1917’ (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

The film 1917 takes place during World War I after the German retreat to the Hindenburg Line. It focuses on the story of two young British soldiers, Will Schofield (George MacKay) and Tom Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), who are tasked with delivering a very important message in order to ward off a doomed offensive attack. The problem is, in order to deliver it, they have to cross into enemy territory. However, getting the message to Colonel Mackenzie of the 2nd Battalion (Benedict Cumberbatch) would potentially save 1,600 fellow soldiers, including Blake’s brother.

1917 dives into the horrors of the trench warfare seen in World War I, showcasing an immersive experience while the viewers journey along with Schofield and Blake across enemy lines. While the movie was visually stunning and raw, with spectacular performances given by MacKay and Capman, it was also a technical achievement. Cinematographer Roger Deakins and editor Lee Smith did something incredible with 1917, taking long takes and presenting the film in only two cuts, two continuous shots that create one of the best linear war movies that make viewers feel as though they are running alongside the soldiers.

6 ‘Gladiator’ (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Telling the story of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), Gladiator takes viewers back to the time of Ancient Rome and gladiators fighting in an arena for sport. Once an honored general for Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), Maximus soon finds himself bound in chains after the Emperor’s son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), murders him, framing Maximus, the guy the Emperor wanted as his successor. After Commodus murders Maximus’ family, he is sold to Proximo (Oliver Reed), a gladiator trainer. It isn’t long before Maximus is thrown into Rome’s Colosseum, fighting for his life and, eventually, taking on Commodus.

The historical epic is compelling, moving at just the right pace, so when the action sequences do happen, they are all out entertaining. Crowe’s performance as Maximus is magnificent, creating a quiet yet strong-willed person who wants revenge for the murders of his family while still wanting to fight for the freedom of himself and the other gladiators forced into slavery. Visually stunning and electric, Gladiator won five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.