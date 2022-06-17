Fans were thrilled when they finally found out that HBO's Barry has been renewed for a fourth season. Barry is one of the more dynamic comedies that has been released on HBO, giving fans more than enough silly and ridiculous humor to keep them laughing in every episode. Alongside the ridiculousness is a deep and intensely emotional protagonist (played by Bill Hader) who struggles to find a kind of normalcy in an acting class, while he is forced to assassinate people by mobsters and his family Friend Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root).

Barry gives fans an opportunity to see everything that Bill Hader has to offer as an actor, with him embracing a serious nature as a world-class assassin while being a sillier lovestruck guy who just wants to act with the girl of his dreams, Sally (Sarah Goldberg). The unique dynamic created by Bill Hader has led to countless memorable moments, making sure the audience is always laughing, even when they expect it least.

Season 1, Episode 1: NoHo Hank Shows the Sex Tape

Barry wastes no time in having one of the funniest moments in the show in the first meeting with NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Goran (Glenn Fleshler). The Chechen mobsters have contracted Barry to assassinate a man who has been sleeping with Goran's wife and proceed to show the sex tape to Barry (Bill Hader) and a clearly disenchanted Goran who frantically tries to get Hank to stop playing the video.

This scene captures much of the absurdity that is the Chechen mobsters who, despite being cold-blooded murders involved with weapons and drugs, can hardly be taken seriously by the audience.

Season 1, Episode 2: Barry Has a Phone Call on the Balcony

Following mishaps with the mission, Barry goes to see Fuches when he abruptly receives a phone call from Sally. Still enamored with the girl and the acting class he had just joined, Barry is giddy like a schoolgirl while finding out that he's going to play a part about a priest that is molesting boys.

The absurdity of being excited about a role of that nature, combined with the fact that Fuches is now being brutally attacked and captured by the Chechens captures the ridiculous duality of Barry who, while being a world-class assassin, can also be enamored with an acting class.

Season 1, Episode 8: Fuches Tortured with Stocks

After the Chechens have once again captured Fuches, Goran decides to bring in Ruslan (Mark Ivanir), the even crazier twin brother of Vacha who had been killed earlier in the season. While the assumption is that Ruslan was torturing Fuches with a saw, Goran returns to the garage to find Ruslan cutting wood in order to make stocks, which was Ruslan's preferred torture device.

Goran decides to take matters into his own hands but because of a tip received from Hank, Barry is able to save Fuches by shooting Goron in the head, where he proceeds to have a body malfunction as he starts waving his gun around with blood pouring out of his head.

Season 2, Episode 3: Hank tries to Kill Barry With Sally in the Other Room

With Sally on a video call trying to confirm the details regarding the day she left Sam (Joe Massingill), Barry notices Hank brought a hitman to kill him in his apartment. The inept hitman gives Barry an opportunity to get out and confront Hank on a rooftop. In his attempts to try and explain why he tried killing him, Hank dares Barry to shoot him because of how much he has screwed up.

When Barry puts his weapon down Hank comes back to his true nature revealing his bluff and how utterly terrified he was to the point where he starts puking. Hank also continues to show his irrational love for Cristobal (Michael Irby) when after contracting Barry to train his men, he has no interest in taking over the Bolivian's business. Instead, he is fantasizing about having a 50/50 split with a man who was supposed to be his enemy.

Season 2, Episode 4: Detective Loach Finally Gets to Barry

After many attempts to get Barry to admit that he killed Detective Loach's (John Pirruccello) partner Janice (Paula Newsome), Loach gets lucky when Barry frantically comes to visit Fuches because of the near mishap with Sally at her ex-husband's hotel room. The scene has one of the more serious and dramatic setups with Fuches being despaired with the fact that Barry now knows that he betrayed him. The entire mood of the scene is flipped when Loach reveals his true intentions by not trying to kill or even arrest Barry.

Instead, he asks Barry to kill the man that is sleeping with his ex-wife. As Barry exclaims "WHAT?!" to close the scene, all the built-up tension and seriousness is broken down as Barry is once again able to get out of an impossible situation because of his ability to kill.

Season 2, Episode 5: Barry Tries to Kill Ronnie

After deciding that he was going to try and save Ronnie (Daniel Bernhardt) instead of killing him for Loach, Barry learns that Ronnie is a Tai Quan Dao champion. Barry lets his guard down and the two get into an elaborate altercation throughout the entire house. Barry is able to break his windpipe but when Ronnie takes out his numb chucks Barry can't do anything except sit on the ground in defeat. By a stroke of luck, Ronnie collapses before he is able to completely defeat Barry, giving him an opportunity to escape.

On his way out, however, Barry learns that Ronnie has a daughter who, as Barry describes it, is more like a feral Mongoose. The daughter manages to do even more damage to Barry, stabbing him and leaving him in critical condition.

Season 2, Episode 5: The Feral Mongoose Comes Back

After Fuches Learns about the trouble handing Ronnie, he makes it clear to Barry that they need to kill the daughter. Fuches quickly learns what Barry means when he says that this girl is not of this world as she proceeds to perch herself on the top of her roof for the entire day. The Feral Mongoose then goes on the attack jumping on the roof of their car causing both Fuches and Barry to scream out of fear while trying to get her off. The girl manages to sneak into the car where she proceeds to start biting Fuches cheek.

Funches is also realizing that in his attempts to quickly fix Barry's wound, he has superglued his hands to the steering wheel, making it impossible for him to defend himself, with Barry not wanting to shoot a little girl in the face.

Season 2, Episode 8: Cristobal and Hank reunite

Just as Hank and Cristobal are about to have a showdown over the shipment of heroin, Fuches decides to use the situation to his advantage to protect himself from Barry who is on a rampage to kill him. When Cristobal arrives Fuches meets him and his armed men outside and gives him a speech about two long-lost puzzle pieces that are just going through a rough patch. The entire mood shifts when you realize that Cristobal is being brought to tears over the fact that he was separated from Hank.

Cristobal calls off his attack and instead has a long embrace with Hank as dozens of armed men and hardened criminals watch them profusely apologize to each other, proclaiming how much they want to be together.

Season 3, Episode 1: Fuches Needs to Get Milk

With Hank hiding Fuches deep in Chechnya in order to protect him from Barry, Hank uses the fact that Fuches is unknown to call him the Raven, described as a super-assassin who is responsible for all the killing at the monastery. After describing Fuches in this way we learn that he is in the middle of nowhere in a shack where he cannot watch his beloved Ohio State play on the weekends.

To perfectly set up the condition of Fuches' situation, he proceeds to get milk directly from one of the goats on the farm in order to eat his cereal.

Season 3, Episode 2: Barry Really Loves Mr. Cousineau

After Mr. Cousineau confronts Barry about killing Janice, Barry cannot bring himself to kill Gene, so he comes up with a plan to get him an acting role to make up for it. After Gene manages to escape out of the trunk of his car as Barry is getting him a part in a TV show, Gene gets mauled by dogs in a backyard, Just as Gene thinks he gets away because of a car hitting Barry, he finds out that Barry is already in his home where his son and grandson are currently living.

The scene takes a deep and serious tone as Barry threatens his family, but the mood is completely flipped as Barry is brought to tears as he professes his love for Gene while also begging Gene to tell him that he loves him too.

