With the twelfth season of Bob’s Burgers coming to an end soon and the long-awaited movie just around the corner, now is as good a time as any to revisit the greatest episodes from each of its twelve seasons.

“Human Flesh” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Image Via Fox

The episode that started it all. Bob’s Burgers’ pilot episode, “Human Flesh”, involves Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) attempting to re-re-re-open his burger restaurant, only to have a grotesque rumor (started by his daughter, Louise (Kristen Schaal) arise saying that his burgers are made from human meat sourced from the crematorium next door. “Human Flesh” has everything you could ever want from an episode of Bob's Burgers, and it does an excellent job introducing each character and their unique personalities. From Louise’s mischievous tendencies putting the family business in jeopardy to a wonderfully endearing depiction of Bob and Linda’s (John Roberts) loving marriage, this is Bob’s Burgers firing on all cylinders.

“Beefsquatch” (Season 2, Episode 9)

Image Via Fox

Bob, in an attempt to get a segment on the local news, submits an audition tape of himself cooking burgers, but is joined by a sasquatch mask, burger suit-wearing Gene (Eugene Mirman) in the background. The tape is a hit, and the two’s bickering schtick and increasingly cruel pranks become a staple of the show. Also, Tina (Dan Mintz) gets a boyfriend who is obsessed with eating the news anchor's hair. Bob’s Burgers often highlights the relationship between Linda and notorious mama’s boy, Gene, but rarely are we treated to episodes focusing on Bob and Gene’s relationship. It’s a hilarious, borderline surreal episode, and the imagery of Gene in a sasquatch mask and burger costume has become synonymous with the show’s wacky brand of humor.

“Mutiny on the Windbreaker” (Season 3, Episode 4)

When a visiting cruise ship captain tastes one of Bob’s burgers, he invites him to be a guest chef on his ship for an evening. An odd character, he kidnaps the family, forcing Bob into culinary servitude. Linda and the kids each live out their wildest cruise-ship fantasies, and Gene begins a relationship with a manatee puppet. While there’s no shortage of hijinks and adventures that the kids get into on a regular basis, the show is often anchored to a sense of reality in its escapades. In a setting as self-indulgent and “luxurious” as a cruise ship, each character is set free and allowed to explore whatever insanity their hearts desire.

“The Kids Rob a Train” (Season 4, Episode 15)

Image Via Fox

The Belcher family embark on a wine-tasting train with few accommodations for children. Tina, Gene, and Louise join Regular-Sized Rudy (Brian Huskey) in stealing a chocolate fountain, and Bob is challenged to a wine tasting competition by a snooty aficionado. One of the appeals of Bob’s Burgers is its ability to deftly walk the line between family-friendly kids programming and disgusting gross-out adult animation. Indulging in the childhood joys of grand theft chocolate or Bob’s low-brow wine sensibilities, “The Kids Rob a Train” is quintessential Bob’s Burgers.

“Dawn of the Peck” (Season 5, Episode 4)

Image Via Fox

Bob’s family leave him alone on Thanksgiving, his favorite holiday, to celebrate Turkey Day at the Wonder Wharf pier. The Fischoeder brothers (Kevin Kline and Zach Galifianakis) have organized a “Turkey Trot’, or running of the bulls with turkeys. The birds prove to be incredibly aggressive, and seize power over the pier festivities, invoking their own feathered fury. In a genre as overdone as zombies, there would be little fun in lazily populating the world of Bob’s Burgers with mindless undead. What “Dawn of the Peck” does successfully is it creates a joyous, self-styled homage to a genre that its creators clearly admire. It’s cheesy fun, and every bit as intense as anything made by George A. Romero.

“The Hauntening” (Season 6, Episode 3)

Image Via Fox

“The Hauntening” begins with Louise proclaiming she has never once been scared in her life, a claim that will be put to the test throughout this delightful Halloween episode. Bob and Linda take the kids to a haunted house they organized in one of Mort’s (Andy Kindler) clients' homes. Sloppy and low budget, it does nothing to elicit fear in Louise; that is until the house begins making strange noises and a trio of hooded figures appear outside. Bob’s Burgers has plenty of high-quality Halloween episodes, but what sets “The Hauntening” apart is the little glimpses it provides into Louise’s character. Ever the stoic youngest sibling, watching her slowly succumb to her fear with her family is a joy.

“Zero Larp Thirty” (Season 7, Episode 17)

Image Via Fox

Bob and Linda secure a spot role-playing at the location of Linda’s favorite tv show. Things go awry when visitors are asked to draw roles from a hat, and the couple is stuck trading in their weekend of Downton Abbey-esque luxury for menial labor. Meanwhile at home, a babysitting Teddy (Larry Murphy) immediately injures his back, and the kids must band together to get him medical care. Oftentimes, episodes that break into two storylines (the adults and the kids) feel like they’re doing so to serve a distinct “A” plot and a weaker “B” plot. This is not the case in “Zero Larp Thirty”. It is genuinely impossible to discern which is funnier: Bob’s involvement in cosplay class warfare or Teddy being lowered downstairs on a makeshift stretcher by the Belcher children.

“The Trouble with Doubles” (Season 8, Episode 14)

Image Via Fox

Linda signs her and Bob up for a double date with another couple she meets at PTA, and the four end up trapped in an escape room. With her parents preoccupied, Louise hosts a zombie-movie marathon of VHS tapes she found in her parents' closet. Things take a terrifying turn when the tapes turn out to be too scary, and Tina must step up and lead. We don’t often see storylines highlighting Bob’s intelligence, so it’s refreshing to have an episode that depicts him as bright, and having him enjoy an evening out against his better judgment. Similarly, a common trope in the show is that it subverts Tina’s role as the oldest child, oftentimes making her the least reliable and mature of the three. Who could say no to a Bob and Tina redemption episode?

“Long Time Listener, First Time Bob” (Season 9, Episode 19)

Image Via Fox

Bob recognizes the announcer's voice at the bowling alley as a radio DJ called Clem Clements (Nick Offerman) that he used to listen to. The family tries to help him make a return to radio with disastrous results. Holding down the restaurant, Linda tries to accept dietary modernity with the addition of sweet potato fries to the menu. The theme of both storylines is people biting off far more than they can chew. After learning that Clements’ is a stubborn, bitter old man and that cooking dozens of sweet potato pies were a bad idea, the family is forced to scramble to make amends. However, because the Belcher family is so earnest in their attempts to make small, positive changes in their world, we can’t help but root for them.

“The Ring (But Not Scary)” (Season 10, Episode 1)

Image Via Fox

In anticipation of their anniversary, Bob buys a ring with a minuscule diamond to surprise Linda. However, Gene takes it with him to a waterpark and subsequently loses it. The family goes into overdrive finding it while Linda helps Gayle (Megan Mullally) apply eye drops. Bob’s Burgers has no shortage of episodes exploring Bob and Linda’s marriage, but Bob overextending himself financially to finally buy Linda an engagement ring is uncharacteristically heartwarming.

“Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid” (Season 11, Episode 7)

Image Via Fox

On this list's second Thanksgiving episode entry, “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid” has Gene unable to partake in the Thanksgiving festivities due to contracting a stomach bug and spending his evening hugging the toilet. The family sits outside the bathroom and tells him stories where he conquers food, in an attempt to make him feel less bad about missing out. Combining a Thanksgiving episode with an anthology movie parody is ambitious, but “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid” is certainly up to the task. It embodies the true spirit of togetherness that’s at the heart of Thanksgiving and seeing the family happily sitting outside the bathroom door with their plates of food, laughing together makes this episode truly special.

“Driving Big Dummy” (Season 12, Episode 4)

Image Via Fox

Bob finds someone selling a restaurant-grade sink, but knowing it won’t fit in his station wagon, he enlists the help of Teddy and his truck. The two embark on a lengthy road trip that tests Bob’s patience. Teddy’s presence on the show is often meant to draw sympathy, and give the audience someone to point at as being even worse off than the Belchers. “Driving Big Dummy” celebrates the character's warm, talkative personality, framing it as an aspirational quality that Bob could learn from. It’s a heartwarming road-trip episode about friendship and the small ways in which our relationships enrich one another's lives, a sentiment truly at the heart of Bob’s Burgers.

